CRUEL Britannia! Care Worker Jailed NINE MONTHS for 'Crime' of Filming Riot Aftermath

Oh, how far Britain has fallen. They've gone from 'Keep Calm and Carry On' to 'We'll throw you in jail for hurting feelings' in two generations, and it's some scary Orwellian stuff.

We've told you how British authorities even threatened to extradite and jail Americans who violate their draconian, backward 'hate speech laws', and they're determined to make sure no British citizen ever has a moment of ungoodthink or humor ever.

Surely this is the most insane of all the august riot convictions? 9 month sentence for live-streaming riot *aftermath* on Tik-tok? https://t.co/uNI7Nw4JZ4 — Winston Marshall (@MrWinMarshall) November 14, 2024

More from the BBC:

A care worker who livestreamed a group of masked and hooded men making racist comments on TikTok after a riot in Staffordshire has been jailed for nine months. Cameron Bell, 23, was caught on CCTV wearing her work uniform as about 20 people, many armed with planks of wood and what appeared to be lengths of metal, walked through Tamworth on the night of 4 August. Stafford Crown Court heard Bell was not present during violence earlier the same day at the town's Holiday Inn Express, which was set alight in the disorder. Judge John Edwards said Bell’s comments on the livestream were abhorrent and had the "potential to fan the flames".

Oh, please.

So this is proof that this is not about mis information, it is about censorship



Thanks to the Starmer administration for this proof



Hope this girl gets justice and counter sues against the Justice offices — KAA (@lurkerK43833) November 14, 2024

YUP.

No doubt another person who’s never had a run in with the law being told to plead guilty for her own good — nock solo (@NsSysOnline) November 14, 2024

No doubt.

It seems wildly asymmetric the legal consequences of posting on social media here in the UK compared to actual crimes like stabbings and rape



This is an Orwellian hellscape https://t.co/FLcuI8jlyS — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) November 15, 2024

Orwell was a cautionary tale; Britain used him as an instruction manual.

The Left is trying its darndest to take us the way of Britain.

BREAKING:



23-y-old Cameron Bell has been sentenced to 9 months in prison for livestreaming a group of rioters making racist comments during the UK riots this summer.



She ran into them while heading home



She didn’t make any comments herself & didn’t participate in the violence pic.twitter.com/ITnlWajRVA — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 15, 2024

This is absolutely insane.

And like clowns, this writer finds them terrifying.

This sentence is a slap to free speech; holding her accountable for others’ words is absurd. — harsh (@harssharmaa) November 15, 2024

Absurd, but it's the norm in Britain now, apparently.

The UK needs an internal uprising against it totalitarian government. Just saying — Ncole ✡︎ (@ncole_r) November 15, 2024

This'll probably run afoul of EU laws, FYI. Welcome to the thought criminal club!

Yet they’ve just let a pedophile teacher walk free for sharing videos of babies being raped 😡https://t.co/CBqdM9gduY — ProlifeLowlife 🇻🇦 (@ProlifeLowlife) November 15, 2024

Of course they did.

They sure are.

Is the UK under Sharia Law, what the f**k is going on over there? https://t.co/libT66VUly — Nick (@FightFurFreedom) November 15, 2024

Leftism. That's what.

When you're living in an actual orwelian society, you've lost the plot. https://t.co/kYcMphMHYF — Yuri The "Genocidal Scumbag" Zionist Jew 🇮🇱🎗️ (@YuriZelensky69) November 15, 2024

Completely lost the plot.