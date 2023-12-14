GAG: Unhinged Lefties Salivate Over 'Heartthrob' and 'Hero' Hunter Biden and OOOOMG Make it Stop

WATCH: Alyssa Milano Sings About Insemination And We have All the Questions
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on December 14, 2023
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

You ever come across a tweet/post on your timeline that makes you feel like throwing up in your mouth?

Just a little.

Yup, JUST like that.

Lucky us, we came across this tweet from Jay Perk (full disclosure, we had no idea who this guy was before now) and went through exactly this. More than once. What sort of maniac would ever see Joseph's drug-addicted, degenerate son as a hero and a heartthrob?

Guess a maniac like this guy:

Dude.

Bro.

Dude again.

Gross.

And NO.

It gets worse though ... you're welcome.

Bleh.

Gag us with a spoon.

Honestly, it looks like a memo went out:

What is wrong with these people?

Wait, don't answer that.

Stop stop stop.

Heh.

Don't forget how much they all loved Harvey Weinstein.

Annnd fin.

======================================================================

