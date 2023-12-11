Twitter Serves AOC a Glass of STFU Juice for Trying to Shame the...
Scholar Dr. Carol M. Swain Calls Claudine Gay OUT for Plagiarizing Her Work and BOOOM Goes the Dynamite

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on December 11, 2023
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Harvard President Claudine Gay is the hot mess to end all hot messes. From bringing her brand of DEI to Harvard, pushing for 'equity' and racial justice at the university, to outright plagiarizing other scholars ... it's bad.

Advertisement

Christopher Rufo REALLY nuked her with his bombshell thread on her plagiarism; one of the scholars she stole from is Dr. Carol M. Swain.

Swain called Gay out (as she should):

From the rest of her post:

I would like to know if she cited me in her published works on districting and representation. This would have had far more long-term implications for my career. In academia, we get rewarded on the basis of citations. 

In other words, instead of lifting a fellow scholar up in academia, it looks like Gay just flat-out plagiarized her work. Side note, David Hogg getting into Harvard while they rescinded their offer to Kyle Kashuv makes more and more sense. 

Sadly.

Honestly, they did Kashuv a favor.

She's right, you know.

Knowing Gay plagiarized her work ... this should trigger the Left even more.

Then Swain took DEI out, in one post:

Brilliant.

Oh, and the final blow?

If there was ever a post that 'snapped,' it's this one.

Told you guys, BOOM goes that dynamite.

======================================================================

Advertisement

Tags: HARVARD ISRAEL PALESTINE PLAGIARISM

