SIT DOWN! Ronna McDaniel Tries Taking CREDIT for Scott Presler's Work in Pennsylvania and OH HELL NO

Big news! Beaver County, PA has officially flipped from blue to red. There are now more registered Republicans than Democrats!— GOP (@GOP) December 19, 2023
Together with @PAGOP our data-driven ground game has been in Pennsylvania registering voters since 2016 and has never left! On to November! pic.twitter.com/Yh9s1HtOXB
We've seen a lot of bad takes on Twitter, especially from Ronna, but this is just obnoxious and blatant considering how hard Scott Presler has been working to get this done in Pennsylvania. How hard he's been trying to get her attention, to help the GOP.
👋— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 19, 2023
THANK YOU SCOTT PRESLER.
She is just shameless.
Way to TRY to take the credit for @ScottPresler's work, Ronna @GOPChairwoman.— Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) December 19, 2023
Why don't you just pay him at least your Media Preparation budget for the last year? Or pay for your own dry cleaning and let the RNC pay Scott instead? That's still quite a chunk. https://t.co/EyHAYhm9Uf
Seriously. Hire him. PAY HIM. Stop using funds to inject filler into your lips and put this young man to work for the Republican Party. Nobody has done more, nobody. She could at least acknowledge and thank him.
Horrible.
Thank you @ScottPresler— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 19, 2023
No, it hasn’t just flipped. You can thank a hard working volunteer named @ScottPresler for his efforts.— Anna Kristine (@shoesonplease) December 19, 2023
Recommended
Umm thanks to @ScottPresler— AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) December 19, 2023
You had nothing to do with that. Scott did it all.— Brian Boru 🇺🇸🍀 (@Brian_Boroimhe) December 19, 2023
Yea. No thanks to you. This was @ScottPresler and he’s done a far better job than any of you. He and his team have worked their asses off and deserve all the credit.— Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) December 19, 2023
As you can see, she pissed everyone off.
It's thanks to the hard work of @ScottPresler, not you. Ronna is an absolute disaster for the party and should resign immediately.— NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) December 19, 2023
We're not exactly holding our breath on that resignation.
But this person isn't wrong.
