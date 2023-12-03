Cori Bush Compares Herself to Rosa Parks Pushing for 'Liberation' and Even Her Constituents Call BS

'長大!' Eric Swalwell Insists He Knows Who the House will Expel Next and...
Sam J.
December 03, 2023
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

We get it. People like Cori Bush desperately want to be relevant and so they pretend they're 'fighting' some sort of evil, systemic oppression (that we've heard about over and over and over again since America elected a Black guy as president) but it's getting old. Sorry, Cori, the fight you're talking about here as you exploit Rosa Parks (who actually DID fight oppression) was fought 60 years ago.

Uhhh ... wat?

What year does she think it is?

Better yet, what CENTURY does she think it is?

Constituents? Cori actually doing work?

Psh, get outta here.

It's far easier to virtue-signal for things that aren't really things ... or something.

It takes a special sort of awful to write something like that - Cori is that special sort of awful.

Unhinged lefties MELTING DOWN Over Biden and the '24 Election on Viral 'Abandon Biden' Tag is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
All we can think about is this ... 

Works, right?

