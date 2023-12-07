It's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Megyn Kelly Savagely Ends Chris Christie’s Campaign in JUST Under 60 Seconds (Watch)

Biden Campaign Spox Wants Voters to Remember Something (Does This Guy Secretly Work...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on December 07, 2023
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Raise your hand if, like us, you were surprised to see Chris Christie on that stage last night. Honestly, we'd have rather seen Doug Burgum up there, or you know Trump himself, but HEY ... if Christie is masochistic enough to continue wanting to take beatings like he did last night onstage we suppose that's his prerogative.

Megyn Kelly basically ended his campaign for him.

No really.

Nice of her, right? Someone had to put that campaign out of its misery.

Watch:

And that's that.

Christie is done.

He does not pass go. He does not collect $200.

Look, we get it, he really hates Trump - if he wants to run on that platform he really should just run as a Democrat, though. 

Hrm. What was he trying to do there?

Maybe giving them his Dunkin' order?

Oh stop, it's just a joke.

To be fair, Christie was toast out of the gate, but now even he has to admit it's not good. 

Not to mention the Christie/Obama hug heard 'round the world.

He really did feel more like a moderator than a candidate, and not in a good way.

We shall see.

