Cori Bush Compares Herself to Rosa Parks Pushing for 'Liberation' and Even Her Constituents Call BS

We get it. People like Cori Bush desperately want to be relevant and so they pretend they're 'fighting' some sort of evil, systemic oppression (that we've heard about over and over and over again since America elected a Black guy as president) but it's getting old. Sorry, Cori, the fight you're talking about here as you exploit Rosa Parks (who actually DID fight oppression) was fought 60 years ago.

“People always say that I didn’t give up my seat because I was tired, but that isn’t true…No, the only tired I was, was tired of giving in.”



68 years ago, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus.



We must continue to refuse to give in, in our fight for liberation. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) December 1, 2023

Uhhh ... wat?

What year does she think it is?

Better yet, what CENTURY does she think it is?

What rights don’t you have? — Stephen with a PH. (@tibblion2) December 1, 2023

Liberation from who? — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) December 1, 2023

Comparing yourself to Rosa is the most asinine and narcissistic thing I’ve seen in a while. — Zoup 🇺🇸 (@NoZoup) December 3, 2023

You’re fighting a fight that was won 68 years ago.



Why don’t you deal with today problems for all your constituents? — Michelle Whitzel 𝕏 (@MichelleWhitzel) December 1, 2023

Constituents? Cori actually doing work?

Psh, get outta here.

It's far easier to virtue-signal for things that aren't really things ... or something.

This is some quality gibberish — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) December 1, 2023

It takes a special sort of awful to write something like that - Cori is that special sort of awful.

Liberation from what? Honoring the past is admirable while failing to honor progress made by ones predecessors is not. As a member of the House of Representatives, you'd be better served liberating yourself from battles already won to focus on the issues impacting Americans today — Ken Cornia (@CorniaKen) December 1, 2023

“Look at me! I’m oppressed!” — Home Master (@DanBlass1) December 1, 2023

All we can think about is this ...

Works, right?

