Chris Cuomo Delivers POWERFUL Monologue After Watching Oct 7 Raw Footage and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on December 15, 2023
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Okay, so we are probably the last people one would expect to give Chris Cuomo credit for well, anything. We've spent many years dragging his tookus through the proverbial mud for being somewhat of a toad BUT credit where credit is due.

Advertisement

Seems Cuomo finally saw the raw footage from October 7, he witnessed the absolute terror Hamas put innocent Israel men, women, children, and BABIES through ... and he had this to say.

It is surprisingly good.

Watch:

We see you making the same face we did.

Not bad, right?

Even Jon Lovitz shared it:

And honestly, there are a lot of people giving Cuomo kudos for figuring out who the terrorists REALLY are but since it's Twitter, there are also plenty of doorknobs shrieking at him about apartheid, genocide, and other crap our indoctrination centers of higher learning have brainwashed into their sad little noggins.

For example:

Maybe take it up with Hamas. 

Except, you know, the majority of Palestinians support Hamas and many were seen cheering the deaths of innocent Israelis on October 7.

Yes, it was all a plot.

*eye roll*

They always seem to forget there was already a ceasefire in place on October 6.

Hamas broke it.

Then there was a temporary ceasefire to release hostages and aid.

Hamas broke that one too.

In the end though ... 

Advertisement

This. ^

======================================================================

Tags: CHRIS CUOMO HAMAS ISRAEL MEDIA TERROR

