AG Hamilton Brings ALL THE RECEIPTS for Ghouls Claiming Hamas DID NOT Rape Jewish Women on Oct. 7

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on December 05, 2023
Various

It's really horrible that in this day and age, we have people who hate Israel and Jews SO MUCH that they're unwilling to believe that Hamas terrorists raped Jewish women on October 7. The same people who lectured us about 'believing women' don't believe Jewish women because of zionists or some other happy horse crap that allows them to keep on hating Israel.

Honestly, we cover a lot of awful, vile, and even evil stuff, but watching so many on the Left insist the stories about Hamas raping Jewish women before murdering them are false? Fake? This is new ground even for us.

AG Hamilton was good enough to bring some receipts for these disgusting people who keep demanding PROOF ... again, the same people who said we should believe women.

Take a look:

So stick that in your antisemitic pipes and SMOKE IT.

Because then they have to admit they're on the wrong side of history ... again.

Zionism certainly does seem to be their favorite talking point.

She really is the worst of the worst.

Yeah, there's that as well. Their narrative is all that matters to them ... and truth be damned.

