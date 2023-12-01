'REALLY Didn't Like the J6 Stuff': Tucker Carlson Sounds OFF About Fox News and Getting Fired (Watch)

Looking back, the day Fox News fired Tucker Carlson was likely one of the best days of his life. At the time it probably didn't feel that way, but now that he has his platform and can say the things he wants to say?

More successful than ever.

While interviewing Roseanne, he spoke a bit about being fired by Fox News and we can't help but think his jab about January 6th says so much about Fox, and ain't any of it any good.

Watch:

Tucker Carlson talks about getting fired from Fox News: "They REALLY didn't like the January 6th stuff. They really didn't." pic.twitter.com/Cr2QQRym38 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 1, 2023

Fascinating listening to Roseanne in this capacity.

GO ROSEANNE — Jordan A Petersen (@zombeedood93) December 1, 2023

Oh, and bald-ish, bearded gent in glasses with her? That's her son, Jake Pentland who used to do his own pod and now works with her.

Good stuff.

It’s all about the money, not principle. — G.Flamma (@EleanorAquitai5) December 1, 2023

They didn't really fire him either.



They propelled him into the stratosphere of popularity. — Decentralise Party (@DecentraliseP) December 1, 2023

True story.

