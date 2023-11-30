Asra Nomani Leaves Rapper SPEECHLESS in Powerful Speech About Her Hoodie, Israel, and Palestine (Watch)

If you're a regular Twitchy reader, you have seen us write about Asra Nomani before. She is the Muslim woman who decimated Susan Sarandon for being an antisemitic garbage person. She also has been kicking butt and taking names for the schools and families in Northern Virginia but THAT'S another story. Today, we are writing about Kosha Dillz, an Israeli rapper who interviewed Nomani without knowing who she was.

And the 'interview' she gave him is pretty damn awesome.

Watch this.

Met a Indian born Muslim woman named Asra in an IDF hoodie she

bought in Palestine. 🤯



How I said this in the same sentence is also a Guinness book of

World Record for most

impossible occurrence.



She said A LOT! pic.twitter.com/KgmQknbvYC — Kosha Dillz (bring the family home) (@koshadillz) November 29, 2023

Kosha shouldn't feel bad, Nomani has a habit of leaving people speechless.

She's just that good.

Agree with Asra; it is certainly an ideological indoctrination that needs to be addressed first and foremost in order to be able to have a civil discourse and achieve peace. — Rafat Harb (@rafatharb) November 29, 2023

Thank you so much @koshadillz for this ray of hope in the darkness. These truths are rarely stated in X. Thank you! — Smadar Ben-Tabou de-Leon (@smadar_de) November 30, 2023

Kosha is pretty rad as well, just sayin'.

She's so incredible - her tweet to Susan Sarandon went viral.



Smart woman.

Happy you found her & interviewed her.



Keep doing great work. 💜💪🏽 — Sharone Zitzman | #StandwithIsrael 🎗️💙🇮🇱 (@shar1z) November 29, 2023

I've known @AsraNomani since our grad school days @AmericanUAlum She's fearless in the face of character assassination. It's no surprise that she is out there speaking her mind while wearing an @IDF sweatshirt from a West Bank second-hand store. That's Asra! Stay safe. — Dr. Nancy Snow (@drpersuasion) November 30, 2023

She killed it💪🏻 — Ncole 🇨🇱🇿🇦🇮🇱 (@ncole_r) November 29, 2023

She always does.

As Susan Sarandon PAINFULLY learned.

