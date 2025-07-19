WATCH As Chip Roy WRECKS the Left's Narrative About NPR Being Critical for Emergency Weather Alerts

Matt Taibbi Asks for NPR's Most Ridiculous Stories and the Replies Are a...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 19, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left has expressed a sudden and newfound love for rural America. They're very concerned that the Trump administration is cutting funding for NPR and that will hurt people in the flyover country -- people the Left doesn't think about for the other 364 days of the year, or unless they cheer our deaths and mock us about climate change when disaster hits.

Democrats insist NPR played a vital role in helping Texas residents during the catastrophic flooding around Independence Day. That flooding killed over one hundred people and more than one hundred are missing.

Well, Rep. Chip Roy nuked that talking point from orbit, pointing out what NPR was actually doing as Texas flooded:

The post reads:

What was NPR and TPR doing in the interim? They were playing a program, a DC based program, lobbying Congress for billions of dollars to continue their funding …

Private stations in the communities, in which I live were there for the people of Texas, they were there presenting the information necessary, and the public stations were completely MIA.

Oh.

Yes, they are.

Those wealthy liberals think everyone should live and act as they do.

Nothing but.

Completely wrecked.

The GOP needs to hammer this messaging.

People need to understand we're broke, and if we don't cut things now, disaster is in our future.

ALL of this.

The Left want their own version of Pravda here.

This was almost as bad for Klobuchar as the time she tried garnering sympathy for SNAP cuts.

There is no right to taxpayer funding, and ending taxpayer funding is not an attack on free speech or the free press.

Nineteen. Hours.

That sound you hear?

Yeah, that's crickets.

Because the Left can't answer that.

