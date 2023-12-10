REEE *Breathes* REEE *Gasps*! Here are some of the BEST Meltdowns Over Alex Jones Coming Back to Twitter

Cori Bush Out-Stupids Even AOC (No Small Feat!) Trying to Shame MO for...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on December 10, 2023
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File

As Twitchy readers know, Elon Musk took a poll and after the people of Twitter spoke, he has reinstated Alex Jones. And as our readers also already know, the Left has lost their MINDS over Jones' return. Say what you will about the man, agree with him or not, love him or hate him, his presence back on Twitter absolutely falls in line with what Elon Musk has talked about over and over again.

Freedom of speech.

Don't like what the man has to say? Don't listen to him. Don't read him. Don't watch him.

Of course, that's never enough for our pals on the Left.

Like Adam Kinzinger (he can pretend he's on the Right but BIATCH please):

See what we mean? REEEEEE.

FYI, Ricky has this editor blocked AND Twitchy blocked.

Poor lil guy.

Oh NO, whatever will Twitter do without another scold on the platform? *Note, this guy DID leave Twitter right after we snagged, this. LOL*

Ooooh, they said PERIOD. That's how we know they mean business.

Always the same avi.

A disgrace.

K.

So melodramatic. Reminder, Alex is paying the price for his comments on Sandy Hook. 

And speaking of melodramatic:

Would someone PLEASE get this guy a Snickers bar?!

You know she's a lot of fun at birthday parties.

Wanna bet this person follows the Krassensteins? JoJo? Brooklyn Dad? Give us a break.

Truth be told, if we don't find a way to match the Left's crazy we don't stand a chance. And say what you will about Jones, but nobody has matched their crazy quite like he has. Grab that popcorn, 2024 is gonna be LIT.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ALEX JONES LEFTIES

