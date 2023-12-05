And Here We GOOO: Former Capitol Police Officer Just NUKED the Left's J6 'Insurrection' Claims (Listen)

Well well well ... what do we have here?

Could it be a former Capitol Police Officer is actually telling us the truth about what happened on January 6th? We've heard from other officers like Democrat fanboy and all-around turnip Michael Fanone who magically said just the right things to make it sound like the protesters were truly trying to overthrow the government that day to help Trump.

Side note, if this is true, WORST insurrection EVER. But we digress.

So hearing this from Tarik Johnson who appears to be claiming it was all a cover-up is well ... pretty damning.

For Nancy Pelosi. For Democrats. For the media. And sadly, for this country.

Listen to THIS (note, there is some dead space at times and it is super long, but worth your time):

Here we go... Episode 1:



The mainstream media is telling you that J6 was an insurrection. Please tell me if the actions of Assistant Chief Yogananda Pittman were heroic and proper. To give so some context Pittman's call sign is Unit 2 and she is sitting on a dias in the USCP… pic.twitter.com/b6CG9MzkWU — Tarik Johnson (@elleonCEOTK) December 3, 2023

What. The. Hell?

We now know Pittman was the one that caused what occurred on J6 but this is the man (J Thomas Manger) that is fighting Speaker Johnson from releasing all the video footage, ensuring all the NDAs USCP employees were forced to sign remain in place and declining to allow anyone to… https://t.co/pKF8nwxwzV — Tarik Johnson (@elleonCEOTK) December 4, 2023

This just looks worse and worse, you guys.

"After J6 first occurred I drank the Mainstream Media Koolaid and believed J6 was an insurrection but as more and more facts were revealed my position changed." -LT TK Johnson



If former insider USCP officer @elleonCEOTK and @ChiefSund are able to change their position (as did I)… https://t.co/thB4lumwkM — Ivan Raiklin (@IvanRaiklin) December 3, 2023

Suppose they can only hide the truth for so long ...

We hope.

Will keep an eye on this and report back if and when we learn more from Johnson.

======================================================================

======================================================================

