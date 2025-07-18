'For the Cost of a Cup of Coffee': NPR CEO Katherine Maher Releases Video Plea for More Propaganda Money

NPR CEO Katherine Maher and her fellow activist Democrats just had their taxpayer funding pulled. Maher immediately started doing what Democrats do best - fearmongering for donations. She released a ‘panhandling’ video on Friday, begging for money so rural folk will be up-to-date on the latest trends in LGBTQIA+ and sheltering illegal aliens from ICE.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

NPR CEO Katherine Maher says communities across America will now suffer after Congress voted to strip over $1 billion from NPR and PBS. Maher begged people to step in and donate as she tried convincing them that they would suffer without NPR. So absurd you'd think this was a parody.

Here’s Maher’s video. (WATCH)

NEW: NPR CEO Katherine Maher says communities across America will now suffer after Congress voted to strip over $1 billion from NPR and PBS.



Maher begged people to step in and donate as she tried convincing them that they would suffer without NPR.



So absurd you'd think… pic.twitter.com/KK7AG0XLYQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 18, 2025

‘Won’t somebody please think of the rural folks!’

Commenters say Maher and her NPR drones have not only lost their funding, but their messaging is broken as well.

They’re losing control of the narrative and becoming desperate — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) July 18, 2025

*Literally anything happens*



Democrats: "Underprivileged communities across America will now suffer because of this." — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 18, 2025

Because “underprivileged communities” are well known for being big fans of NPR and PBS. — Old Tom Morris (@OldTom_Morris) July 18, 2025

More and more people are paying attention to this and waking up to their lies.



They only have themselves to blame. — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) July 18, 2025

Im surprised @krmaher didn't say people are going to die



A Democrat staple — Anthony Spano (@Spone63) July 19, 2025

‘Underprivileged communities’ love NPR. It’s not uncommon to drive through inner city Memphis and see gangbangers discussing something they just heard on NPR’s ‘All Things Considered.’

Posters say it’s hard to take Maher’s plea for cash seriously.

trying really hard not to laugh at work rn — RYGRAAL (@RYGRAAL) July 18, 2025

I can't believe they actually ran with this lol. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 18, 2025

The audacity. Wow. All they do is turn every single anything into an opportunity to ask for money. Utter shamelessness. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) July 18, 2025

The amount of people who will actually suffer: zero. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 18, 2025

The only suffering happening is to those who endured Maher’s ‘gimme money’ video.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.