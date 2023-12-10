Just Gets WORSE: Detailed Critique of Claudine Gay's Admin History BEFORE Becoming Harvard...
Bill Maher Throws SERIOUS Shade at Crime-Ridden Blue Cities With His Bit on Christmas 'Shopping' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on December 10, 2023
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sorry, Democrats, but you know your cities are REALLY in bad shape when Bill Maher takes the time to make a dig at how crime-ridden they really are. We're not hearing about Targets locking up shampoo and baby poweder in red cities, just sayin'.

Watch this:

HA!

Sorry, if we don't laugh we'll never stop crying. What a mess our cities have become, and all in the name of 'equity' and 'social justice'. 

There are plenty of controversial debates we are more than happy to jump into - that being said, we stay OUT of the 'Die Hard is a Christmas Movie' argument. Too heated for these mouthy editors and writers.

Yes, somehow shoplifters have become the victims.

Let's hear it for those woke mayors and their woker cities.

We hate to say it, but Maher gets is.

