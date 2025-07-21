Kathy Hochul Community Note Nuked Over BS About What 'Cold-Hearted Republicans' Did to Sesame Street

The Democrats were so desperate to try and save taxpayer funding for NPR and PBS that they tried to scare everybody with warnings about rural Americans dying if they were to be unable to get local weather updates from those outlets.

While we wait for CNN to put up a 24/7 "PBS/NPR defunding death counter" on the screen, New York governor and Florida real estate salesperson extraordinaire Kathy Hochul is trying to make everybody believe that the Republicans have killed off Sesame Street by cutting public funding:

When I was caring for my younger brothers, Sesame Street was key to their early education.



As a young mom, my kids loved Sesame Street and other public programs.



Now, because of cold-hearted Republicans, this critical programming may not be there for our grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/Uojox6oPp0 — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) July 20, 2025

BS alert!

Hochul did earn a nice Community Note though:

Sesame Street is produced by Sesame Workshop, not PBS. It receives very minor federal funding, and recently signed a major distribution deal with Netflix. It’s not going away because of the rescission bill.

These Democrats do nothing but lie.

Netflix is financing Sesame Street, Kathy, PBS has nothing to do with their production. Why are you lying?? pic.twitter.com/3BQXBNvQmZ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 20, 2025

Thanks for helping prove Sesame Street can make it on its own just fine, Gov. Hochul!

As a franchise, Sesame Street is valued at about $9 billion.



Sesame Street Workshop (the actual show) had $189 million in revenue, with $9 million being from taxpayers.



Therefore, @GovKathyHochul they’ll be fine! https://t.co/TY01pif7xb — Chrissy Casilio (@ChrissyCasilio) July 21, 2025

Kathy can’t do grade school level research.



But she can’t do anything but lie. https://t.co/xHyBXxbL3H — Robert Novak (@gallifreyan) July 21, 2025

Why do any research when she can just lie right off the bat and save a lot of time!

Nothing she’s saying is even remotely true. https://t.co/hcBk3MbbYV — Smanson (@homechefRVA) July 21, 2025

In other words, it's just another day of the week that ends in a "y."





