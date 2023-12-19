HA! Brandon Johnson MELTS TF DOWN Because TX Keeps Sending Illegal Immigrants to...
SIT DOWN! Ronna McDaniel Tries Taking CREDIT for Scott Presler's Work in Pennsylvania and OH HELL NO

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on December 19, 2023
AngieArtist

Oh look, Ronna McDaniel is being horrible again.

We know, you're as shocked as we are.

It's really all so shocking.

We feel shocked.

Shocker.

We've seen a lot of bad takes on Twitter, especially from Ronna, but this is just obnoxious and blatant considering how hard Scott Presler has been working to get this done in Pennsylvania. How hard he's been trying to get her attention, to help the GOP.

THANK YOU SCOTT PRESLER.

She is just shameless.

Seriously. Hire him. PAY HIM. Stop using funds to inject filler into your lips and put this young man to work for the Republican Party. Nobody has done more, nobody. She could at least acknowledge and thank him.

Horrible.

As you can see, she pissed everyone off.

We're not exactly holding our breath on that resignation.

But this person isn't wrong.

