Megyn Kelly Just Has 1 Word for Two Men (and They ARE Men) Taking Top Spots in IL Women's Cyclocross

Would you look at that? Two dudes won the Illinois State Cyclocross Championship.

Gotta love it when average men use women's sports to make champions of themselves.

Oh, wait, no.

Men took the top two podium spots in the women's singlespeed category at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships yesterday.



Tessa (Michael) Johnson took 🥇and "Evelyn" Williamson took 🥈



Thanks to @usacycling, men are racing in women's categories all over the US. pic.twitter.com/AQixz5xWx1 — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) December 4, 2023

Megyn Kelly had just one word for this ... and we agree with her.

Ok, so there are lots and lots and lots of words we could also use to describe what happened here but they'd all probably get us in trouble. Stinkin' PG-13 rating thingie!

Just know, we think it sucks that men are competing in women's sports.

We'll leave it at that.

There ya' go.

That's better.

And it's not even funny or entertaining.

Cycling has been my refuge since I was a little girl. This makes me sick to my stomach and full of rage. — The Lesbian Republican (@RedPillLesbo) December 4, 2023

Why are men racing in the women’s category? What’s wrong with the men’s category? — Cathy Morgan (AFH) I exist 🌸 (@CathyMo41926708) December 4, 2023

Because average or below average men can't compete in the men's category, so they discover they're somehow women and start winning championships.

They have no shame. — Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) December 4, 2023

They have less than no shame.

And yes, that's possible.

Heh.

