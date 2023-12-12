WEAK SAUCE! Harvard Board DRAGGED (Then Dragged Some MORE) for Claudine Gay Statement (Screenshot)

As the Mom of a Soon-to-Be College Freshman, Watching Even CNN Slam the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:04 AM on December 12, 2023
Twitchy

Harvard is 'standing by' their president who has been caught plagiarizing other scholars' work and who said she was such a First Amendment supporter that it would depend on the context for her to take any sort of action against students calling for the genocide of the Jews.

That just reads, ya' know?

Institutions of higher learning are toast.

Take a look:

Tumultuous and difficult time.

Right.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we would see DC from our office.

And a university that rewards plagiarism. Crazy stuff.

True story. Until Harvard starts losing money and facing real consequences for these actions, this sort of behavior and literal indoctrination will continue. 

It's DEFINITELY not helping.

That's for sure.

Unfortunately, it has become a red flag. Likely more trouble than the candidate is worth.

