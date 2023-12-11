Scholar Dr. Carol M. Swain Calls Claudine Gay OUT for Plagiarizing Her Work and BOOOM Goes the Dynamite

As Twitchy readers know, Harvard President Claudine Gay is the hot mess to end all hot messes. From bringing her brand of DEI to Harvard, pushing for 'equity' and racial justice at the university, to outright plagiarizing other scholars ... it's bad.

Christopher Rufo REALLY nuked her with his bombshell thread on her plagiarism; one of the scholars she stole from is Dr. Carol M. Swain.

Swain called Gay out (as she should):

Here’s the 1993 book that was not cited properly by #ClaudineGay. It was reprinted in 1995 and 1997. I would like to know if she cited me in her published works on districting and representation. This would have had far more long term implications for my career. In academia we… — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) December 11, 2023

From the rest of her post:

I would like to know if she cited me in her published works on districting and representation. This would have had far more long-term implications for my career. In academia, we get rewarded on the basis of citations.

In other words, instead of lifting a fellow scholar up in academia, it looks like Gay just flat-out plagiarized her work. Side note, David Hogg getting into Harvard while they rescinded their offer to Kyle Kashuv makes more and more sense.

Sadly.

Honestly, they did Kashuv a favor.

The Ivy League committed suicide a longtime ago. We have seen evidence of that in the Supreme Court nominees that the American Bar Association gave the gold standard even though there were few signs of intelligent life. @MarcRudov @AlanDersh #DEI https://t.co/O8qC7Rr3bz — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) December 11, 2023

She's right, you know.

Nothing triggers the left like me posting a photo of myself. Here’s one. Go order some books and learn something! #carolswain pic.twitter.com/YEf6c1NsLC — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) December 11, 2023

Knowing Gay plagiarized her work ... this should trigger the Left even more.

Then Swain took DEI out, in one post:

Every #DEI program in America should be shuttered. They violate our civil rights laws and constitution. None should be allowed to muck around with creating new institutes or departments. https://t.co/hG6xIjSpSj — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) December 11, 2023

Brilliant.

Oh, and the final blow?

Would you like to know more about the system that produced #ClaudineGay? Everything you need to know is in my latest book, “The Adversity of Diversity.” Order copies for your favorite college or university president and the Board of Trustees. @realchrisrufo The Adversity of… — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) December 11, 2023

If there was ever a post that 'snapped,' it's this one.

Told you guys, BOOM goes that dynamite.

