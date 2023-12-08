Marina Medvin BLISTERS Red Cross in BRUTAL Thread for Shaming PARENTS of Israeli Hostage Needing Meds

Reading this from Marina Medvin was definitely one of the more 'what the eff' moments we've had today, and considering how much time we've spent covering Hunter Biden and his payments to 'various women' ... that's really saying something about what the Red Cross did here.

And ain't NONE of it any good.

We're going to bet you make the same face we did when we read this.

The parents of an Israeli being held hostage by Hamas were reprimanded by representatives of the Red Cross after they tried to ask the Red Cross to transfer prescription medication to their child. The Red Cross told them they needed to "think about the Palestinian side. It's hard… pic.twitter.com/CrtHLKRzZf — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 8, 2023

From the rest of her post as it is somewhat long:

The Red Cross told them they needed to "think about the Palestinian side. It's hard for the Palestinians, they're being bombed." The Red Cross did not agree to transfer the medication to the Israeli hostage!"We left there as we entered: without new information, without something new, and with disappointment," said the mom of the civilian hostage. Doron Steinbrecher is a veterinarian nurse. She is 30 years old. She has been held captive for 63 days now without access to her prescription medication.

Marina of course dropped a receipt as well because, she's Marina:

No words.

Luckily, Twitter/X had lots and lots and lots of words for the Red Cross:

Terrible — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) December 8, 2023

Horrific. — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) December 8, 2023

The Red Cross and the Amnesty International increasingly let their political convictions and whims interfere with what they should be doing. We saw it when Russia attacked Ukraine, and we see it now. They all should resign in disgrace. — Stardust Collector (@ruinwanderer) December 8, 2023

We get that, but denying a hostage her meds and shaming the parents, telling them to think about the Palestinians?

Shut ALL the way up.

The Red Cross, like the UN, needs either to be disbanded or massively reformed. — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) December 8, 2023

Disbanded works.

People need to do extensive research into any organization to whom they are considering for a donation. There are some in the past including this one I quit donating to a long time ago. Seems like most institutions get corrupted from their original missions. — Dobie Mom (@Dobiemomsusan) December 8, 2023

Sad times we're living in when we can't even trust the Red Cross to just do their jobs.

