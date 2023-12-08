RUH-ROH! Deep Dive On Rashida Tlaib Reveals Longstanding Link to Group Openly PRAISING Hamas for Oct 7

Well well well, whaddya know? Rashida Tlaib has a close connection with CAIR, whose co-founder recently said he was happy to witness Hamas' October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel. You are the company you keep, yes?

In 2018, @RashidaTlaib thanked CAIR for “giving the American Muslim community an authentic voice in the public square”



CAIR’s co-founder recently said he was “happy” to witness Hamas’ Oct 7th attack against Israel



Does Tlaib still believe CAIR speaks for American Muslims? pic.twitter.com/QsuNeOLgqs — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 8, 2023

She said they gave the American Muslim community an authentic voice in the public square.

Hrm.

Like John asked, we wonder if she still believes in that 'authentic' voice.

Sidenote, when we went to search for more posts about Rashida's connection to CAIR we found a ton of stuff ... from years ago.

Check this out:

CAIR & their puppets are also trying to defund Homeland Security, abolish Immigration & Customs Enforcement, eliminate screening at airports (despite valid reason), allow travel from terrorism hotbeds, & weaken 1A & 2A rights.



Side note: Rashida's sister is on the no fly list! https://t.co/QJ78nZyrbj pic.twitter.com/mH0SKso2yV — Mountain Mama (@Constitution_76) September 7, 2019

Rashida Tlaib is a member of the the group “Palestinian American Congress” where members demonize Jews & the group’s founder, described Jews as “SATANIC”



Rashida proudly poses w/ CAIR's co-founder Nihad Awad who openly supports HAMAS.pic.twitter.com/363uoh9ezg — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) November 16, 2020

Would you look at that?

I'm old enough to remember when Rep. Rashida Tlaib took selfies with various members of CAIR, an organization founded by the Muslim Brotherhood and active disseminator of anti-Semitic propaganda. Rashida, you should be lecturing literally *no one* on racism. You embody it. https://t.co/BrhMEbjXy4 — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) August 7, 2019

Creepy Video of Rashida Tlaib’s Speech at CAIR-Chicago Event: ‘We Always Said ‘The Muslims Are Coming’… I Think We’re Here!’ https://t.co/6pYhZbUCLX — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 18, 2020

Yikes.

Linda Sarsour will be doing the CAIR banquet circuit with Ilhan & Rashida clones for decades or until the Democrats finally excise her vile Islamist politics (like below) from their party. pic.twitter.com/vD2HL3Db4W — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) August 4, 2021

Old enough to remember 2018 when CAIR Sacramento Valley / Central had Siraj Wahhaj and Rashida Tlaib as their featured speakers. #RashidaTlaib supports terrorists convicted of conspiring to murder federal agents & who called for "Uzi" jihad in US cities pic.twitter.com/kox2yQrJhg — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 30, 2023

A day after the Hamas attacks in Israel, which left at least 33 Americans dead & as many as 20 held hostage, CAIR called for a Jihad



Echoing their parent organization, CAIR-AZ has invited Rashida Tlaib, Congress' leading terrorist sympathizer, to speak at their gala in Mesa on… pic.twitter.com/xKDyj6tJN2 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 25, 2023

When someone shows you who they really are, especially when they're no-good, antisemitic, vile, terrorist sympathizers, believe them.

