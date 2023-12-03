'Blood is on YOUR Hands': Muslim Woman Takes Rashida Tlaib APART for Her Terrorist-Simping Rhetoric

Wow, Rashida Tlaib is REALLY laying it on thick here.

Considering how much of this hatred she has fueled though, it's hard to take her seriously.

Like, at all.

Has she shed a single tear for the 1400 Israelis who were murdered, rapted, tortured, and/or kidnapped by Hamas? Asking for a friend.

Hisham, Kinnan, and Tahseen, all Palestinian students, were shot while speaking Arabic and wearing the same keffiyehs that I wear. The dehumanizing rhetoric repeated by our elected officials is inciting violence against Palestinians and it must stop. pic.twitter.com/HwAm8hZIsT — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) December 2, 2023

We do feel badly for these three Palestinian students, but to pretend it's the Jews who have been dehumanizing people is just gross and obnoxious. So it makes sense that Rashida would continue down this path because if anyone knows gross and obnoxious, it's her.

Asra Nomani has had ENOUGH:

Just stop, @RashidaTlaib.



Any blood spilled against Palestinians, Muslims and Arabs is blood on YOUR hands and the hands of the cult of Islamist groups from the #WokeArmy that have shown ZERO kindness or compassion for Jews and Israelis slain, raped, beheaded, torched and… https://t.co/xKJRq8oMip — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 2, 2023

Any blood spilled against Palestinians, Muslims, and Arabs is blood on YOUR hands ...

Yes.

All we can say at this point is Rashida really needs to learn to read the room.

No mention of the 1400 slaughtered by HAMAS that STARTED this? This is like Hitler complaining the allies struck back! — Grumpyolman (@grumpyolman21) December 2, 2023

Duly noted. You are the Hamas spokesperson. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) December 3, 2023

F--k you, you terrorist-sympathizing, anti-American, wench. — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) December 3, 2023

Oof.

There has been no connection between their shooting and the just happening to be Palestinian. Great propaganda you got going, it is quite the grift. — Opinionated Witch🧙🏴‍☠️ (@opinionwitchy) December 3, 2023

Rashida is desperate to be the victim.

To be oppressed.

How about those children who were shot and killed by a tranny at their Christian school last year? Why didn’t you speak on that?



They wore the same crosses that I wear. — Ashley Muñoz 🇺🇸 (@RedLady2024) December 2, 2023

Fair question.

Now talk about Jews who have been attacked and demonized for wearing external manifestations of their religion. I’ll wait right here. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) December 2, 2023

I wouldn’t want to interrupt the ceremony of harvesting political capital that the Palestinian representative in the U.S. Congress is indulging in from this tragedy.



However, realistically, how many Americans can actually tell the difference between a Palestinian keffiyeh and… — Oren Barsky 🎗️ (@orenbarsky) December 2, 2023

Fair point and a fair question.

Why don’t you go to GAZA and run for office there and make it a better place for your people so they don’t have to flee to the United States? I’m not being sarcastic serious comment you have more passion for them than Americans so go there and make it better — Roz (@Rozmfg) December 2, 2023

Now, here's a plan we all can get behind.

