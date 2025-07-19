WATCH As Chip Roy WRECKS the Left's Narrative About NPR Being Critical for Emergency Weather Alerts

The Left has expressed a sudden and newfound love for rural America. They're very concerned that the Trump administration is cutting funding for NPR and that will hurt people in the flyover country -- people the Left doesn't think about for the other 364 days of the year, or unless they cheer our deaths and mock us about climate change when disaster hits.

Democrats insist NPR played a vital role in helping Texas residents during the catastrophic flooding around Independence Day. That flooding killed over one hundred people and more than one hundred are missing.

Well, Rep. Chip Roy nuked that talking point from orbit, pointing out what NPR was actually doing as Texas flooded:

Rep. Roy: “When the floods were hitting the people that I represent, it took NPR through Texas Public Radio 19 hours to post anything about the flooding on its social media.



What was NPR and TPR doing in the interim? They were playing a program, a DC based program, lobbying… pic.twitter.com/IyZYPFq5SS — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) July 17, 2025

The post reads:

What was NPR and TPR doing in the interim? They were playing a program, a DC based program, lobbying Congress for billions of dollars to continue their funding … Private stations in the communities, in which I live were there for the people of Texas, they were there presenting the information necessary, and the public stations were completely MIA.

If NPR is so important to rural America, why do all of their shows appeal exclusively to wealthy liberals in east coast cities? — JeffC (@JeffChrz) July 18, 2025

Those wealthy liberals think everyone should live and act as they do.

They are nothing but liberal talking points — tigersharktom (@tigersharktom) July 18, 2025

And there it is. @NPR narrative is destroyed… — RE (@G650horn) July 18, 2025

The Fed Govt doesn't need to justify cutting spending on PBS/NPR, as though proving they failed to perform is necessary.

A simple "We are debt spending about $1.6T a year, and we can't keep doing it; we simply can't afford this, and it is outside the scope of Govt" is sufficient — Storyman Hall (@StorymanHall) July 18, 2025

The GOP needs to hammer this messaging.

People need to understand we're broke, and if we don't cut things now, disaster is in our future.

The idea that rural America “relies” on NPR is so strange, and crafted by city liberals who would refuse to spend even a week in a rural community.



Their programming is out of touch, and so is their leadership. https://t.co/5QMMUbIiPE — Stephen N. Perkins (@Stephen_Perkins) July 18, 2025

I used to listen to NPR frequently. All Things Considered, etc. But over the years it's just gotten ridiculous. There should be no taxpayer supported media. Not here, and not the @BBC, either.



Don't forget that the Biden admin toyed with providing federal funding for… https://t.co/bm8dMRojP5 — Tom Giovanetti (@tgiovanetti) July 19, 2025

The Left want their own version of Pravda here.

This was almost as bad for Klobuchar as the time she tried garnering sympathy for SNAP cuts.

NPR and TPR are worthless; they should receive no government support or funding. https://t.co/NfllEV2e0d — Paul Hinkle (@DoItNowCoach1) July 18, 2025

There is no right to taxpayer funding, and ending taxpayer funding is not an attack on free speech or the free press.

“it took NPR through Texas Public Radio 19 hours to post anything about the flooding on its social media.” https://t.co/NzL58qQbdg — JM Matt (@JeffMMat) July 18, 2025

This. If you all still want to make this archaic argument defunding NPR and public broadcasting is a threat to public safety, answer this one. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/cFjmW7hWZM — PatriotGirl07041776 (@girl07041776) July 18, 2025

