REEE *Breathes* REEE *Gasps*! Here are some of the BEST Meltdowns Over Alex Jones Coming Back to Twitter

As Twitchy readers know, Elon Musk took a poll and after the people of Twitter spoke, he has reinstated Alex Jones. And as our readers also already know, the Left has lost their MINDS over Jones' return. Say what you will about the man, agree with him or not, love him or hate him, his presence back on Twitter absolutely falls in line with what Elon Musk has talked about over and over again.

Freedom of speech.

Don't like what the man has to say? Don't listen to him. Don't read him. Don't watch him.

Of course, that's never enough for our pals on the Left.

Like Adam Kinzinger (he can pretend he's on the Right but BIATCH please):

With Alex Jones back, every advertiser still on this platform needs to leave — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) December 10, 2023

See what we mean? REEEEEE.

Vile fascist Musk is going to reinstate dangerous infowars conspiracist Alex Jones’ Twitter account.



Sandy Hook families should sue Musk for propping up the propagandist who terrorized their families. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) December 9, 2023

FYI, Ricky has this editor blocked AND Twitchy blocked.

Poor lil guy.

I am done on X! No responsible social company should voluntarily give amplified voice to a convicted propagandist like Alex Jones. — Curt Stauffer (@CRStauffer) December 10, 2023

Oh NO, whatever will Twitter do without another scold on the platform? *Note, this guy DID leave Twitter right after we snagged, this. LOL*

Alex Jones ahould be in prison until he pays the Court ordered damages that he owes. Period. — Stephen Elpop (@ElpopGolf) December 10, 2023

Ooooh, they said PERIOD. That's how we know they mean business.

Seriously? You zealots hilariously overstate the importance of X and Alex jones. History will not remember this moment. 100 years from now nobody will know the name Alex jones. — T (@labguy423) December 10, 2023

@elonmusk states ‘the people have spoken’ regarding allowing Alex Jones on X.

What people?

No one asked me.



Were you polled??



For the record: NO!!

Never allow Alex Jones on X!!@X @XCreators — Noriks (@iksweb) December 10, 2023

Always the same avi.

I can’t believe that the totally discredited & bankrupt Alex Jones with his torrent of lies is now back on X/Twitter! The advertisers should continue leaving the platform that Elon Musk has been running into the ground! What a disgrace. — Timur Shtatland (@tshtatland) December 10, 2023

A disgrace.

K.

Alex Jones, who currently owes the families of dead children he repeatedly and sadistically defamed more than a billion dollars, is back on X – after the express intervention of the founder.



Who but a crypto scammer or dropshipper would spend even a dollar advertising here? — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) December 10, 2023

So melodramatic. Reminder, Alex is paying the price for his comments on Sandy Hook.

And speaking of melodramatic:

This is why America is f**ked!



Alex Jones is the hero and the Sandy Hook parents are greedy families? 🙄



Way to go @elonmusk, you’ve managed to destroy all confidence in your judgment and business skills. https://t.co/zHQj0oe6rj — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) December 10, 2023

Would someone PLEASE get this guy a Snickers bar?!

This what a society looks like with no morals or empathy. You Alex Jones supporters make me want to vomit. — janie saak (@IMnotURsupply) December 10, 2023

You know she's a lot of fun at birthday parties.

Alex Jones is a grifting conspiracy nut job. — Sandor Johnson (@sandorjohnson) December 10, 2023

Wanna bet this person follows the Krassensteins? JoJo? Brooklyn Dad? Give us a break.

Truth be told, if we don't find a way to match the Left's crazy we don't stand a chance. And say what you will about Jones, but nobody has matched their crazy quite like he has. Grab that popcorn, 2024 is gonna be LIT.

