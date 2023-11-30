Asra Nomani Leaves Rapper SPEECHLESS in Powerful Speech About Her Hoodie, Israel, and Palestine (Watch)

Buffalo Bills Players Accused of Assaulting a 'Pregnant Person'... Wait, a What Now?
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:30 PM on November 30, 2023
meme

If you're a regular Twitchy reader, you have seen us write about Asra Nomani before. She is the Muslim woman who decimated Susan Sarandon for being an antisemitic garbage person. She also has been kicking butt and taking names for the schools and families in Northern Virginia but THAT'S another story. Today, we are writing about Kosha Dillz, an Israeli rapper who interviewed Nomani without knowing who she was.

And the 'interview' she gave him is pretty damn awesome.

Watch this.

Kosha shouldn't feel bad, Nomani has a habit of leaving people speechless.

She's just that good.

Kosha is pretty rad as well, just sayin'.

She always does.

Catherine Herridge Drops DAMNING Email That Could Well and Truly END the Biden Crime Family (Pic)
Sam J.
As Susan Sarandon PAINFULLY learned.

