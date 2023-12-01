'REALLY Didn't Like the J6 Stuff': Tucker Carlson Sounds OFF About Fox News and Getting Fired (Watch)

BREAKING: The House Has Expelled George Santos
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on December 01, 2023
Twitter/@TuckerCarlson

Looking back, the day Fox News fired Tucker Carlson was likely one of the best days of his life. At the time it probably didn't feel that way, but now that he has his platform and can say the things he wants to say?

More successful than ever.

While interviewing Roseanne, he spoke a bit about being fired by Fox News and we can't help but think his jab about January 6th says so much about Fox, and ain't any of it any good.

Watch:

Fascinating listening to Roseanne in this capacity.

Oh, and bald-ish, bearded gent in glasses with her? That's her son, Jake Pentland who used to do his own pod and now works with her.

Good stuff.

True story.

======================================================================

======================================================================

