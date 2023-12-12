WHOA: Oversight Committee Drops the DAMNING-EST of Damning Threads RIGHT on Joe and Hunter Biden's Heads

No, Gov. Kim Reynolds is Not Responsible for Satanic Display at the Iowa...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on December 12, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Well, folks, if you were looking for a thread that highlights everything the Oversight Committee has found on the Biden crime family, you need look no further because here is the bomb-diggity of threads when it comes to Biden corruption.

Seeing it all laid out like this, point by point with the receipts, is incredibly frustrating. How is this guy president? Eighty-one million people? REALLY?

Check this out:

Thousands of pages.

Sounds like Obamacare.

Keep going.

Twenty. Shell. Companies.

Guess we know why Biden is so desperate to keep paying Ukraine.

Ahem.

Good question. What product or service does their company provide?

But but but, Joe said they were just talking about the weather!

Hey now, Joe Biden just really really really loves his son.

Let us guess ... they were paying Joseph back for more loans.

Right?

Yeah, this seems like a big deal.

Reminder, they impeached Trump over a freakin' phone call.

Monthly payments.

Do something.

Again, worse than Trump.

But it's (D)ifferent when Biden (D)oes it.

Great.

Any day now guys.

Chop chop.

======================================================================

