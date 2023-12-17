Jonathan Turley's STRAIGHT-Fire Thread Shows Just How Bad the Staffer Sex SNAFU REALLY is for Democrats

This whole staffer doing the nasty in a Senate hearing room thing is nuts.

Sorry, bad visual.

Crazy. Not nuts.

Ahem.

Something we certainly never thought we'd be covering and considering the insanity we have covered in the past, you know, like a bag of cocaine in the White House, you would think nothing would surprise us.

And yet, we're surprised.

Jonathan Turley is looking at the bigger picture here, the legal one, and it doesn't look like much fun for this staffer OR Democrats in general.

Take a look:

The pressure on the Capitol police is likely to be considerable after the disclosure of the porn video. Reps. Ocasio-Cortez and Raskin objected that even showing Hunter Biden in a swimsuit in a House hearing might constitute “pornographic exhibits.” ...https://t.co/8dM6opq7Gs — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 17, 2023

If we're being fair, we too would object to seeing Hunter Biden in a swimsuit.

But we get what Turley is saying here.

...While this was not a public hearing, those earlier objections now seem almost puritanical in light what just occurred over in the Senate hearing room. Any criminal charges are likely to face some interesting defenses. https://t.co/8dM6opq7Gs — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 17, 2023

From Jonathan Turley. org:

U.S. Capitol Police is reportedly investigating the shocking videotape of two men having sex in public in what appears the Senate large hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building. The room is familiar to many citizens from Supreme Court confirmations to impeachment proceedings. Indeed, I have testified repeatedly in the room and argued much of the Porteous impeachment case in that space. First reported on a conservative site, the video of two men having sex led to reports that one of the individuals was a staffer for Sen. Ben Cardin (D., Md.). Update: Cardin aide Aidan Maese-Czeropski, 24, has now been reportedly fired. The video shows one of the men hunched over the dais at the center of the seating for senators in Senate room Hart 216. The video was reportedly shared on the Internet on gay sites. Obviously, the videotape will result in the termination of any staffers involved. However, the question is any possible criminal charge. We have previously discussed porn videos shot in churches or other locations. Such porn shoots in church have also raised calls for prosecutions in other countries.

So yeah, while we're all hee-hawing at the Democrats and taking great joy in mocking their idea of what 'decency back on the ballot' actually looks like, legally they are in trouble. Especially since the staffer keeps blabbering on and on about it.

I have updated the analysis over the Senate porn video in light of the firing of Sen. Ben Cardin's aide Aidan Maese-Czeropski, 24. The termination will not prevent any Capitol police investigation. Yet, the former aide is making public comments... https://t.co/8dM6opq7Gs — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 16, 2023

......He stated on social media that "This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda." When one films a porn scene in a Senate hearing room, the resulting anger is likely focused on the conduct rather than the identity… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 16, 2023

...The public comments may only worsen an already bad situation. There are potential criminal charges that could be investigated. While the gay site did not appear to be revenue generating (which is a good thing legally for the former aide), he should speak with counsel before… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 16, 2023

And there it is.

Grab yer corn, this is gonna be a hoot.

