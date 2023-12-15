James Comer OWNS Biden and His Corrupt Family SO Perfectly It Triggers Numbnut Adam Kinzinger and LOL

DHS Warns Border Patrol Agents to Be on the Lookout for Terrorists &...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on December 15, 2023
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Most families who have a family business can tell you what service they provide or products they produce and sell. Case in point, Rep James Comer shared a pic of his family business which appears to be ranching, cattle, etcetera. Of course, he posted this picture next to Biden and his son to remind Americans we really have no idea what their family business is.

Influence?

Access?

Ice cream shops?

Take a gander:

When you see it like that, not a great look for the Bidens.

Which is probably why Beta-Troll Adam Kinzinger jumped into the fray. Although if we're being honest, we don't really get how this is a dunk on Comer. 

We get that Adam isn't the sharpest tool in the shed but ... what? Nervous about what? His very real business compared to the Biden family business and how no one seems to know what the Hell it is they do or sell?

If anyone is nervous, it's Biden.

Or Kinzinger, but for other reasons related to what his little committee may or may not have hidden from the public about January 6th. Again, that's another story.

Right? Wasn't he babbling about how he was going to leave Twitter again recently? How he was 'preparing' to leave?

Or what are they giving him? *adjusts tinfoil hat*

Madam.

Heh.

It sure does.

======================================================================

