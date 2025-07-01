Zohran’s Mamdani’s Communist Solution to Create Affordable Housing in NYC? Bring Back ‘The Projects’

Delusional: 'Vagina Monologues' Playwright Pens Dramatic Anti-American Screed In the Guard...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:30 PM on July 01, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants to be the landlord for all of the Big Apple. He wants to bring back a failed government housing experiment for a new generation of ill-informed New Yorkers.

He explains it here with cartoons. (WATCH)

Communism is known for the smiles it creates! Just ignore the piles of dead bodies.

Posters say Mamdani is not just projecting communism; he wants to bring back ‘the projects.’

Yes, nothing has ever gone wrong when the government has seized control of how and where people must live.

One commenter says Mamdani is pushing what will lead to even more government-controlled aspects of New Yorkers’ lives. Another says it will take centuries to fully implement his housing plan.

Will there even be any businesses and earners to tax at that point?

Posters are confused about how anyone finds Mamdani’s plans desirable or doable.

It brings to mind the adage: 'Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.' The 'repeat' is on the NYC mayoral ballot in November.

