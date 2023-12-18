Let's GOOO! Trump-Appointed Judge Temporarily HALTS Removal of Confederate Memorial at Arlington Cemetery

As Twitchy readers know, Democrats are once again trying to erase history by removing the Confederate Memorial at Arlington Cemetery. Seems if you want to ignore your racist past you just remove a statue.

Luckily, for now, Trump-appointed Judge, the Honorable Rossie Alston Jr., has issued a temporary restraining order barring the removal of the memorial.

The Honorable Judge Rossie Alston Jr., who was appointed to the federal bench by President Trump, has just issued an order HALTING the removal of the Confederate Memorial at Arlington Cemetery. https://t.co/7kw1jd5HNQ pic.twitter.com/YfdpPD7hBh — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) December 18, 2023

From US News and World Report:

A federal judge on Monday issued a temporary restraining order barring removal of a memorial to Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery. A group called Defend Arlington, affiliated with a group called Save Southern Heritage Florida, filed a lawsuit Sunday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, seeking a restraining order. A hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday. Work to remove the memorial had begun Monday before the restraining order was issued, but the memorial remains in place on cemetery grounds. The cemetery had said on Friday that it expected to complete the removal this week. It said the removal was required by Congress, and that it was complying with environmental and historic preservation regulations. But the lawsuit accused the Army, which runs the cemetery, of violating regulations in seeking a hasty removal of the memorial.

Hasty removal is putting it nicely.

We'll keep an eye on this one ... stay tuned!

