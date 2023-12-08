'Hang On, Here We Go': CUH-RAZY Thread Goes DOWN the Rabbit Hole About the Arlington, VA House EXPLOSION

What Gunman Said After Opening Fire on an Albany Synagogue Sounds Pretty Hate...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on December 08, 2023
Meme

Did you guys notice how that whole house EXPLODING in Arlington, VA story sort of just disappeared from national media? Let's be honest, it's not every day a house just EXPLODES in a neighborhood, let alone a house where law enforcement was about to serve a search warrant.

Welp, just so you know, sounds like this story may get even MORE weird.

Probably a reason we're not hearing more about it.

Take a look at this thread:

Note, we can neither confirm NOR deny if this thread or anything in it is correct or not, but it's worth a read. 

This is INSANE-O.

Ummmm.

Ummmm again.

Allllrighty then.

Meep.

Anyone else feel like we're reading a really good spy novel? 

Keep going.

K.

Crazy if true.

We have to reiterate the IF here.

Told you, CUH-RAZY.

Seemed pretty deep to this editor.

Just sayin'.

