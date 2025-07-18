Charlamagne tha God: Canceling Colbert Signals America Is Like North Korea and Under...
Warren to New York Voters: Let Them Eat Rations
Corey DeAngelis Shames The Hill for Publishing Union Shill's Op-Ed About COVID School...
Bill Kristol's Proud to Stand With Never Trump, Even After Helping Elect Him...
BREAKING: Trump Sues the Wall Street Journal Over Alleged Epstein Letter (LAWSPLAINING)
Sky News Earns the Community Note Treatment for Blatantly Biased Headline About Syrian...
AMEN: Federal Judge BLOCKS Washington's Gross Anti-Catholic Confessional Law
Journalism, Ladies and Gents! NBC News Defends Corn Syrup In Coke (Because Trump!)
WI Radio Host Dan O'Donnell Takes on UNHINGED Bully Rep. Mark Pocan Over...
You'll Never Guess Which Journo Thinks the Cheating Coldplay Couple Are the REAL...
Lying Isn't Reporting: Trump's Threat to Sue WSJ Over Epstein Letter Does NOT...
Is This Parody? USAToday Columnist Says WSJ Has 'Authentication Procedures' for Stories Li...
MAZE's 'Beautiful 4-Part Story' Might Be the Funniest Thing Colbert Has Ever Inspired
BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump

'For the Cost of a Cup of Coffee': NPR CEO Katherine Maher Releases Video Plea for More Propaganda Money

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:03 PM on July 18, 2025
AP Photo/Armando Franca

NPR CEO Katherine Maher and her fellow activist Democrats just had their taxpayer funding pulled. Maher immediately started doing what Democrats do best - fearmongering for donations. She released a ‘panhandling’ video on Friday, begging for money so rural folk will be up-to-date on the latest trends in LGBTQIA+ and sheltering illegal aliens from ICE.

Start here. (READ)

NPR CEO Katherine Maher says communities across America will now suffer after Congress voted to strip over $1 billion from NPR and PBS.

Maher begged people to step in and donate as she tried convincing them that they would suffer without NPR. 

So absurd you'd think this was a parody.

Here’s Maher’s video. (WATCH)

‘Won’t somebody please think of the rural folks!’

Commenters say Maher and her NPR drones have not only lost their funding, but their messaging is broken as well.

‘Underprivileged communities’ love NPR. It’s not uncommon to drive through inner city Memphis and see gangbangers discussing something they just heard on NPR’s ‘All Things Considered.’

Posters say it’s hard to take Maher’s plea for cash seriously.

The only suffering happening is to those who endured Maher’s ‘gimme money’ video.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

