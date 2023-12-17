'Send THEM to Gaza': Majority of 18-24 Year Olds Thinks Israel Should Be...
HA! James Woods Comes Up With New HILARIOUS Nickname for Fang Fang and...
HOOBOY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Racist Mayor Michelle Wu for 'Defending' No-Whites Party as...
New Republic Calls Out Right's 'Mostly Bogus Plagiarism Charges' Against Claudine Gay
Rep. Adam Schiff Worried About Top-Secret Binder That Vanished Under Trump's Watch
NBC News Reporter Jarred by Debate Over Trump's 'Desire to Be Dictator for...
Poll Shows That Most Young People Agree 'Jews as a Class Are Oppressors'
Twitter (X) Delivers Hilarity - Senate Staffer Adult Film Titles
UN Human Rights Concerned About Environmental Damage If Hamas Tunnels Are Flooded
Reporter: Senate Sex Video Is 'Revenge Porn' for Calling to Free Palestine
'She Really is This Stupid.' Briahna Joy Gray Once Again Demonstrates She Doesn't...
NBC News Editor Says Smears of LGBTQ People Ring Hollow When You Post...
'Government is the Biggest Slumlord!' Democrats Try Selling 'Investment' in Housing and No...
Randi Weingarten Says Vouchers Are About Undermining Democracy and Civil Discourse

Robby Starbuck Just DECIMATES Biden by Highlighting Exactly What 'Decency' Has Looked Like in His Admin

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on December 17, 2023
Twitter

You guys remember when Jill Biden tweeted about how having Joe on the ballot somehow meant 'decency' was coming back? Yeah, that was dumb. Anyone at all familiar with the Biden Crime/Corruption Family knew better way back then.

Advertisement

These are not the most decent people.

To be fair, not a lot of politicians are but Biden is especially gross.

Hey, don't take our word for it ... just look at this laundry list of 'decent' activities that have taken part on his watch.

And these are just the things we know.

Probably pretty fair to say it only gets worse from here on out.

Yeah, us too.

Right? Those mean tweets were the REAL issue. Not some antisemitic staffer filming p0rn in a Senate Hearing Room. Sheesh.

Recommended

HA! James Woods Comes Up With New HILARIOUS Nickname for Fang Fang and Eric Swalwell Will NOT Approve
Sam J.
Advertisement

There it is.

Do you guys feel all restored and stuff?

Yeah, us too!

And neither has Jill.

======================================================================

Related:

HOOBOY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Racist Mayor Michelle Wu for 'Defending' No-Whites Party as a 'Special Moment'

Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing Room TRIES Playing the Victim

James Comer OWNS Biden and His Corrupt Family SO Perfectly it Triggers Numbnut Adam Kinzinger and LOL

Disney Hardest HIT! Elon Musk Doesn't Pull 1 SINGLE Punch Taking DEI Apart In Spot-On SAVAGE Post

Chris Cuomo Delivers POWERFUL Monologue After Watching Oct 7 Raw Footage and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! James Woods Comes Up With New HILARIOUS Nickname for Fang Fang and Eric Swalwell Will NOT Approve
Sam J.
'Send THEM to Gaza': Majority of 18-24 Year Olds Thinks Israel Should Be 'Ended,' Given to Hamas
Amy Curtis
HOOBOY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Racist Mayor Michelle Wu for 'Defending' No-Whites Party as a 'Special Moment'
Sam J.
New Republic Calls Out Right's 'Mostly Bogus Plagiarism Charges' Against Claudine Gay
Brett T.
Twitter (X) Delivers Hilarity - Senate Staffer Adult Film Titles
Gordon K
'She Really is This Stupid.' Briahna Joy Gray Once Again Demonstrates She Doesn't Understand Anything
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! James Woods Comes Up With New HILARIOUS Nickname for Fang Fang and Eric Swalwell Will NOT Approve Sam J.
Advertisement