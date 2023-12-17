Robby Starbuck Just DECIMATES Biden by Highlighting Exactly What 'Decency' Has Looked Like in His Admin

You guys remember when Jill Biden tweeted about how having Joe on the ballot somehow meant 'decency' was coming back? Yeah, that was dumb. Anyone at all familiar with the Biden Crime/Corruption Family knew better way back then.

Advertisement

These are not the most decent people.

To be fair, not a lot of politicians are but Biden is especially gross.

Hey, don't take our word for it ... just look at this laundry list of 'decent' activities that have taken part on his watch.

Since this tweet:



• Joe had a trans activist shake their fake breasts on the White House lawn

• Cocaine found at the White House

• Male Biden appointee steals Womens clothes at airports to wear them

• Gay sex tape filmed in the Senate

• Joe’s son had sex tapes go public and… pic.twitter.com/QgxwTH4yeq — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 16, 2023

And these are just the things we know.

Probably pretty fair to say it only gets worse from here on out.

Their decency looks an awful lot like degeneracy to me. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) December 16, 2023

Yeah, us too.

Well at least there hasn't been any mean tweets. I miss mean tweets. — Robert Kurth (@RobertK_2142) December 16, 2023

Right? Those mean tweets were the REAL issue. Not some antisemitic staffer filming p0rn in a Senate Hearing Room. Sheesh.

They have no shame. — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) December 16, 2023

Not to mention, the fentanyl, homelessness, trashed cities and public parks, looting, violence, and deleting the first and fourth amendments. — MattATX (@MattATX81) December 16, 2023

ResToRiNg tHe sOuL of tHe NatiON! — ✨🤫 Not Sherry 🤫✨ (@MamieWhiteesq) December 17, 2023

There it is.

Do you guys feel all restored and stuff?

Yeah, us too!

That didn't age well! — Janet Schroeder (@Jans11447) December 16, 2023

And neither has Jill.

======================================================================

Related:

HOOBOY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Racist Mayor Michelle Wu for 'Defending' No-Whites Party as a 'Special Moment'

Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing Room TRIES Playing the Victim

James Comer OWNS Biden and His Corrupt Family SO Perfectly it Triggers Numbnut Adam Kinzinger and LOL

Disney Hardest HIT! Elon Musk Doesn't Pull 1 SINGLE Punch Taking DEI Apart In Spot-On SAVAGE Post

Chris Cuomo Delivers POWERFUL Monologue After Watching Oct 7 Raw Footage and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.