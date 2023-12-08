Washington Post Workers Walked Out on the Job This Week
RUH-ROH! Deep Dive On Rashida Tlaib Reveals Longstanding Link to Group Openly PRAISING Hamas for Oct 7

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on December 08, 2023
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

Well well well, whaddya know? Rashida Tlaib has a close connection with CAIR, whose co-founder recently said he was happy to witness Hamas' October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel. You are the company you keep, yes?

She said they gave the American Muslim community an authentic voice in the public square.

Hrm.

Like John asked, we wonder if she still believes in that 'authentic' voice.

Sidenote, when we went to search for more posts about Rashida's connection to CAIR we found a ton of stuff ... from years ago. 

Check this out:

Would you look at that?

Yikes.

When someone shows you who they really are, especially when they're no-good, antisemitic, vile, terrorist sympathizers, believe them.

======================================================================

Tags: CAIR HAMAS ISRAEL JEWS TERRORISM RASHIDA TLAIB

