Trump Just Crossed an Election Threshold That's a 'First Ever for a Republican...
X Marks the Ad Spot! Big Win for Elon Musk and Free Speech...
'Move the F**K On': Justine Bateman Goes OFF on Scolds Lecturing Her About...
Censorship Loving 'Journalist' Jen Psaki Says We Need LAWS to Stop People Getting...
Hochul's Highway Heist: NY Governor's 'New Math' Is a Total Toll Trick
Democrats Form Shadow Government to Stop Trump!
VIP
AOC Explaining What Trump Supporters Think to Joy Reid is LITERALLY the Dumb...
ALL the Shade! Straight-FIRE Post Looks Back at Just How UNQUALIFIED Biden's Nominees...
Here Are Reminders About What People Calling RFK Jr. a Conspiracy Theorist Considered...
How Donald Trump Destroyed 'The View,' CNN, and MSNBC
Just WOW: What Chris Hayes' Guest Called Pete Hegseth Has People DEMANDING He...
YES! Jake Tapper Accidentally Gives Trump's Picks an EPIC New Nickname While Clutching...
Lying liar Whoopi Tries to Slander a Hometown Bakery, but Her Story Is...
FAFO! --> CT Teacher Bawls on the Air After Being FIRED for Threatening...

CRUEL Britannia! Care Worker Jailed NINE MONTHS for 'Crime' of Filming Riot Aftermath

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 15, 2024
ImgFlip

Oh, how far Britain has fallen. They've gone from 'Keep Calm and Carry On' to 'We'll throw you in jail for hurting feelings' in two generations, and it's some scary Orwellian stuff.

Advertisement

We've told you how British authorities even threatened to extradite and jail Americans who violate their draconian, backward 'hate speech laws', and they're determined to make sure no British citizen ever has a moment of ungoodthink or humor ever.

More from the BBC:

A care worker who livestreamed a group of masked and hooded men making racist comments on TikTok after a riot in Staffordshire has been jailed for nine months.

Cameron Bell, 23, was caught on CCTV wearing her work uniform as about 20 people, many armed with planks of wood and what appeared to be lengths of metal, walked through Tamworth on the night of 4 August.

Stafford Crown Court heard Bell was not present during violence earlier the same day at the town's Holiday Inn Express, which was set alight in the disorder.

Judge John Edwards said Bell’s comments on the livestream were abhorrent and had the "potential to fan the flames".

Oh, please.

Recommended

Trump Just Crossed an Election Threshold That's a 'First Ever for a Republican Candidate'
Doug P.
Advertisement

YUP.

No doubt.

Orwell was a cautionary tale; Britain used him as an instruction manual.

The Left is trying its darndest to take us the way of Britain.

This is absolutely insane.

And like clowns, this writer finds them terrifying.

Advertisement

Absurd, but it's the norm in Britain now, apparently.

This'll probably run afoul of EU laws, FYI. Welcome to the thought criminal club!

Of course they did.

They sure are.

Leftism. That's what.

Completely lost the plot.

Tags: BRITAIN JAIL RIOT UK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Crossed an Election Threshold That's a 'First Ever for a Republican Candidate'
Doug P.
'Move the F**K On': Justine Bateman Goes OFF on Scolds Lecturing Her About Associating with the Right
Sam J.
ALL the Shade! Straight-FIRE Post Looks Back at Just How UNQUALIFIED Biden's Nominees Were and OMG-LOL
Sam J.
Censorship Loving 'Journalist' Jen Psaki Says We Need LAWS to Stop People Getting News on Social Media
Amy Curtis
Just WOW: What Chris Hayes' Guest Called Pete Hegseth Has People DEMANDING He Sue Her and MSNBC (Watch)
Sam J.
X Marks the Ad Spot! Big Win for Elon Musk and Free Speech as Advertisers Return to X
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Just Crossed an Election Threshold That's a 'First Ever for a Republican Candidate' Doug P.
Advertisement