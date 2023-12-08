'Hang On, Here We Go': CUH-RAZY Thread Goes DOWN the Rabbit Hole About the Arlington, VA House EXPLOSION

Did you guys notice how that whole house EXPLODING in Arlington, VA story sort of just disappeared from national media? Let's be honest, it's not every day a house just EXPLODES in a neighborhood, let alone a house where law enforcement was about to serve a search warrant.

Advertisement

Welp, just so you know, sounds like this story may get even MORE weird.

Probably a reason we're not hearing more about it.

Take a look at this thread:

Thread 🧵

Remember that house that just blew up in Arlington? Well things are not exactly as they seem.



Hang on, here we go…pic.twitter.com/SfgAZbO2N2 — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) December 7, 2023

Note, we can neither confirm NOR deny if this thread or anything in it is correct or not, but it's worth a read.

This is INSANE-O.

Let’s go step by step. The house is owned by a man named James Woo.



Where was James Yoo's house?

844 N. Burlington Street Arlington, VA



Who is James Yoo's father?

James Yoo’s father, Ki Hong Yoo, American University (CIA cutout), wrote plan to retake North Korea with bioagents… — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) December 7, 2023

Ummmm.

What was Global Crossing?

It was espionage central and an international spying apparatus that is still in operation today.



Who founded Global Crossing?

Gary Winnick founded the company in 1997.



Is Gary Winnick still alive?

Gary Winnick died on November 4th, exactly one month… pic.twitter.com/KO1ES0lnPM — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) December 7, 2023

Ummmm again.

Who sat on the board of Global Crossing?

Members of the board include Secretary of Defense William Cohen, CEO of JPMORGAN Private Bank Elena Lagomasino, and Assistant Secretary of Defense Richard Pearle Elena was also Gary Winnick's "personal banker"



What business was Global… — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) December 7, 2023

GLOBAL CROSSING WAS A FRONT COMPANY AND A GLOBAL SPY NETWORK THAT FOCUSED ON TAPPING INTER-CONTINENTAL FIBER OPTIC LINES AND INTERCEPTING COMMUNICATIONS BOTH DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL BETWEEN THE US, WESTERN EUROPE, JAPAN, AND SINGAPORE. https://t.co/ZzYeclrRK1 — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) December 8, 2023

Allllrighty then.

In 2003, James Woo facilitated of the transfer of ownership of a massive global wire tapping operation.



This image comes from the Indiana link in the above tweeted link pic.twitter.com/aSczyHRTNT — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) December 8, 2023

Eric Holder who 5 years later would go on to become Attorney General picked by Obama was key to this deal and he made millions of dollars doing it. pic.twitter.com/DbcIwKsYU6 — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) December 8, 2023

Meep.

https://t.co/0Mrw0kZtbX

Global Crossing Ltd., Bermuda, owner of the Atlantic Crossing (AC-1) submarine fiber-optic cable system now under construction, plans to add three new undersea cables connecting the United States with the Caribbean, Panama, and Japan.



>Global Crossing… — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) December 8, 2023

Global Crossing`s fourth undersea fiber-optic system, Pacific Crossing (PC-1), will connect the United States with Japan. The privately owned and operated system will also be built with a self-healing ring configuration that uses wdm technology. It will have two landing points in… — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) December 8, 2023

Anyone else feel like we're reading a really good spy novel?

Advertisement

Keep going.

The Kim Dae-jung administration built up country-wide high-speed ICT infrastructure and fostered IT and venture businesses as the future source of growth. In his inaugural address, he expressed a vision for South Korea to advance "from the ranks of industrial societies…into the… pic.twitter.com/D0oBUsxbVo — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) December 8, 2023

>President Kim Dae-jung in South Korea, who served on the National Committee on Science and Technology before his election, approved $1.1 billion in funds for nanotechnology research. Once in the Blue House, he campaigned successfully to make his country a world leader in the… pic.twitter.com/njkhenwGBI — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) December 8, 2023

It’s public knowledge that the CIA put Kim Dae-Jung in place. pic.twitter.com/OyxqOCGvVA — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) December 8, 2023

K.

What we’re looking at is a hit. Murder. Assassination. A very public hit and the second to strike members of Global Crossing within a month. — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) December 8, 2023

Crazy if true.

We have to reiterate the IF here.

So what does all this mean?



It means the people responsible for building the cyber infrastructure in Iraq post-invasion, the infrastructure whose point was to provide the US Intel Community with total back door access into not just Iraqs digital communications, but all of… pic.twitter.com/bLHHlkDkkl — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) December 8, 2023

Told you, CUH-RAZY.

Meh that rabbit hole wasn't too deep pic.twitter.com/ROQZUcXcMM — Mars (@MarsWarGod2023) December 8, 2023

Advertisement

Seemed pretty deep to this editor.

Just sayin'.

======================================================================

Related:

David Hogg Has a NEW Plan to Reduce the Number of Guns in Circulation and YES, it's as DUMB as You Think

Gavin Newsom's GOP Debate Post PROVES He Still Hasn't Gotten Over the WHOOPIN' He Got From DeSantis

So DAMN good: Wokal Distance OWNS Woke Activists in EPIC Thread About Refusing to Appease Wokeness

Striking WaPo 'Journo' Claiming They Need Readers to Help Them 'Hold Power to Account' Goes REALLY Wrong

It's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Megyn Kelly Savagely Ends Chris Christie’s Campaign in JUST Under 60 Seconds (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.