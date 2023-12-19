SIT DOWN! Ronna McDaniel Tries Taking CREDIT for Scott Presler's Work in Pennsylvania and OH HELL NO

Oh look, Ronna McDaniel is being horrible again.

We know, you're as shocked as we are.

It's really all so shocking.

We feel shocked.

Shocker.

Big news! Beaver County, PA has officially flipped from blue to red. There are now more registered Republicans than Democrats!



Together with @PAGOP our data-driven ground game has been in Pennsylvania registering voters since 2016 and has never left! On to November! pic.twitter.com/Yh9s1HtOXB — GOP (@GOP) December 19, 2023

We've seen a lot of bad takes on Twitter, especially from Ronna, but this is just obnoxious and blatant considering how hard Scott Presler has been working to get this done in Pennsylvania. How hard he's been trying to get her attention, to help the GOP.

THANK YOU SCOTT PRESLER.

She is just shameless.

Way to TRY to take the credit for @ScottPresler's work, Ronna @GOPChairwoman.



Why don't you just pay him at least your Media Preparation budget for the last year? Or pay for your own dry cleaning and let the RNC pay Scott instead? That's still quite a chunk. https://t.co/EyHAYhm9Uf — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) December 19, 2023

Seriously. Hire him. PAY HIM. Stop using funds to inject filler into your lips and put this young man to work for the Republican Party. Nobody has done more, nobody. She could at least acknowledge and thank him.

Horrible.

No, it hasn’t just flipped. You can thank a hard working volunteer named @ScottPresler for his efforts. — Anna Kristine (@shoesonplease) December 19, 2023

You had nothing to do with that. Scott did it all. — Brian Boru 🇺🇸🍀 (@Brian_Boroimhe) December 19, 2023

Yea. No thanks to you. This was @ScottPresler and he’s done a far better job than any of you. He and his team have worked their asses off and deserve all the credit. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) December 19, 2023

As you can see, she pissed everyone off.

It's thanks to the hard work of @ScottPresler, not you. Ronna is an absolute disaster for the party and should resign immediately. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) December 19, 2023

We're not exactly holding our breath on that resignation.

But this person isn't wrong.

