Meghan McCain Blocked Me a LOOONG Time Ago and Even I Think 'The...
Eric Swalwell From 2021 Would DEFINITELY Send Eric Swalwell From 2023 to Jail...
BOOM: Community Notes NUKES NBC News for Circling the Wagons to Protect Democrats...
'Send THEM to Gaza': Majority of 18-24 Year Olds Thinks Israel Should Be...
HA! James Woods Comes Up With New HILARIOUS Nickname for Fang Fang and...
Robby Starbuck Just DECIMATES Biden by Highlighting Exactly What 'Decency' Has Looked Like...
HOOBOY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Racist Mayor Michelle Wu for 'Defending' No-Whites Party as...
New Republic Calls Out Right's 'Mostly Bogus Plagiarism Charges' Against Claudine Gay
Rep. Adam Schiff Worried About Top-Secret Binder That Vanished Under Trump's Watch
NBC News Reporter Jarred by Debate Over Trump's 'Desire to Be Dictator for...
Poll Shows That Most Young People Agree 'Jews as a Class Are Oppressors'
Twitter (X) Delivers Hilarity - Senate Staffer Adult Film Titles
UN Human Rights Concerned About Environmental Damage If Hamas Tunnels Are Flooded
Reporter: Senate Sex Video Is 'Revenge Porn' for Calling to Free Palestine

Jonathan Turley's STRAIGHT-Fire Thread Shows Just How Bad the Staffer Sex SNAFU REALLY is for Democrats

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on December 17, 2023

This whole staffer doing the nasty in a Senate hearing room thing is nuts.

Sorry, bad visual.

Crazy. Not nuts.

Ahem.

Something we certainly never thought we'd be covering and considering the insanity we have covered in the past, you know, like a bag of cocaine in the White House, you would think nothing would surprise us.

Advertisement

And yet, we're surprised.

Jonathan Turley is looking at the bigger picture here, the legal one, and it doesn't look like much fun for this staffer OR Democrats in general. 

Take a look:

If we're being fair, we too would object to seeing Hunter Biden in a swimsuit.

But we get what Turley is saying here.

From Jonathan Turley. org:

U.S. Capitol Police is reportedly investigating the shocking videotape of two men having sex in public in what appears the Senate large hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building. The room is familiar to many citizens from Supreme Court confirmations to impeachment proceedings. Indeed, I have testified repeatedly in the room and argued much of the Porteous impeachment case in that space. First reported on a conservative site, the video of two men having sex led to reports that one of the individuals was a staffer for Sen. Ben Cardin (D., Md.). Update: Cardin aide Aidan Maese-Czeropski, 24, has now been reportedly fired.

The video shows one of the men hunched over the dais at the center of the seating for senators in Senate room Hart 216.

The video was reportedly shared on the Internet on gay sites.

Obviously, the videotape will result in the termination of any staffers involved. However, the question is any possible criminal charge. We have previously discussed porn videos shot in churches or other locations. Such porn shoots in church have also raised calls for prosecutions in other countries.

Recommended

BOOM: Community Notes NUKES NBC News for Circling the Wagons to Protect Democrats from Staffer Sex SNAFU
Sam J.
Advertisement

So yeah, while we're all hee-hawing at the Democrats and taking great joy in mocking their idea of what 'decency back on the ballot' actually looks like, legally they are in trouble. Especially since the staffer keeps blabbering on and on about it.

Advertisement

And there it is.

Grab yer corn, this is gonna be a hoot.

======================================================================

Related:

HA! James Woods Comes Up With New HILARIOUS Nickname for Fang Fang and Eric Swalwell Will NOT Approve

Robby Starbuck Just DECIMATES Biden by Highlighting Exactly What 'Decency' Has Looked Like in His Admin

HOOBOY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Racist Mayor Michelle Wu for 'Defending' No-Whites Party as a 'Special Moment'

Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing Room TRIES Playing the Victim

Chris Cuomo Delivers POWERFUL Monologue After Watching Oct 7 Raw Footage and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN STAFF WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOM: Community Notes NUKES NBC News for Circling the Wagons to Protect Democrats from Staffer Sex SNAFU
Sam J.
Robby Starbuck Just DECIMATES Biden by Highlighting Exactly What 'Decency' Has Looked Like in His Admin
Sam J.
Eric Swalwell From 2021 Would DEFINITELY Send Eric Swalwell From 2023 to Jail (Check Out This OLD Tweet)
Sam J.
HA! James Woods Comes Up With New HILARIOUS Nickname for Fang Fang and Eric Swalwell Will NOT Approve
Sam J.
HOOBOY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Racist Mayor Michelle Wu for 'Defending' No-Whites Party as a 'Special Moment'
Sam J.
'Send THEM to Gaza': Majority of 18-24 Year Olds Thinks Israel Should Be 'Ended,' Given to Hamas
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOM: Community Notes NUKES NBC News for Circling the Wagons to Protect Democrats from Staffer Sex SNAFU Sam J.
Advertisement