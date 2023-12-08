Harvard President Desperately Backpedals in Harvard Crimson Interview, But Will it Save He...
UN Climate Summit Eco-Alarmists Want to Keep YOU From Eating Meat but Here's...
Washington Post Workers Walked Out on the Job This Week
'FUN!' James Woods ALREADY in 'Take No Prisoners' Mode for Upcoming Election Season...
RUH-ROH! Deep Dive On Rashida Tlaib Reveals Longstanding Link to Group Openly PRAISING...
Hunter Biden Calls Elon Musk a 'Very Damaged Human Being'; UPDATED
'Bold Move Cotton!' Mollie Hemingway Takes Hunter Biden APART Line Item By Line...
Joe Biden Scolding People Who Don't Pay Their 'Fair Share' in Taxes Earns...
Sen. John Kennedy Had Very a Simple, Yet Important, Question for FBI Director...
WATCH Trailer for Rob Reiner's Soon-to-Flop Doc. About SKEERY Christian Nationalism (Guess...
HMM: Here's a GREAT Question About Biden's 'Loan Repayment' Excuse
Ya' LOVE to See It: NYU Student Who Tore Down Israeli Hostage Posters...
What Gunman Said After Opening Fire on an Albany Synagogue Sounds Pretty Hate...
Now That Hunter Biden Has Been Hit With 9 NEW Charges We Can...

Marina Medvin BLISTERS Red Cross in BRUTAL Thread for Shaming PARENTS of Israeli Hostage Needing Meds

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on December 08, 2023
AngieArtist

Reading this from Marina Medvin was definitely one of the more 'what the eff' moments we've had today, and considering how much time we've spent covering Hunter Biden and his payments to 'various women' ... that's really saying something about what the Red Cross did here.

Advertisement

And ain't NONE of it any good.

We're going to bet you make the same face we did when we read this.

From the rest of her post as it is somewhat long:

The Red Cross told them they needed to "think about the Palestinian side. It's hard for the Palestinians, they're being bombed." The Red Cross did not agree to transfer the medication to the Israeli hostage!"We left there as we entered: without new information, without something new, and with disappointment," said the mom of the civilian hostage. Doron Steinbrecher is a veterinarian nurse. She is 30 years old. She has been held captive for 63 days now without access to her prescription medication.

Marina of course dropped a receipt as well because, she's Marina:

No words.

Luckily, Twitter/X had lots and lots and lots of words for the Red Cross:

Recommended

Ya' LOVE to See It: NYU Student Who Tore Down Israeli Hostage Posters BOO-HOOS About Consequences (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We get that, but denying a hostage her meds and shaming the parents, telling them to think about the Palestinians?

Shut ALL the way up.

Disbanded works.

Sad times we're living in when we can't even trust the Red Cross to just do their jobs.

======================================================================

Related:

'FUN!' James Woods ALREADY in 'Take No Prisoners' Mode for Upcoming Election Season (Poor Hunter, LOL!)

Advertisement

RUH-ROH! Deep Dive On Rashida Tlaib Reveals Longstanding Link to Group Openly PRAISING Hamas for Oct 7

'Bold Move Cotton!' Mollie Hemingway Takes Hunter Biden APART Line Item By Line Item in DAMNING Thread

WATCH Trailer for Rob Reiner's Soon-to-Flop Doc. About SKEERY Christian Nationalism (Guess WHO'S In It)

Ya' LOVE to See It: NYU Student Who Tore Down Israeli Hostage Posters BOO-HOOS About Consequences (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ya' LOVE to See It: NYU Student Who Tore Down Israeli Hostage Posters BOO-HOOS About Consequences (Watch)
Sam J.
'FUN!' James Woods ALREADY in 'Take No Prisoners' Mode for Upcoming Election Season (Poor Hunter, LOL!)
Sam J.
UN Climate Summit Eco-Alarmists Want to Keep YOU From Eating Meat but Here's What's on THEIR Menu
Doug P.
'Bold Move Cotton!' Mollie Hemingway Takes Hunter Biden APART Line Item By Line Item in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
WATCH Trailer for Rob Reiner's Soon-to-Flop Doc. About SKEERY Christian Nationalism (Guess WHO'S In It)
Sam J.
Harvard President Desperately Backpedals in Harvard Crimson Interview, But Will it Save Her Job
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ya' LOVE to See It: NYU Student Who Tore Down Israeli Hostage Posters BOO-HOOS About Consequences (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement