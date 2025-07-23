French Think Air Conditioning Will Zap Them Dead with 'Thermal Shock'—Cue Global Snickering

The French always were a frail bunch.

LOL the French claim air conditioning results in "thermal shock" pic.twitter.com/LPh1GYOIIy — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) July 23, 2025

Advertisement

Massive eye roll!

read all about it here: https://t.co/1wL6pv17Xx — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) July 23, 2025

A 15 degree difference in temperatures causes shock? Yet when it’s 30 degrees outside in winter, they certainly heat their homes to 60 degrees or more. Make it make sense — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 23, 2025

Don't try to make it make sense. They are just silly people.

Truly amazing. The French have traveled the world, yes? Does the French president die of thermal shock every few months? What on earth? — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 23, 2025

Yet another reason why America is exceptional.

In DR when I was growing up they always told us if you opened the fridge right after coming from outside you might get spasm. — Holden (@Holden114) July 23, 2025

In Florida, people jump from the hot tub to the cold pool and back all day. That may explain the origin of 'Florida Man'.

Reminds me of how S. Koreans believe in something called “fan death,” which is a theory that if you use a fan all night to keep you cool, you’ll die. The rumor was apparently started by the govt in the 80s during an energy crisis, so all Korean fans’ default “on” position has a 2… — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 23, 2025

They'll do anything to keep their people hot and miserable.

I've heard of that in Hong Kong where you go from a huge shopping mall AC'd to 65F to outdoors where it's 110 (or vice-versa), but never from a 15 degree difference — Allan (@AllanRicharz) July 23, 2025

That's a normal day in Florida. Heh.

Same with the Italians. They also think it causes respiratory infections. A couple packs of cigs per day is fine though. — janitor in a suit (@SuitJanitor) July 23, 2025

What if you smoke cigarettes while inside in the AC? It must be certain death.

This ranks right up there with "Tomatoes are poisonous"



I hope that someday our French friends claw their way to the modern era. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) July 23, 2025

There are many cultural differences betw France and USA. Quite a few of them revolve around fact that France has always had very expensive electricity. So they unplug appliances not in use, have meetings with the lights off, believe that reading in bright light hurts your eyes. — Scott (@ScottONaYacht) July 23, 2025

Whereas Americans believe we must have the perfect bright light or we strain our eyes.

Advertisement

Wow, the French are dumb. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) July 23, 2025

Lack of AC causes 5x more deaths in Europe than guns kill Americans.



But they might die of thermal shock. — Mushroomba (@ctdonath) July 23, 2025

Maybe the French wouldn't be so rude if they weren't so hot all the time.

That’s it. I’m turning up my AC to thermal shock today. pic.twitter.com/4ydhOozxdT — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) July 23, 2025

Sounds like the Germans could have taken over France with a strong enough fan then and saved all of the military hardware. — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) July 23, 2025

LOL. I wonder how they explain the health hazards of deodorant and shaved arm pits. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) July 23, 2025

It would be great if they could learn that before they visit America in the summer.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.