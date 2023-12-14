Pitiful Lefty MOCKED for Cheering Masked Biden Staffers Pushing for Ceasefire Outside the WH and LOL

Tom Elliott Drops a Laundry List on Dems Claiming There's 'No Evidence' of...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on December 14, 2023
Twitchy/Sam J.

Much brave. Such stunning.

Would appear a bunch of masked, sunglasses-wearing Biden staffers organized a vigil outside the White House to call on Biden to push Israel for a ceasefire. Nothing says bravery like covering your face so no one can see who you are.

But hey, it impressed this little fella:

Look at those brave warriors, covering their faces with masks ... outside.

Wearing sunglasses ... in the DARK.

Heh.

All we can do at this point is point and laugh.

A ceasefire Hamas broke. Then there was a temporary ceasefire after October 7 ... again, that Hamas broke. Maybe these brave Biden staffers should take it up with Hamas.

Sensing a theme here.

Maybe.

Either way, this proves the Biden administration sure can pick 'em and NOT in a good way.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

