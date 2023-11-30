'Listen, JACK!' Biden Demands Corporations Fix the Crap Economy HE BROKE and LOL it Does NOT Go Well

Let us be clear, the only 'people' who need to give American consumers a break is this good-for-nothing, crap Biden administration. And this tweet where he pretends it's not HIS fault that prices are high, claiming inflation has come down?

What a di*k move.

Seriously.

Let me be clear to any corporation that hasn’t brought their prices back down even as inflation has come down: It’s time to stop the price gouging.



Give American consumers a break. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 30, 2023

How can corporations bring their prices down when it still costs more and more to function in this economy? Inflation hasn't really 'come down', it's just not rising as quickly. And he knows this.

Or you know, whoever is writing his posts know this.

Luckily, the good people at Twitter/X weren't about to take this crap seriously:

Did it work? Did this tweet fix the economy? https://t.co/elhYaJEhq7 — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) November 30, 2023

“Listen, Jack, just lower your prices” is a helluva economic strategy. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 30, 2023

Yeah, Jack!

Once again, I'm begging the intern to study economics. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) November 30, 2023

The intern knows anybody who would still consider voting for Biden is dumb enough to believe this tweet.

“Don’t raise your prices. Don’t. Don’t. *points finger* Don’t.” — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 30, 2023

Lying, pony soldier!

Inflation going down doesn't reduce prices, just lowers the rate of increase. Are you stupid or do you think voters are? — Holden (@Holden114) November 30, 2023

How about *you* give American consumers a break; halt your draconian "America Last" energy policies, stop wasting taxpayer money on Green boondoggles and corporate giveaways, and give us some value for our money.



At least corporations provide something worth paying for. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) November 30, 2023

What they said.

How are corporations supposed to bring prices down when supplier costs are climbing over the last 12 months?



Maybe we should give Americans a break from runaway government spending... pic.twitter.com/fb87HLmNJx — RedBalloon | Free to Work (@RedBalloonWork) November 30, 2023

THERE ya' go!

Joe Stalin could not have said it better Comrade @JoeBiden — Tony Shaffer (Pronouns: Apocalypse/Now) (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) November 30, 2023

You're going to do your part for America and cut our taxes for next year, right?



Right, Joe?



Joe? pic.twitter.com/A62Rr47uPs — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) November 30, 2023

Nah. He'd rather hire tens of thousands of IRS agents to target people for receiving payments of more than $600 from Venmo.

You’re an idiot. — Jon Gault (@swatter911) November 30, 2023

Short.

Not sweet.

To the point.

Inflation is cumulative and price controls are socialist, Jack. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/mCo0lMkF3o — Taylor Morgan (@tlrdrkmrgn) November 30, 2023

Yeah.

Jack.

