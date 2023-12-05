And Here We GOOO: Former Capitol Police Officer Just NUKED the Left's J6 'Insurrection' Claims (Listen)

Something STRANGE is Afoot --> So, About That Explosion in Arlington, VA ......
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on December 05, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Well well well ... what do we have here?

Could it be a former Capitol Police Officer is actually telling us the truth about what happened on January 6th? We've heard from other officers like Democrat fanboy and all-around turnip Michael Fanone who magically said just the right things to make it sound like the protesters were truly trying to overthrow the government that day to help Trump. 

Side note, if this is true, WORST insurrection EVER. But we digress.

So hearing this from Tarik Johnson who appears to be claiming it was all a cover-up is well ... pretty damning.

For Nancy Pelosi. For Democrats. For the media. And sadly, for this country.

Listen to THIS (note, there is some dead space at times and it is super long, but worth your time):

What. The. Hell?

This just looks worse and worse, you guys.

Suppose they can only hide the truth for so long ... 

We hope.

Will keep an eye on this and report back if and when we learn more from Johnson.

