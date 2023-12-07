TOOL Sen. Chris Murphy Tells a WHOPPER About His Crap Gun-Grabber Bill, Gets...
BRAVO! Don't Look Now But Jon Lovitz Just Totally, Completely, and Absolutely DECIMATED Rashida Tlaib

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on December 07, 2023
Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP

Rashida Tlaib couldn't be any more unpopular with the majority of Americans if she tried. Oh, we're sure her pals in Hamas ADORE her more and more these days, but when it comes to her own country ... most of us think she sucks.

Advertisement

And for good reason.

Maybe it's time she just admitted she's not a fan of America and relocated to her precious Palestine. She'd be happier, we wouldn't miss her, it's really a win-win.

Jon Lovitz has been fighting the antisemitic drivel we've been seeing far too much of since October 7, but he absolutely nuked Rashida.

Glorious.

Huzzah.

BRAVO!

We love the sarcastic, 'I guess they misunderstood you.'

Heh.

*snort*

Sorry, she's too busy spreading misinformation about hospitals and Israel to actually speak about what's happening there. And please, asking an antisemite to care about Jews? 

Not happening.

Especially when it comes to Rashida.

