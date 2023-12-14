GAG: Unhinged Lefties Salivate Over 'Heartthrob' and 'Hero' Hunter Biden and OOOOMG Make it Stop

You ever come across a tweet/post on your timeline that makes you feel like throwing up in your mouth?

Just a little.

Yup, JUST like that.

Lucky us, we came across this tweet from Jay Perk (full disclosure, we had no idea who this guy was before now) and went through exactly this. More than once. What sort of maniac would ever see Joseph's drug-addicted, degenerate son as a hero and a heartthrob?

Guess a maniac like this guy:

Republicans are turning Hunter Biden into a Democratic Party hero and heartthrob. God bless America 😍🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mAXwmYNe8V — Jay Perk (@JohnathanPerk) December 14, 2023

Dude.

Bro.

Dude again.

Gross.

And NO.

It gets worse though ... you're welcome.

Full disclosure:



I do want Hunter Biden to jump me 🥵 pic.twitter.com/U6gUaRYnTz — Qondi (@QondiNtini) December 14, 2023

Bleh.

Gag us with a spoon.

Honestly, it looks like a memo went out:

God bless America 🇺🇸 's own Republic Party for making Democratic Party Hunter Biden a hero and heartthrob. #IStandWithHunterBiden #BidenHarris2024 — 👀 Belle, #ProtectICWA #IndigenousCreature #NAVRA (@bellesapepper37) December 14, 2023

What is wrong with these people?

Wait, don't answer that.

Here's your hero and heartthrob, Jay. pic.twitter.com/7MHcCp8SUW — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) December 14, 2023

Stop stop stop.

Heh.

I will never understand why Democrats pick such weird heroes. You guys end up being disappointed every time.



Case in point: Michael Avenatti — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) December 14, 2023

Don't forget how much they all loved Harvey Weinstein.

From the people who brought you Anthony Weiner... — Bruddahmateo (@bruddahmateo) December 14, 2023

Annnd fin.

