Matt Taibbi Asks for NPR's Most Ridiculous Stories and the Replies Are a Slice of Fried Gold

With NPR and PBS facing defunding, CEO Katherine Maher has turned to begging for donations to keep her radio station afloat. That should be easy to do, because the Left has assured us millions of rural Americans rely on NPR for their news and weather alerts.

Oh, wait.

No, they weren't. Rep. Chip Roy destroyed that narrative.

NPR and PBS are free to operate as they see fit, of course. And they're free to do it without taxpayer funding.

In the meantime, we'll take a walk down memory lane to see what sort of stories the supposedly 'vital' NPR decided were worthy of its time (and our dollars).

What’s everyone’s favorite ridiculous NPR story? — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 17, 2025

Let's go!

This one of many. pic.twitter.com/E7ONVvdXMZ — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) July 17, 2025

Care to revisit this one, NPR?

Easy:

Elderly Trump Critics Await Mueller's Report — Sometimes Until Their Last Breathhttps://t.co/7UUxj3enNN — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) July 17, 2025

OMG.

I’ll never forget this one. Soon as I saw it, I used black emojis for months and a black friend used white emojis. Just ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/wSzJZj5hOb — Joe Hidin’ 🇺🇸🇹🇭 (@joehyden) July 17, 2025

Racist. Emojis.

https://t.co/ErRtHDGjkC



They totally miss the point with their "generational wealth" screed. You must have intact families, fathers in the home. To build wealth to pass down. — Big Blue Golden (@BigBlueGolden) July 17, 2025

They miss the point frequently.

Tell us you don't have children without telling us you don't have children.

So many to choose from, but this is one that never got much attraction. NPR did "realtime fact-checking" of one of Trump's SOTU addresses, and it was... quite bad.https://t.co/UwVpjQaxg9 — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) July 19, 2025

Yikes.

Sure, why not? Here's the post Tom Elliott is talking about:

We were paying Yamiche's salary when she made the dumbest comment in the history of the news industry https://t.co/azgqNLrKcM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 17, 2025

Dear Lord, that's dumb even for her.

This is fantastic.

When ever they talk about guns, cars, the right, or health. They are often wrong. This comes from someone who genuinely enjoys NPR/VPR https://t.co/3OEse6gkq5 — Charley Whisky (@85CharleyWhisky) July 17, 2025

Good list.

'Not really stories.'

They really liked those COVID stories.

Ah, the 'racist' world of ... *checks notes* ... craft brewing.

The Saturday before 9-11, @NPR ran a glowing interview with Bill Ayers, the original Pentagon bomber. When Ayers’ association with Obama became a campaign issue in 2008, Fresh Air brought Ayers in for another love-fest. He’s like the NPR Terrorist In Residence. https://t.co/YSRqzTOOry — Brad Todd (@BradOnMessage) July 17, 2025

They love domestic terrorists.

Seed. Oils.

So so many. "Baking for justice" comes to mind. But for me I think it was when there was no pushback and perhaps even an mmmm of agreement when a guest asserted as fact that "black people are being hunted by police.” https://t.co/ddVPiiDBQ7 — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) July 17, 2025

Some real fine journalism over at NPR.

@NPR ... hahahaha whew that was good https://t.co/omzE8Adxvx — And to the republic for which it stands (@CharlesS1952) July 17, 2025

So, so good.

