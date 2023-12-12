So. Damn. GOOD --> Harvard's Student Newspaper BLASTS the Board for Cowardly Defending...
It Is SOOO On! Rumble Suing Two Individuals Connected With Media Matters for Trying to Silence the Right

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on December 12, 2023
Sarah D.

Rumble is suing two individuals who run 'Check my Ads'.

It appears they are also connected to Media Matters.

We know, whoever would have seen this coming?

Oh, wait. All of us.

Heh.

Tracy Beanz put together a dynamite thread - it is lengthy, but worth your time. 

Take a look:

Bookmarked.

Working to censor and silence speech they disagree with?

Say it ain't so!

Targeting Breitbart.

And those partisan politics just so happen to go against content creators with right-wing ideas.

Go Rumble go!

The don't rely on Google.

Sort of like Elon Musk.

And we all know how much these peeps hate Elon Musk.

This. ^

Don't we all?

Bullies are gonna bully.

Gosh, this seems deliberate and malicious.

Sounds very 'brown shirt' of them.

Just sayin'.

Shocker.

Well well well ... whaddya know.

Some seriously bad actors here.

Because there's never been any consequences.

Until now.

Yes, sadly we more than get the picture.

Yiiiiikes.

Wow.

Grab the popcorn.

