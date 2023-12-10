Bill Maher Throws SERIOUS Shade at Crime-Ridden Blue Cities With His Bit on Christmas 'Shopping' (Watch)

Sorry, Democrats, but you know your cities are REALLY in bad shape when Bill Maher takes the time to make a dig at how crime-ridden they really are. We're not hearing about Targets locking up shampoo and baby poweder in red cities, just sayin'.

Watch this:

There are only 17 shoplifting days left until Christmas! pic.twitter.com/yYIJr2mHTu — Bill Maher (@billmaher) December 9, 2023

HA!

Sorry, if we don't laugh we'll never stop crying. What a mess our cities have become, and all in the name of 'equity' and 'social justice'.

Nailed it!! Especially here in the Bay Area why pay when you can just shoplift ?? — KMEmonda (@KMEmonda) December 10, 2023

17 days until Hans Gruber falls off the Nakatomi building. pic.twitter.com/mXqvM7qgFH — Eric Pellinen (@EricPellinen) December 9, 2023

There are plenty of controversial debates we are more than happy to jump into - that being said, we stay OUT of the 'Die Hard is a Christmas Movie' argument. Too heated for these mouthy editors and writers.

I work loss prevention; it is a tidal wave of theft.



And what is worse is the shoplifters are outraged that you stop them, they literally think it is their human rights. — Jake Winker Frogen (@JWFrogen) December 9, 2023

Yes, somehow shoplifters have become the victims.

Let's hear it for those woke mayors and their woker cities.

We hate to say it, but Maher gets is.

