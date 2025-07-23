Don't Let the Door Hit Ya': NPR Editor-In-Chief Resigns After Recission Funding Cuts





And the wins just keep on comin'!

It's barely been a few days since Congress passed President Trump's recession package that stripped funding for PBS and NPR, and we're already starting to see many fringe benefits.

No, we're not talking about the schadenfreude benefits like leftists throwing hissy fits about the funding cuts (though those are just fun on a bun, too); we're talking about tangible benefits.

Such as the rats leaving NPR's sinking ship.

BREAKING: Edith Chapin, the Editor in Chief of NPR, to RESIGN after Congress voted to cut their funding.



Goodbye 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/DhmMZIespi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2025

Well ... bye.

Arrivederci.

Sayonara.

Auf Wiedersehen.

And don't come back.

According to NPR, which is not even remotely a reliable source anymore, Chapin said that her departure was not due to Congressional action; she just wanted to 'take a break.'

Chapin says the choice was hers and not driven by the action in Congress. In a brief interview, she says she surprised NPR CEO Katherine Maher with her decision two weeks ago. 'I have had two big executive jobs for two years, and I want to take a break. I want to make sure my performance is always top-notch for the company,' Chapin says. She says she expects to stay at NPR until September or October.

'Top-notch performance.' That's funny. Funnier than anything Stephen Colbert has said in years.

And the timing of her 'break' sure seems convenient, doesn't it?

NPR’s Edith Chapin was making a bloated $308,000 a year, I’m sure the coming cuts have a thing to do with her resignation pic.twitter.com/Zfvoqd7Mtz — OrgConservAmericans (@OCAmericans) July 22, 2025

Hmm. We wonder if that factored into her 'needing a break.'

Regardless of the reason, X made it clear last night that Chapin will be missed about as much as scabies.

Can I get a break from this winning please! Can’t catch my breath, feels too good https://t.co/kv5JALRYs0 — Anthony Afordi✝️🇺🇸 (@AAfordi) July 23, 2025

LOL. No breaks! The winning will continue until morale improves!

In case anyone is concerned that everyone is being a little too hard on Chapin, recently Matt Taibbi compiled a list of some of the most ridiculous NPR stories under her and CEO Katherine Maher's leadership.

The list was endless. And it included all of the greatest hits, like the COVID lab leak 'conspiracy theory,' racist emojis, the Mueller report, eating bugs, and -- of course -- NPR refusing to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story because it was a 'waste of time.'

Whenever NPR's doors are finally shuttered, instead of a 'Spirit of Halloween' sign, that tweet should be turned into a giant banner and hung in front of the building for posterity.

Has anyone ever seen her and Senator Warren together? — TungstenBlock (@TungstenBlock) July 22, 2025

HA!

She does bear a striking resemblance to Chief Lies-A-Lot, doesn't she?

She looks exactly as I expected https://t.co/5WGBi1xxwT — Lily Flower (@flower97426) July 22, 2025

There should be a picture of her in the dictionary (or at least the Urban Dictionary) next to the definition of 'AWFL.'

I am sure I have seen her working in several HR departments.



Are the Left cloning themselves? https://t.co/Y0Qhhz8JjG — Aetius The last Briton (@AetiusLast58390) July 22, 2025

Yikes. Don't give them any ideas. There are already far too many liberal white women trying to destroy America as it is.

She can learn to code... — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) July 22, 2025

Learn to dig ditches or serve coffee is probably more her speed.

You are looking at one of the major reasons NPR lost their funding. Edith Chapin was unable to be a real journalist and evaluate both sides of a story https://t.co/6jDbnhSp4Y — JV Clark (@JVClark2) July 22, 2025

Perhaps if she had led an un-biased NPR, it wouldn't have needed to be cut. I quit listening years ago. Even asked a hair salon to turn it off while having my hair washed, cut, and styled so the filth and lies didn't have to be listened to. We aren't as gullible as they believe. https://t.co/WYRMgCKwCR — Ginger60 (@Ginger60_2) July 22, 2025

Forget the hair salon.

Playing NPR would probably be considered cruel and unusual for detainees at Alligator Alcatraz.

Door..backside..you know the rest. Good riddance! https://t.co/YNdyD29oQC — Bill James (@WolverineBasin) July 23, 2025

We'll insert the obligatory follow-up, '... to bad rubbish.'

more time to quilt and go door to door to give rural Americans weather updates — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) July 22, 2025

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA.

Whatever will all of those rural rubes do without NPR's important weather reports?

The grift is up. That why she is leaving. — SpeakTruthDBS (@SpeakTruthDBS) July 22, 2025

Because they won't be able to pay her salary? https://t.co/AFIXS4LdPZ — Stephen Tenhet (@STenhet) July 23, 2025

We're calling a great big 'BINGO!' on both of those posts.

But it's not all bad for Chapin. If she is looking for a job that matches her qualifications, we know a certain former McDonald's employee who could write her a recommendation.

LOL.

There it is.

But that's probably not fair to McDonald's employees. We doubt she could even operate the Fry-O-Lator without setting the place on fire.

We don't expect Edith Chapin's resignation to fix NPR, not even a little bit. After all, Maher is still running the place (for now, anyway).

But a win is a win, and we'll keep applauding them as often as they keep coming in.

