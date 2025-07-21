Slam-DUNK Evidence: Even WaPo Pulitzer Prize Winning Journo Calls New Russiagate Doc Dump...
The Trans Athlete Movement Is Running on Empty
Drawing Lines: Beto O’Rourke Says His Democrat Party Needs to Be More Ruthless...

Kathy Hochul Community Note Nuked Over BS About What 'Cold-Hearted Republicans' Did to Sesame Street

Doug P. | 9:54 AM on July 21, 2025
Twitter

The Democrats were so desperate to try and save taxpayer funding for NPR and PBS that they tried to scare everybody with warnings about rural Americans dying if they were to be unable to get local weather updates from those outlets.

While we wait for CNN to put up a 24/7 "PBS/NPR defunding death counter" on the screen, New York governor and Florida real estate salesperson extraordinaire Kathy Hochul is trying to make everybody believe that the Republicans have killed off Sesame Street by cutting public funding: 

BS alert!

Hochul did earn a nice Community Note though: 

Sesame Street is produced by Sesame Workshop, not PBS. It receives very minor federal funding, and recently signed a major distribution deal with Netflix.

It’s not going away because of the rescission bill.

These Democrats do nothing but lie. 

Thanks for helping prove Sesame Street can make it on its own just fine, Gov. Hochul!

Why do any research when she can just lie right off the bat and save a lot of time!

In other words, it's just another day of the week that ends in a "y." 


