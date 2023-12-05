AG Hamilton Brings ALL THE RECEIPTS for Ghouls Claiming Hamas DID NOT Rape Jewish Women on Oct. 7

It's really horrible that in this day and age, we have people who hate Israel and Jews SO MUCH that they're unwilling to believe that Hamas terrorists raped Jewish women on October 7. The same people who lectured us about 'believing women' don't believe Jewish women because of zionists or some other happy horse crap that allows them to keep on hating Israel.

Honestly, we cover a lot of awful, vile, and even evil stuff, but watching so many on the Left insist the stories about Hamas raping Jewish women before murdering them are false? Fake? This is new ground even for us.

AG Hamilton was good enough to bring some receipts for these disgusting people who keep demanding PROOF ... again, the same people who said we should believe women.

Take a look:

As some detestable people spent yesterday dismissing reports of extensive rapes on 10/7 based on the lack of direct testimony from the murdered rape victims, here is just some of the other evidence that has been reported on in recent weeks:



“Israel submitted to the UN… — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 5, 2023

So stick that in your antisemitic pipes and SMOKE IT.

Why are they so invested in denying that Hamas raped Israeli women (and men, apparently)? — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) December 5, 2023

Because then they have to admit they're on the wrong side of history ... again.

Doesn’t matter.

They’ll deny it because “Zionism”.

Or they’ll excuse it for the same reason. — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) December 5, 2023

Zionism certainly does seem to be their favorite talking point.

Yes, @briebriejoy is grotesque, evil, and antisemitic. She is truly detestable. — Jack Farrington (@jackfarrington) December 5, 2023

She really is the worst of the worst.

They aren't dismissing it because they don't believe it. They dismiss it because they don't care & because it's inconvenient to admit this while they're also supporting Hamas as "warriors" & "freedom fighters." — Alegria do Povo (@alegria_do) December 5, 2023

Yeah, there's that as well. Their narrative is all that matters to them ... and truth be damned.

