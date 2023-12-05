'This is DISGRACEFUL!' Sen. Mike Lee Goes Straight-Up SCORCHED Earth on FBI Director Wray (Watch)

Sounds (and looks) like Sen. Mike Lee has had ENOUGH of FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Hey man, we feel your pain, we are equally as sick of Wray ... if only we could go yell at and go scorched-Earth on the guy as well, especially when it comes to the FBI spying on people.

This from Lee is AWESOME.

Watch:

Sen. Mike Lee to FBI Director Wray on Section 702 abuses:



"You have a lot of gall sir. This is disgraceful. The Fourth Amendment requires more than that and you know it!" pic.twitter.com/HFnMsJJBCZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 5, 2023

If you're wondering what Section 702 is ...

Section 702 is a key provision of the FISA Amendments Act of 2008 that permits the government to conduct targeted surveillance of foreign persons located outside the United States, with the compelled assistance of electronic communication service providers, to acquire foreign intelligence information. • The government uses the information collected under Section 702 to protect the United States and its allies from hostile foreign adversaries, including terrorists, proliferators, and spies, and to inform cybersecurity efforts.

So it allows them to spy on people, supposedly foreign people.

However, from this back and forth, it sounds like it hasn't just been foreign people.

Wow.

Broken beyond repair.

Abolish. — 2VNews (@2VNews) December 5, 2023

Wray wears that American Flag on his lapel proudly, but it's made in China. — David Balka (@SkippinStonesOC) December 5, 2023

The irony, right?

Poor Chris Wray has a deformed head. — Halldor (@HalldorHalldor) December 5, 2023

We just thought his part was weird, but fair point. EL OH EL.

Defund the FBI — Jim Campbell (@jfcsoup) December 5, 2023

This. ^

======================================================================

