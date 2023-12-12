WEAK SAUCE! Harvard Board DRAGGED (Then Dragged Some MORE) for Claudine Gay Statement (Screenshot)

Harvard is 'standing by' their president who has been caught plagiarizing other scholars' work and who said she was such a First Amendment supporter that it would depend on the context for her to take any sort of action against students calling for the genocide of the Jews.

Institutions of higher learning are toast.

JUST IN - Harvard board "unanimously stand in support" of Claudine Gay. pic.twitter.com/J7R5OdGrpt — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 12, 2023

Neomarxists aren't going to renounce their Woke indoctrination agenda that easily. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 12, 2023

Harvard: "Plagiarism is okay when we do it." — AnHonest_ConMan (@AnhonestR) December 12, 2023

So Harvard is becoming an anti-Semitic university? — Atlanta Conservative (@AtlantaConserv1) December 12, 2023

And a university that rewards plagiarism. Crazy stuff.

A Harvard degree is not worth the paper on which it is printed. — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) December 12, 2023

I have a feeling @Penn would have done the same thing if it werent for the lost 100M donation... — Gamgra (@Gamgra) December 12, 2023

True story. Until Harvard starts losing money and facing real consequences for these actions, this sort of behavior and literal indoctrination will continue.

I think we have found the root of the cancer in our society. — eve (@eveforamerica) December 12, 2023

It's DEFINITELY not helping.

That's for sure.

Stop hiring Ivy League graduates — Max (@CleverMaxName) December 12, 2023

Unfortunately, it has become a red flag. Likely more trouble than the candidate is worth.

Sorry, not sorry.