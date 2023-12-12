It Is SOOO On! Rumble Suing Two Individuals Connected With Media Matters for Trying to Silence the Right

Rumble is suing two individuals who run 'Check my Ads'.

It appears they are also connected to Media Matters.

We know, whoever would have seen this coming?

Oh, wait. All of us.

Heh.

Tracy Beanz put together a dynamite thread - it is lengthy, but worth your time.

Take a look:

🚨THREAD: Rumble is suing two individual Plaintiffs who run "Check my Ads" in connection with Media Matters. They are seeking punitive damages and an injunction to stop their conduct, among other things.



This will be my ongoing thread analyzing this lawsuit. Please bookmark it,… pic.twitter.com/QrKnx5w6JQ — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Bookmarked.

As per the suit, Check My Ads, while purporting to combat the "global disinformation epidemic," has been involved in its own campaign to censor, silence, and cancel speech by defaming people they are ideologically opposed to - and they do it by attempting to persuade advertisers… pic.twitter.com/G3vcPh0Ebq — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Working to censor and silence speech they disagree with?

Say it ain't so!

It didn't just start recently. The lawsuit alleges that before they started Check My Ads, Plaintiff Janni launched an anonymous Twitter campaign with an anonymous account to pressure companies to stop advertising on Breitbart. They developed the playbook of demonetization to… pic.twitter.com/IztY6fJl4l — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Targeting Breitbart.

And so began the vicious cycle of big tech banning and censoring content creators based on partisan politics... It obviously continues to this day. pic.twitter.com/X0l0DQfrNj — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

And those partisan politics just so happen to go against content creators with right-wing ideas.

But, as per the lawsuit, Rumble hasn't caved to the pressure. As a content-neutral platform, they provide a "safe space" for creators, open discourse (can concur), and a commitment to free speech.



Rumble supports small content creators - and as a result, there is a broad… pic.twitter.com/DHHkiX2ii3 — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Go Rumble go!

They built from the ground up, created their own tech infrastructure, and did so to avoid dependence on third parties for critical services where possible (ala. not making the same mistakes as Parler)



They don't rely on Google for ad revenue, building out their own platform for… pic.twitter.com/xMurffgUhn — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

The don't rely on Google.

And they haven't kept it a secret. From when they were founded through the initial public offering in 2022, they have been outspoken about their commitment to free speech and their mission to protect a free and open internet. Investors have paid attention to this, and as of… pic.twitter.com/uHS3ZMt5I3 — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Sort of like Elon Musk.

And we all know how much these peeps hate Elon Musk.

The free speech/independent of Big Tech mission at Rumble has been one of the major draws for investors and advertisers to an extent. It is a core of Rumble's mission and its DNA. It is very important to them and to the people who take part on the platform. as investors. or as… — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

This. ^

So, Janni publicly decried that they were shifting their sights to Rumble. They despise what Rumble stands for. If this isn't evidence of malicious intent I am not sure what is. As per the complaint, they launched a disinformation campaign to demonetize Rumble and they bragged… pic.twitter.com/yDFri4F7zR — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Correction! This should say defendant Jammi. Need more coffee. https://t.co/eIc3Prjk3z — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Don't we all?

And, Jammi just kept going. Seemingly emboldened and impervious to accountability, Jammi (using the same playbook discussed earlier) made numerous false statements about Rumble's business practices, ad placements, revenue streams, and overall financial health. She did this to… pic.twitter.com/G6PlxKCtFT — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Bullies are gonna bully.

Rumble gets less than 1% of ad revenue from Google: They falsely accused Rumble of lying to its shareholders and the SEC about its financial health and sources of ad rev. They've repeatedly said that Rumble is primarily monetized by and wholly dependent on Google Ads. That is… pic.twitter.com/gKbMNlW6RA — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

They did this repeatedly on X. Over and over and over. pic.twitter.com/k43Xa3BFLq — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Gosh, this seems deliberate and malicious.

As recently as September of this year - with instructions for advertisers to block Rumble from their campaigns.... pic.twitter.com/169zoQuG97 — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Sounds very 'brown shirt' of them.

Just sayin'.

Defendants manufacturing and publishing this narrative is meant to harm Rumble's reputation with advertisers, shareholders, and investors by suggesting that Rumble is lying to them about a material financial risk - that Rumble's business would be devastated if Google Ad's dropped… pic.twitter.com/AhEksC6NSh — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

And Jammi et al should have known this, because filings are public. As Rumble transitioned to its own ad serve, its reliance on Google Ads steadily declined... pic.twitter.com/BArBOlYcpo — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

And as of today? Its reliance stands so small it isn't even reportable... Meanwhile, the last posts from defendants were as late as October. pic.twitter.com/m9VC3syLPu — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Shocker.

.@rumblevideo responded directly to Jammi about her false and defamatory statements correcting the record, and she affirmed and acknowledged the accuracy of the statements. (In my opinion, this is the death knell for Jammi...) pic.twitter.com/RfQrk9e20G — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

But, unfortunately, as is usually the case, following the false statements, Rumble lost market value. $185m dollars worth of it. And they have been forced to expend a lot of funds on outside legal counsel and PR firms to try to mitigate the damage the lies have done. pic.twitter.com/QWlpOzACdV — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

And so, Rumble is suing. And as a group committed to dispelling so-called "misinformation" they should appreciate the truth. pic.twitter.com/KeFcU100er — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Here is where we learn that they work directly with MMFA - MM also published a story about this. pic.twitter.com/nA0LZ3s3MZ — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Well well well ... whaddya know.

And here it is-- the Media Matters/X playbook implemented against Rumble- Engineering algorithms and fake ad placements to pressure advertisers to remove themselves from the equation. This is the way they do it. It is quite literally, evil. pic.twitter.com/TuMoQU78LD — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Some seriously bad actors here.

And she did it again... pic.twitter.com/P4DRSM3eQ6 — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Because there's never been any consequences.

Until now.

And that is very clearly defamatory...



"Defendants’ false claims about Rumble’s ad revenue imply—as Defendants intended—that Rumble is susceptible to a material financial risk (i.e., the risk that Google may decide to pull nearly all Rumble’s ad revenue) that simply does not… pic.twitter.com/k5olbnLgwL — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

You get the picture..



"Defendants’ claims that Rumble is economically dependent on Google Ads and derives 90% of its ad revenue from Google are defamatory per se because they falsely impute to Rumble a characteristic and condition that is incompatible with the proper exercise of… pic.twitter.com/lTA1NYtuxb — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Yes, sadly we more than get the picture.

The next section goes on to detail that Jammi et al KNEW that their information was wrong and they continued to maliciously parrot it anyway. There is proof they knew, because she responded as such.



Her further posts on X prove malicious intent... — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

This is one of the legal hurdles you need to cross to win in a case like this. IMHO, they cross that bar in spades. pic.twitter.com/LQeE2BGf5m — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Yiiiiikes.

They cross the bar in leaps and bounds... pic.twitter.com/38RVZygDVB — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Here is the remedy Rumble is seeking: pic.twitter.com/RhYQCxVTO0 — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Wow.

Beanz assessment: For far too long, organizations like this have been able to lie, defame, slander, and demonetize conservative thought and individuals they place a target on.



I have been a victim of this myself. It is infuriating. They wish to strangle us monetarily and… — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

I am THRILLED to see the playbook discovered and attacked, FINALLY, after all of these years. I would have gone after them if I had had the funds.



This is a SOLID case. Defamation is hard, but the hubris of these people serves it up on a silver platter. The tide is turning.. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 12, 2023

Grab the popcorn.

