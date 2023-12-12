WHOA: Oversight Committee Drops the DAMNING-EST of Damning Threads RIGHT on Joe and Hunter Biden's Heads

Well, folks, if you were looking for a thread that highlights everything the Oversight Committee has found on the Biden crime family, you need look no further because here is the bomb-diggity of threads when it comes to Biden corruption.

Seeing it all laid out like this, point by point with the receipts, is incredibly frustrating. How is this guy president? Eighty-one million people? REALLY?

Check this out:

🧵 ON THE INVESTIGATION OF JOE BIDEN



Since January, we have obtained and reviewed thousands of pages of financial records, text messages, emails, and witness testimony that reveal President Biden’s corruption.



Here were some of our biggest revelations 👇 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Thousands of pages.

Sounds like Obamacare.

Keep going.

We identified 20 shell companies created by the Biden Family – most of which were created when Joe Biden was Vice President. pic.twitter.com/apwjiYy1vx — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Twenty. Shell. Companies.

The Bidens and their associates raked in over $24 million from China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Romania between 2015-2019.



More in our timeline 👇https://t.co/Toy2WMHWbt — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Guess we know why Biden is so desperate to keep paying Ukraine.

Ahem.

What was the Biden family business? Devon Archer told us that Joe Biden was THE BRAND. pic.twitter.com/WCuhENfBsZ — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Good question. What product or service does their company provide?

Devon Archer, former Hunter business partner, revealed to us that Joe Biden spoke to his son’s associates by speakerphone OVER 20 TIMES, dined with foreign oligarchs and a Burisma executive, and had coffee with his son’s Chinese associate – all when he was Vice President. pic.twitter.com/jZ0IQ93Lod — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

But but but, Joe said they were just talking about the weather!

Under threat of contempt of Congress, FBI Director Wray allowed our members to review the FD-1023 form alleging then-VP Biden was involved in a $5M bribery & extortion scheme with a Burisma executive.@ChuckGrassley later released the form.https://t.co/If4pcdKfIV — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Hey now, Joe Biden just really really really loves his son.

Joe Biden’s Delaware home address was listed as the beneficiary address for two wires from China totaling $250,000.https://t.co/Bb5lkfZX3R — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Let us guess ... they were paying Joseph back for more loans.

Right?

We revealed that Joe Biden received a $200,000 check that was funded by the Bidens’ influence peddling schemes.https://t.co/X4JRWYwfGA — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

We also revealed how Joe Biden received $40,000 from China.https://t.co/lpIEjkQvKR — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Yeah, this seems like a big deal.

We released a 2018 email where a bank flagged serious concerns about the China money Hunter Biden received – $40,000 of which ultimately landed in Joe Biden’s bank account. pic.twitter.com/VH31gn6brU — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Reminder, they impeached Trump over a freakin' phone call.

Documents from the brave IRS whistleblowers revealed Joe Biden attended CEFC meetings. CEFC is a CCP-linked energy company that wanted to dominate the U.S. energy sector. pic.twitter.com/VyZnVp6N1e — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

We discovered monthly payments made to Joe Biden from Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco, P.C. – the same company referenced in Hunter’s recent California indictment.https://t.co/M7X4WyI115 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Monthly payments.

Do something.

.@RepJamesComer called on the National Archives to provide emails where then-VP Biden used an alias.



Based on whistleblower testimony, we know Joe Biden used pseudonym email addresses to send and receive email from his son’s associate.https://t.co/2FypyFjxeG — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Our investigation shows that investigators wanted to look into Joe Biden but were thwarted at every turn by the DOJ.https://t.co/sUhYxiU0Xh — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

More on DOJ coverup 👇https://t.co/O3pA3DWXdV — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

We discovered major holes in the Biden camp’s narrative regarding the classified documents found at Penn Biden Center.https://t.co/izBZea8L68 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Again, worse than Trump.

But it's (D)ifferent when Biden (D)oes it.

The evidence we have uncovered so far reveals how Joe Biden knew of, participated in & benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name around the world.



We will continue to follow the facts and hold President Biden accountable for his corruption. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Great.

Any day now guys.

Chop chop.

======================================================================

