Senator Kennedy Turns FBI Dir. Wray Into a Babbling, Sputtering MESS Asking About...
WaPo's Union Asking X NOT to Read ANY WaPo Content During Their Dec...
Dick Durbin Wants to Build an Army of Illegal Immigrants
Trump, DeSantis ... Heck SANTA, I Don't Really Care As Long As Biden...
Dude Dodged a BULLET: Conservative Guy Shares CRAY-CRAY Message From Lefty Woman on...
AG Hamilton Brings ALL THE RECEIPTS for Ghouls Claiming Hamas DID NOT Rape...
Digging Into Kamala Harris' Latest Word Salad You'll Find Something Rather Troublesome
We Didn't Think It Was Possible but Liz Cheney Just UPPED Her SUCKAGE...
GHOUL Briahna Joy Gray DRAGGED for Saying Believe Women About Rape, Just Not...
Private, Christian Hillsdale College Stands FAST in the Face of Federal Bullying via...
And Here We GOOO: Former Capitol Police Officer Just NUKED the Left's J6...
Something STRANGE Is Afoot --> So, About That Explosion in Arlington, VA ......
Rome Falls a Second Time: Dick Durbin Proposes Letting Illegal Immigrants Into the...
Sky News Presenter Tells IDF Spokesman Palestinians Have No Power to Charge Their...

'This is DISGRACEFUL!' Sen. Mike Lee Goes Straight-Up SCORCHED Earth on FBI Director Wray (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on December 05, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Sounds (and looks) like Sen. Mike Lee has had ENOUGH of FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Hey man, we feel your pain, we are equally as sick of Wray ... if only we could go yell at and go scorched-Earth on the guy as well, especially when it comes to the FBI spying on people. 

Advertisement

This from Lee is AWESOME.

Watch:

If you're wondering what Section 702 is ... 

Section 702 is a key provision of the FISA Amendments Act of 2008 that permits the government to conduct targeted surveillance of foreign persons located outside the United States, with the compelled assistance of electronic communication service providers, to acquire foreign intelligence information. • The government uses the information collected under Section 702 to protect the United States and its allies from hostile foreign adversaries, including terrorists, proliferators, and spies, and to inform cybersecurity efforts.

So it allows them to spy on people, supposedly foreign people.

However, from this back and forth, it sounds like it hasn't just been foreign people.

Wow.

The irony, right?

We just thought his part was weird, but fair point. EL OH EL.

Recommended

Senator Kennedy Turns FBI Dir. Wray Into a Babbling, Sputtering MESS Asking About Hunter Biden's Laptop
Sam J.
Advertisement

This. ^

======================================================================

Related:

Senator Kennedy Turns FBI Dir. Wray Into a Babbling, Sputtering MESS Asking About Hunter Biden's Laptop

WaPo's Union Asking X NOT to Read ANY WaPo Content During Their Dec 7 Walkout Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Dude Dodged a BULLET: Conservative Guy Shares CRAY-CRAY Message From Lefty Woman on Dating App and LOL

AG Hamilton Brings ALL THE RECEIPTS for Ghouls Claiming Hamas DID NOT Rape Jewish Women on Oct. 7

We Didn't Think it was Possible But Liz Cheney Just UPPED Her SUCKAGE Even More With This 'Threat'

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: FBI MIKE LEE HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator Kennedy Turns FBI Dir. Wray Into a Babbling, Sputtering MESS Asking About Hunter Biden's Laptop
Sam J.
Dude Dodged a BULLET: Conservative Guy Shares CRAY-CRAY Message From Lefty Woman on Dating App and LOL
Sam J.
WaPo's Union Asking X NOT to Read ANY WaPo Content During Their Dec 7 Walkout Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
GHOUL Briahna Joy Gray DRAGGED for Saying Believe Women About Rape, Just Not Those Icky Jewish Women
Sam J.
And Here We GOOO: Former Capitol Police Officer Just NUKED the Left's J6 'Insurrection' Claims (Listen)
Sam J.
Something STRANGE Is Afoot --> So, About That Explosion in Arlington, VA ... Here's the CREEPY Deets
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Senator Kennedy Turns FBI Dir. Wray Into a Babbling, Sputtering MESS Asking About Hunter Biden's Laptop Sam J.
Advertisement