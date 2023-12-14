Pitiful Lefty MOCKED for Cheering Masked Biden Staffers Pushing for Ceasefire Outside the WH and LOL

Much brave. Such stunning.

Would appear a bunch of masked, sunglasses-wearing Biden staffers organized a vigil outside the White House to call on Biden to push Israel for a ceasefire. Nothing says bravery like covering your face so no one can see who you are.

But hey, it impressed this little fella:

This is unprecedented as far as I know. It is, in fact, historic. Biden staffers organized a vigil outside the #WhiteHouse calling on their boss to call for a ceasefire.

Wow!

And to the staffers, thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/652mq8yz96 — Mitchell Plitnick 🔥🕎 (@MJPlitnick) December 14, 2023

Look at those brave warriors, covering their faces with masks ... outside.

Wearing sunglasses ... in the DARK.

Heh.

All we can do at this point is point and laugh.

A ceasefire Hamas broke. Then there was a temporary ceasefire after October 7 ... again, that Hamas broke. Maybe these brave Biden staffers should take it up with Hamas.

Why aren't they showing their faces? Aren't they proud of their stance? — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) December 14, 2023

How brave of them to cover their faces. — Allen (@AllenIn2022) December 14, 2023

Why do they all have their faces covered? — Dan M 🇮🇱 (@dan_tmt) December 14, 2023

Sensing a theme here.

SO BRAVE that they were masks to cover their faces. — (((Civil_DiscourseNY)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@Next_andReady) December 14, 2023

There is nothing historic about people calling for a ceasefire to save a terrorist group from collapse. I think the word you are looking for is immoral. — Michael Freund (@msfreund) December 14, 2023

Might be time to find some new staffers — OriZ (@Bloomindraonfly) December 14, 2023

Maybe.

Either way, this proves the Biden administration sure can pick 'em and NOT in a good way.

