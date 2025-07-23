PBS News Was Nice Enough to Point Out They Don't Need Taxpayer Funding...
French Think Air Conditioning Will Zap Them Dead with 'Thermal Shock'—Cue Global Snickering

justmindy
justmindy | 11:55 AM on July 23, 2025
Imgflip

The French always were a frail bunch. 

Massive eye roll!

Don't try to make it make sense. They are just silly people.

Yet another reason why America is exceptional.

In Florida, people jump from the hot tub to the cold pool and back all day. That may explain the origin of 'Florida Man'. 

They'll do anything to keep their people hot and miserable. 

That's a normal day in Florida. Heh.

What if you smoke cigarettes while inside in the AC? It must be certain death.

Whereas Americans believe we must have the perfect bright light or we strain our eyes. 

Maybe the French wouldn't be so rude if they weren't so hot all the time.

It would be great if they could learn that before they visit America in the summer. 

