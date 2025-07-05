Scott Jennings Says Rich Liberals Who Can Afford to Leave Voted for Mamdani

Scott Jennings nailed it again on CNN. While a large portion of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani were young, college-educated kids with no life experience, he was also buoyed by affluent liberals who don't think that things like government-run grocery stores will ever affect them, even though they'll drive bodega owners out of business and create "food deserts" in the city. If you're rich, you think you're immune to the realities of communism.

Advertisement

Rich, white liberals in NYC voted for a communist because they know they can afford to LEAVE once he destroys the city.



The working class will be left to clean up the mess. They may end up flipping NYC red before this is all said and done. pic.twitter.com/8AnO1uniQq — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 5, 2025

New York will never flip red. The city is too full of people who make bad choices over and over again, regardless of the result.

🚨 SCOTT JENNINGS TRUTH NUKE: The people who nominated Muslim socialist Zohran Mamdani in NYC can afford to LEAVE when he destroys the city.



"This narrow, narrow, narrow sliver of liberal, rich, white, female Democrats who nominated Mamdani, who have enough money to leave when… pic.twitter.com/Z3C2SxE4cm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 5, 2025

The post continues:

… he destroys the city, nominated this guy." "The working class went for other people, but what he's gonna do is end up destroying the city for the working class, defunding the police, emptying the jails, fighting against federal enforcement of our immigration laws. The rich liberals who voted for him can leave, the working class can't." 💯

Think of New Yorkers like Cynthia Nixon in her "Make Abortion Great Again" cap. She's an affluent, white, female urban liberal (AWFUL) who thought she could be mayor. Thankfully, New Yorkers didn't make that mistake.

The drug trade dedimated New York, in the 1970's. A million people left the city, and the city basically went bankrupt. Mamdani will to a repeat of the horrors of that era. The pictures of 1970's New York tell the story. — Defund Harvard (@FrankPRosendahl) July 5, 2025

Mamdani's determined to bring back "the projects" and abolish the police department.

Would be interesting and well deserved. But there will be a lot of sadness and pain on the way there. — T (@bignewslies) July 5, 2025

Unfortunately with the human condition of having to "feel" it before realizing it, they're in for a ride on the struggle bus. No bailing them out though, they need to feel the full effect. — Wanda Rossman (@RossmanWan51488) July 5, 2025

The rich can afford his largesse, but the poor have no choice and they will suffer the consequences. — Billy Bob (@The_Real_Solyad) July 5, 2025

"The working class will be left to SUFFER with the mess, JUST LIKE EVERY OTHER SOCIALIST EXPERIMENT IN HISTORY."



FIFY — Jim Berryhill (@jimberryhill) July 5, 2025

This is always the case with communism, the poor suffer the most. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 5, 2025

What an elitist view they have.



It’s always the poor who end up the most hurt by the left’s failed policies. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) July 5, 2025

Advertisement

They possess sufficient wealth to render them impervious to the impact of ill-conceived policies that become law, and when situations deteriorate, they relocate, leaving others to endure the consequences. — Propa~G🦌🔥💪🏾 (@Kevin68581604) July 5, 2025

What was it that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said after Mamdamni won the primary? "Just when you thought Palm Beach real estate couldn’t go any higher…" He's prepared for a lot more tax refugees from New York.

***