Don't Let the Door Hit Ya': NPR Editor-In-Chief Resigns After Recission Funding Cuts

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:30 AM on July 23, 2025
Twitter


And the wins just keep on comin'! 

It's barely been a few days since Congress passed President Trump's recession package that stripped funding for PBS and NPR, and we're already starting to see many fringe benefits.

No, we're not talking about the schadenfreude benefits like leftists throwing hissy fits about the funding cuts (though those are just fun on a bun, too); we're talking about tangible benefits. 

Such as the rats leaving NPR's sinking ship. 

Well ... bye. 

Arrivederci.

Sayonara. 

Auf Wiedersehen.

And don't come back.

According to NPR, which is not even remotely a reliable source anymore, Chapin said that her departure was not due to Congressional action; she just wanted to 'take a break.'

Chapin says the choice was hers and not driven by the action in Congress. In a brief interview, she says she surprised NPR CEO Katherine Maher with her decision two weeks ago.

'I have had two big executive jobs for two years, and I want to take a break. I want to make sure my performance is always top-notch for the company,' Chapin says. She says she expects to stay at NPR until September or October.

'Top-notch performance.' That's funny. Funnier than anything Stephen Colbert has said in years. 

And the timing of her 'break' sure seems convenient, doesn't it? 

Hmm. We wonder if that factored into her 'needing a break.'

Bill Kristol Wakes Up From His Apparent Coma to Worry About Accusing a Former President of Treason
Grateful Calvin
Regardless of the reason, X made it clear last night that Chapin will be missed about as much as scabies. 

LOL. No breaks! The winning will continue until morale improves! 

In case anyone is concerned that everyone is being a little too hard on Chapin, recently Matt Taibbi compiled a list of some of the most ridiculous NPR stories under her and CEO Katherine Maher's leadership.

The list was endless. And it included all of the greatest hits, like the COVID lab leak 'conspiracy theory,' racist emojis, the Mueller report, eating bugs, and -- of course -- NPR refusing to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story because it was a 'waste of time.'

Whenever NPR's doors are finally shuttered, instead of a 'Spirit of Halloween' sign, that tweet should be turned into a giant banner and hung in front of the building for posterity. 

HA! 

She does bear a striking resemblance to Chief Lies-A-Lot, doesn't she? 

There should be a picture of her in the dictionary (or at least the Urban Dictionary) next to the definition of 'AWFL.'

Yikes. Don't give them any ideas. There are already far too many liberal white women trying to destroy America as it is. 

Learn to dig ditches or serve coffee is probably more her speed. 

Forget the hair salon. 

Playing NPR would probably be considered cruel and unusual for detainees at Alligator Alcatraz.  

We'll insert the obligatory follow-up, '... to bad rubbish.'

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA. 

Whatever will all of those rural rubes do without NPR's important weather reports? 

We're calling a great big 'BINGO!' on both of those posts. 

But it's not all bad for Chapin. If she is looking for a job that matches her qualifications, we know a certain former McDonald's employee who could write her a recommendation.

LOL. 

There it is. 

But that's probably not fair to McDonald's employees. We doubt she could even operate the Fry-O-Lator without setting the place on fire. 

We don't expect Edith Chapin's resignation to fix NPR, not even a little bit. After all, Maher is still running the place (for now, anyway).

But a win is a win, and we'll keep applauding them as often as they keep coming in.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS NPR PBS

