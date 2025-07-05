One Year Flashback: Biden’s Post-Debate 'Rehab Tour' Goes Down in Flames Like the...
Scott Jennings Says Rich Liberals Who Can Afford to Leave Voted for Mamdani

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 05, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Scott Jennings nailed it again on CNN. While a large portion of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani were young, college-educated kids with no life experience, he was also buoyed by affluent liberals who don't think that things like government-run grocery stores will ever affect them, even though they'll drive bodega owners out of business and create "food deserts" in the city. If you're rich, you think you're immune to the realities of communism.

New York will never flip red. The city is too full of people who make bad choices over and over again, regardless of the result.

The post continues:

… he destroys the city, nominated this guy."

"The working class went for other people, but what he's gonna do is end up destroying the city for the working class, defunding the police, emptying the jails, fighting against federal enforcement of our immigration laws. The rich liberals who voted for him can leave, the working class can't."

💯

Think of New Yorkers like Cynthia Nixon in her "Make Abortion Great Again" cap. She's an affluent, white, female urban liberal (AWFUL) who thought she could be mayor. Thankfully, New Yorkers didn't make that mistake.

Mamdani's determined to bring back "the projects" and abolish the police department.

What was it that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said after Mamdamni won the primary? "Just when you thought Palm Beach real estate couldn’t go any higher…" He's prepared for a lot more tax refugees from New York.

***

Tags:

CNN NEW YORK SCOTT JENNINGS

