Chris Cuomo Delivers POWERFUL Monologue After Watching Oct 7 Raw Footage and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

Okay, so we are probably the last people one would expect to give Chris Cuomo credit for well, anything. We've spent many years dragging his tookus through the proverbial mud for being somewhat of a toad BUT credit where credit is due.

Seems Cuomo finally saw the raw footage from October 7, he witnessed the absolute terror Hamas put innocent Israel men, women, children, and BABIES through ... and he had this to say.

It is surprisingly good.

Watch:

Today I was among the journalists who have attended a private screening of the raw footage of October 7th and I want to express to you what I saw since it’s not been made public. It’s been a very heavy day. A decision was made that Jews are less than human, and treated that way… pic.twitter.com/b455joHQxs — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) December 15, 2023

We see you making the same face we did.

Not bad, right?

Even Jon Lovitz shared it:

Please watch if you don't understand Israel's response. After seeing footage of the massacre of October 7, Chris Cuomo has an epiphany.

"It's either us or them." https://t.co/utStyA62tn — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) December 15, 2023

And honestly, there are a lot of people giving Cuomo kudos for figuring out who the terrorists REALLY are but since it's Twitter, there are also plenty of doorknobs shrieking at him about apartheid, genocide, and other crap our indoctrination centers of higher learning have brainwashed into their sad little noggins.

For example:

Honest question: when you see Israeli atrocities in Gaza do you feel the same way @ChrisCuomo ? Or your humanity applies to only one side ? — Tiko3231 (@tiko3231) December 15, 2023

Maybe take it up with Hamas.

Sorry boss, I'm sorry for the innocent israelis that were lost but the Palestinians have experienced a 9/11 everyday for 70 + years. It's clear they don't and have never mattered. Welcome to their reality. — TruRed (@TruRedTV) December 15, 2023

Except, you know, the majority of Palestinians support Hamas and many were seen cheering the deaths of innocent Israelis on October 7.

Any footage of the 270 Palestinians killed by Israeli Forces this year alone, before Oct 7th? Including nearly 40 children? — John Harpur (@JohnHarpur1) December 15, 2023

“private screening” ? No 40 decapitated babies?



Have you seen the public execution of 20,000 Palestinians? — Nomad Observer (@nomad_quantum) December 15, 2023

As a “journalist”, why don’t you ask how Hamas got through the best security system in the world. And how all the security footage at the border went missing. And how so many Jews knew and bet against the market before the Hamas attack. Because it was an inside job. — EM (@maddass1218) December 15, 2023

Yes, it was all a plot.

*eye roll*

Impersonal mass murder with bombs, starvation and infectious diseases is so much more humane than the personal face-to-face killing that you can kill 20x more people and still swing public global opinion against the other side.



Every killing is wrong. Call for ceasefire. https://t.co/4QvNXExZRi — Martin Truther ☮ #M4A #GND #Kennedy24 (@MartinTruther) December 15, 2023

They always seem to forget there was already a ceasefire in place on October 6.

Hamas broke it.

Then there was a temporary ceasefire to release hostages and aid.

Hamas broke that one too.

In the end though ...

Every journalist should be forced to watch this footage before covering anything about the Israel/Hamas war. https://t.co/8MgMFqKbkQ — Regina Barkley (@reginaclaire143) December 15, 2023

This. ^

