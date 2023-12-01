LOL! This is Just SAD: Gavin Newsom's Post-Debate Tweet Shows Even HE Knows He Lost to DeSantis

This post from Gavin Newsom after he debated DeSantis really and truly feels a lot like, 'I wasn't owned. Nope. Not me. I was NOT owned.' And sadly, most everyone who watched knows he was truly and completely owned.

Over and over again.

Look at this.

That was fun -- I could have kept going! — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 1, 2023

Was it fun, Gavin?

Because to us, it didn't look like you were having fun. Like at all.

You were amazing! You should come back and answer some of the questions now. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 1, 2023

When will you apologize for padlocking my daughter's swings for 2 years?! pic.twitter.com/Mr63DaJdt2 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 1, 2023

That’s what she said https://t.co/ptsyEDSGAL — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 1, 2023

Meep.

Still having fun, Gavin?

What was your favorite question you didn't answer? — Kristy 🇺🇲 (@FlaGirlKristy) December 1, 2023

Outside of an elementary school in Newsom’s California. pic.twitter.com/UI4N8i4uGy — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) December 1, 2023

Yikes, bro.

The ghost of Gavin Newsom’s wannabe Presidential campaign is speaking to us from the afterlife. 💀 — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) December 1, 2023

Let us pray.

Technically you'd just be starting since you didnt answer a single question,. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) December 1, 2023

Maybe next time you will actually answer a question rather than read a prescribed talking point. — Vanessa (@vlal42) December 1, 2023

You got owned tonight — Mayor of DeSantisville (@DeSantisville) December 1, 2023

Over and over again.

Your performance looked like this: pic.twitter.com/nYf4kCaYMv — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 🐊🇮🇱 (@jhawk4life) December 1, 2023

This is the best the Democrats have to offer? Wow.

