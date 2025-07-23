New Republic: Trump Admin Spending 'Eye-Watering' Amount on New Detention Facility

MASTERCLASS: Reporter Asked Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Why He Met With Trump and...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 23, 2025

Just as Democrat politicians are suddenly concerned about rural Americans getting their vital weather alerts from NPR, The New Republic is suddenly concerned with spending. Now, they're concerned that the Trump administration is building the country's largest illegal alien detention center for $1.26 billion. That's funny … we don't remember their concern about President Joe Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act" spending nearly $800 billion, with roughly $369 billion being allocated to climate change projects.

Sounds great. How much is the government spending on social services for illegal immigrants? (We note that The New Republic forgot to put the word "illegal" in its headline.)

Our only concern is that 5,000 beds isn't nearly enough. Hopefully, there'll be a quick turnaround with occupancy.

An air-conditioned concentration camp, where the inmates will probably complain that it's too cold. We could save money by just putting up fencing and not providing beds, like certain other administrations.

All of the flags in the user name check out.

No, we'll come up with a much better nickname than that. Until the facility is built they can enjoy Alligator Alcatraz.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

