James Comer OWNS Biden and His Corrupt Family SO Perfectly It Triggers Numbnut Adam Kinzinger and LOL

Most families who have a family business can tell you what service they provide or products they produce and sell. Case in point, Rep James Comer shared a pic of his family business which appears to be ranching, cattle, etcetera. Of course, he posted this picture next to Biden and his son to remind Americans we really have no idea what their family business is.

Influence?

Access?

Ice cream shops?

Take a gander:

My Family Business / Biden Family Business pic.twitter.com/zNOTVirA7f — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) December 14, 2023

When you see it like that, not a great look for the Bidens.

Which is probably why Beta-Troll Adam Kinzinger jumped into the fray. Although if we're being honest, we don't really get how this is a dunk on Comer.

Someone is nervous https://t.co/B54BW7jPIk — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) December 14, 2023

We get that Adam isn't the sharpest tool in the shed but ... what? Nervous about what? His very real business compared to the Biden family business and how no one seems to know what the Hell it is they do or sell?

If anyone is nervous, it's Biden.

Or Kinzinger, but for other reasons related to what his little committee may or may not have hidden from the public about January 6th. Again, that's another story.

How long does it take you to prepare yourself to leave twitter...been at least 2 months already (it was back when it was still called twitter anyway) — Bossy 1 (@alpha_Lady_pi) December 14, 2023

Right? Wasn't he babbling about how he was going to leave Twitter again recently? How he was 'preparing' to leave?

Joe Biden is really nervous — Marcus (@MarcusWooley2) December 14, 2023

Pleez. Stop running cover for Hunter? What do they have on you? — 🔥🔥pissed off patriot🇺🇸.👊💪🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@traderg66) December 15, 2023

Or what are they giving him? *adjusts tinfoil hat*

Please stop embarrassing Veterans, #tinyfella — Jessie Jane (@JessieJaneNeli) December 14, 2023

You know what's really bad Madam? You actually support these 2 crooked scumbags. What a liar you were to ever claim to be Republican. You rank very high on the disappointment list. — RodMan (@OpinionAlert713) December 15, 2023

Madam.

Heh.

Seems like you are. — Socialtrainers (@Socialtrainers) December 14, 2023

It sure does.

