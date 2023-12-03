'長大!' Eric Swalwell Insists He Knows Who the House will Expel Next and...
Residents of Gaza Turn Out in Force for Hostage Exchanges

'Blood is on YOUR Hands': Muslim Woman Takes Rashida Tlaib APART for Her Terrorist-Simping Rhetoric

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on December 03, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Wow, Rashida Tlaib is REALLY laying it on thick here.

Considering how much of this hatred she has fueled though, it's hard to take her seriously.

Like, at all.

Has she shed a single tear for the 1400 Israelis who were murdered, rapted, tortured, and/or kidnapped by Hamas? Asking for a friend.

We do feel badly for these three Palestinian students, but to pretend it's the Jews who have been dehumanizing people is just gross and obnoxious. So it makes sense that Rashida would continue down this path because if anyone knows gross and obnoxious, it's her.

Asra Nomani has had ENOUGH:

Any blood spilled against Palestinians, Muslims, and Arabs is blood on YOUR hands ... 

Yes.

All we can say at this point is Rashida really needs to learn to read the room. 

Unhinged lefties MELTING DOWN Over Biden and the '24 Election on Viral 'Abandon Biden' Tag is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Oof.

Rashida is desperate to be the victim.

To be oppressed.

Fair question.

Fair point and a fair question.

Now, here's a plan we all can get behind.

