New Republic: Trump Admin Spending 'Eye-Watering' Amount on New Detention Facility

Just as Democrat politicians are suddenly concerned about rural Americans getting their vital weather alerts from NPR, The New Republic is suddenly concerned with spending. Now, they're concerned that the Trump administration is building the country's largest illegal alien detention center for $1.26 billion. That's funny … we don't remember their concern about President Joe Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act" spending nearly $800 billion, with roughly $369 billion being allocated to climate change projects.

Advertisement

The Trump administration has signed off on a 5,000-bed facility in El Paso, Texas—it will be the country’s largest immigrant detention center.



In total, the project contract is worth close to $1.26 billion.https://t.co/j1lzh4smUc pic.twitter.com/az30zOpoGN — The New Republic (@newrepublic) July 23, 2025

Sounds great. How much is the government spending on social services for illegal immigrants? (We note that The New Republic forgot to put the word "illegal" in its headline.)

Our only concern is that 5,000 beds isn't nearly enough. Hopefully, there'll be a quick turnaround with occupancy.

Excellent build as many as required — Hank Rearden (@Henry_Reardan) July 23, 2025

Clean up is always more expensive than creating the mess. — RobS (@Rob_Shields_Ret) July 23, 2025

Is this CRAP journalism? — RoxanneBT (@RoxanneBT) July 23, 2025

This is what I voted for, so cry more. NYC alone spent $3.75 billion in 2024, and has projected $4.75 billion dollars for housing and providing other services for illegal aliens. — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) July 23, 2025

“Eye-watering amount”



That's hilarious. The government shits away that much every 2 hours.



That's not eye-watering. That's a rounding error in government land. — Roamer 🇺🇸 (@1OldRoamer) July 23, 2025

Much cheaper than paying for healthcare, imprisonment, and welfare for the illegals. — The Obvious Answer (@ObviousForReal) July 23, 2025

If you are going through the trouble of transporting them to El Paso, why wouldn't you just go another mile or two and put them in Mexico (since 90% or more are from Mexico). Seems a bit less costly — Murphy Jones (@GSmithInKC) July 23, 2025

CONCENTRATION CAMP — Dr. Jordan Peterson Von Pumpkinsteinberg (@GREATPUMPKINSKI) July 23, 2025

An air-conditioned concentration camp, where the inmates will probably complain that it's too cold. We could save money by just putting up fencing and not providing beds, like certain other administrations.

Auschwitz — ManicZebra 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇸🏴‍☠️🇨🇦 (@ManicZebra) July 23, 2025

All of the flags in the user name check out.

El Paso Auschwitz! 🫣 — Vuja' De' (@DavidASherman9) July 23, 2025

No, we'll come up with a much better nickname than that. Until the facility is built they can enjoy Alligator Alcatraz.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.