It's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Megyn Kelly Savagely Ends Chris Christie’s Campaign in JUST Under 60 Seconds (Watch)

Raise your hand if, like us, you were surprised to see Chris Christie on that stage last night. Honestly, we'd have rather seen Doug Burgum up there, or you know Trump himself, but HEY ... if Christie is masochistic enough to continue wanting to take beatings like he did last night onstage we suppose that's his prerogative.

Advertisement

Megyn Kelly basically ended his campaign for him.

No really.

Nice of her, right? Someone had to put that campaign out of its misery.

Watch:

Chris Christie just got dressed up for a debate just to get his campaign ended by Megyn Kelly in 60 seconds with a single question pic.twitter.com/YMwvUkY8aA — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 7, 2023

And that's that.

Christie is done.

He does not pass go. He does not collect $200.

Look, we get it, he really hates Trump - if he wants to run on that platform he really should just run as a Democrat, though.

This is not a Roy Roger’s, Chris.



No refunds.



pic.twitter.com/jYtPMk9wIF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 7, 2023

Hrm. What was he trying to do there?

Maybe giving them his Dunkin' order?

Oh stop, it's just a joke.

Chris Crispy just became TOAST‼️ — 🇺🇸 Mason III 🇺🇸 Bald Knight in Rusty Armor (@MasonD3) December 7, 2023

To be fair, Christie was toast out of the gate, but now even he has to admit it's not good.

Cristy caused reputational damage by highly recommending Wray to DJT. Cristy should never, get near elected office ever again. — GingerSnaps 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KateDav42926640) December 7, 2023

Not to mention the Christie/Obama hug heard 'round the world.

His first question was 17 minutes into the debate. Talk about being minimized. — R T (@RDog861) December 7, 2023

He really did feel more like a moderator than a candidate, and not in a good way.

He will drop out withing a week — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) December 7, 2023

We shall see.

======================================================================

Related:

DeSantis Straight-Up BLISTERS Woke BlackRock for Using ESG to 'Change Society' and They Just Can't DEEEAL

Iowahawk DROPS Penn Pres in BRUTAL Thread for Trying to BACKPEDAL After Defending Campus Antisemitism

BRAVO! Don't Look Now But Jon Lovitz Just Totally, Completely, and Absolutely DECIMATED Rashida Tlaib

TOOL Sen. Chris Murphy Tells a WHOPPER About His Crap Gun-Grabber Bill, Gets Called Out in MERCILESSLY

Senator Kennedy Turns FBI Dir. Wray Into a Babbling, Sputtering MESS Asking About Hunter Biden's Laptop

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.