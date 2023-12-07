BRAVO! Don't Look Now But Jon Lovitz Just Totally, Completely, and Absolutely DECIMATED Rashida Tlaib

Rashida Tlaib couldn't be any more unpopular with the majority of Americans if she tried. Oh, we're sure her pals in Hamas ADORE her more and more these days, but when it comes to her own country ... most of us think she sucks.

And for good reason.

Opposing the policies of the government of Israel and Netanyahu’s extremism is not antisemitic. Speaking up for human rights and a ceasefire to save lives should never be condemned.



I voted against H. Res. 894. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) December 5, 2023

Maybe it's time she just admitted she's not a fan of America and relocated to her precious Palestine. She'd be happier, we wouldn't miss her, it's really a win-win.

Jon Lovitz has been fighting the antisemitic drivel we've been seeing far too much of since October 7, but he absolutely nuked Rashida.

Glorious.

Huzzah.

BRAVO!

Lying and saying you voted against a bill denouncing antisemitism and recognizing Israel's right to exist.



(You voted "present".

Which is a non vote. But just as bad)



Being censured by all your colleagues for being antisemitic.

(I guess they misunderstood you.)



Not just… https://t.co/SIiw8lDrap — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) December 6, 2023

We love the sarcastic, 'I guess they misunderstood you.'

Heh.

“I’m not an antisemite, I just vote exactly like one, employed many on my staff, am in Facebook groups supporting it, make statements, and recite phrases which are unambiguously clear about being one…” pic.twitter.com/MRWkDA2qpr — Veraciety 🇮🇱 (@AustinKinghorn) December 6, 2023

*snort*

Roast her Jon! — Marc Nimetz (@MarcNinsurance) December 6, 2023

Lol that’s the ticket! — Scared of Widths - See my bio for my pronouns. (@GilWebert) December 6, 2023

@RepRashida Where is the condemnation of rape? Where is the call for return of ALL hostages ALIVE? — DR. Anniecalif-Esq. (@anniecalif) December 6, 2023

Sorry, she's too busy spreading misinformation about hospitals and Israel to actually speak about what's happening there. And please, asking an antisemite to care about Jews?

Not happening.

Especially when it comes to Rashida.

Advertisement

