Family of 9-Year-Old BULLIED by Carron Phillips for Wearing Chiefs Face Paint Threatens...
John Kerry Going 'More and More Militant' Over Climate Change Has TOTALLY Changed...
Straight Into Our VEINS --> New Book Reveals NOBODY (and We Mean, Like,...
The Atlantic's 'Full-Scale Meltdown' Trump Issue Is a Preview of Coming TDS Media...
LGBTQIA(WXYZ?) Group DRAGGED for Making Ridiculous, CONTEMPTIBLE Claim About Pronouns and...
What’s the Most Popular Boy Name in Galway? Residents Were Shocked by the...
Antisemite's Attempt to CANCEL 'The Boys' Over Israeli Actor (Who Is a Real-Life...
'Despicable': Rep. Pramila Jayapal Makes Shocking Statement About the Rape of Israeli Wome...
Shades of Charlottesville: Antisemitic 'Protests' in Philadelphia Target Jewish Restaurant
Reporter Paid to Report on 'Climate Crisis' Tells Everyone to Not Question the...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
DC Government Spent HOW MUCH to Repaint 'Black Lives Matter' in the Street?
'What a Lunatic': Transgender YouTuber Harasses Foreign Pizza Shop Owner Over 'Misgenderin...
'Calling for the Murder of Jews Is Not 'Protesting.'' Mob of Pro-Palestinian Activists...

Annoying Climate Scold Posts Annoying Pic-Filled Thread Shaming Pub ... for Having a Wood-Burning Fire

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on December 04, 2023
Twitter

If there was ever a thread on Twitter that screamed the person writing it needs to get a life, it's this thread from a Dr. Thomas Smith, who thought it was a good idea to scold his local pub for having a wood-burning fire.

Advertisement

In December.

Not even kidding.

Look at this hot mess:

Evidence-based.

Alrighty then.

Note, the 'doctor' did turn replies off to his thread and that tells us everything we need to know.

CLOSE to unhealthy.

Not unhealthy.

You know this guy is a lot of fun to live next to. A joy even.

OMG! NOT A WOOD-BURNING FIRE! THAT'S ILLEGAL! QUICK, CALL THE COPS!

He continued to scold as all good scolds do:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Smoke, FROM A CHIMNEY? THE HORROR.

What do you wanna bet this guy is still wearing a mask 24/7?

Yeah, fires feel good and smell good ... especially wood-burning ones. That's why most people enjoy them.

Look at that, his attempt at pulling a Karen failed.

And there we have the rules.

Gosh, thanks, Karen.

Advertisement

Holy Hell.

He was so annoyed at merely smelling smoke (that was not at an unhealthy level even by his annoying little machine) that he got on Twitter to write a thread about it and SHOW THE RULES ...

Again, a total JOY of a neighbor.

So tough.

Complaining to the Air Quality Team ... AGAIN. Oh look, he's gone after this pub before.

What a tool.

He's not a grinch.

He's an a-hole.

Big difference.

Yup, he's still going.

Advertisement

*yawn*

zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

Ok, so there are several more tweets in this unbearable, virtue-signaling dumpster fire of a thread but even we have our limits.

Intolerable is putting it nicely.

Most people who are this miserable want everyone else around them to be miserable too.

Clearly.

======================================================================

Related:

Straight Into Our VEINS --> New Book Reveals NOBODY (And We Mean, Like, NOBODY) Likes 'Pariah' AOC

LGBTQIA(WXYZ?) Group DRAGGED For Making Ridiculous, CONTEMPTIBLE Claim About Pronouns and Suicide

Antisemite's Attempt to CANCEL 'The Boys' Over Israeli Actor (Who is a Real-Life Bada*s) BACKFIRES

'Blood Is on YOUR Hands': Muslim Woman Takes Rashida Tlaib APART for Her Terrorist-Simping Rhetoric

Unhinged lefties MELTING DOWN Over Biden and the '24 Election on Viral 'Abandon Biden' Tag is GLORIOUS

======================================================================

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.


Tags: CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
John Kerry Going 'More and More Militant' Over Climate Change Has TOTALLY Changed Our Minds
Laura W.
Straight Into Our VEINS --> New Book Reveals NOBODY (And We Mean, Like, NOBODY) Likes 'Pariah' AOC
Sam J.
LGBTQIA(WXYZ?) Group DRAGGED for Making Ridiculous, CONTEMPTIBLE Claim About Pronouns and Suicide
Sam J.
Antisemite's Attempt to CANCEL 'The Boys' Over Israeli Actor (Who Is a Real-Life Bada*s) BACKFIRES
Sam J.
The Atlantic's 'Full-Scale Meltdown' Trump Issue Is a Preview of Coming TDS Media Attractions
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement