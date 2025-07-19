Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Thanks Stephen Colbert for Speaking Truth to Power
Matt Taibbi Asks for NPR's Most Ridiculous Stories and the Replies Are a Slice of Fried Gold

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 19, 2025
Townhall Media

With NPR and PBS facing defunding, CEO Katherine Maher has turned to begging for donations to keep her radio station afloat. That should be easy to do, because the Left has assured us millions of rural Americans rely on NPR for their news and weather alerts.

Oh, wait.

No, they weren't. Rep. Chip Roy destroyed that narrative.

NPR and PBS are free to operate as they see fit, of course. And they're free to do it without taxpayer funding.

In the meantime, we'll take a walk down memory lane to see what sort of stories the supposedly 'vital' NPR decided were worthy of its time (and our dollars).

Let's go!

Care to revisit this one, NPR?

OMG.

Racist. Emojis.

They miss the point frequently.

Tell us you don't have children without telling us you don't have children.

Yikes.

Sure, why not? Here's the post Tom Elliott is talking about:

Dear Lord, that's dumb even for her.

This is fantastic.

Good list.

'Not really stories.'

They really liked those COVID stories.

Ah, the 'racist' world of ... *checks notes* ... craft brewing.

They love domestic terrorists.

Seed. Oils.

Some real fine journalism over at NPR.

So, so good.

