Zohran’s Mamdani’s Communist Solution to Create Affordable Housing in NYC? Bring Back ‘The Projects’

Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants to be the landlord for all of the Big Apple. He wants to bring back a failed government housing experiment for a new generation of ill-informed New Yorkers.

He explains it here with cartoons. (WATCH)

SOCIALISM: In the 80s NYC seized 100K housing units making the largest landlord in the US. They became symbols of urban decay: mismanaged, poorly maintained, and rife with crime. Zohran doesn’t remember because he just became a citizen 7 years ago. pic.twitter.com/XTcdzCxqNa — @amuse (@amuse) July 1, 2025

“We have history to guide us”



Someone send this man to Cuba please! — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) July 1, 2025

Look how happy the cartoon lady is watering her plant ! Yay communism ! — Charting Wealth 🇺🇸 (@ChartingFor) July 1, 2025

Communism is known for the smiles it creates! Just ignore the piles of dead bodies.

Posters say Mamdani is not just projecting communism; he wants to bring back ‘the projects.’

"Social housing." LMAO Has he seen our inner city "social housing" aka "projects" & how they've worked since the 1960s? — CE Newton (@cnewton_ky) July 1, 2025

So he's bringing back "the projects". — Big White Hat (@JasonInTheHam) July 1, 2025

Serious? You know who also doesn't remember NYC in the 80's? everyone who voted for him. — MauiSurfsUp (@SurfsMaui) July 1, 2025

More housing projects are always the answer 😑 — IDGAF (@IDGAF_Snowflake) July 1, 2025

Yes, nothing has ever gone wrong when the government has seized control of how and where people must live.

One commenter says Mamdani is pushing what will lead to even more government-controlled aspects of New Yorkers’ lives. Another says it will take centuries to fully implement his housing plan.

Zohrahnomics 101: Let the city rot, blame capitalism, then promise socialism will fix what socialism destroyed.



He wasn’t here in the 80s, but give him 4 years as mayor and NYC will look like it again.



Bold plan: rewind straight into the gutter. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) July 1, 2025

As long as Mamdani just sticks to Manhattan and doesn't move to the outer boroughs, it should only take about 670 years for the government to buy up all the private housing. pic.twitter.com/wUwmyvPcWY — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 1, 2025

Well, after few years of socialism, the value of Manhattan property has plummeted, so it will be cheaper. On the other hand, so has the city revenue... — Lempo Kurimus (@LKurimus) July 1, 2025

Will there even be any businesses and earners to tax at that point?

Posters are confused about how anyone finds Mamdani’s plans desirable or doable.

How the hell does this sound like a good idea to anyone — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) July 1, 2025

Thats the thing, it does sound like great idea but the reality of it way grim — Retard (@GoKartHamster) July 1, 2025

Because the left are overgrown children that gobble up sophistry. — Expert, PhD., MD, DDS, Esq. (@KamalaLies) July 1, 2025

The brains of people it’s sounds like a good idea to: pic.twitter.com/IrC0sn8gkk — John Rivera IV 🇺🇸 (@JohnRiveraIV) July 1, 2025

It brings to mind the adage: 'Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.' The 'repeat' is on the NYC mayoral ballot in November.