'Listen, JACK!' Biden Demands Corporations Fix the Crap Economy HE BROKE and LOL it Does NOT Go Well

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on November 30, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Let us be clear, the only 'people' who need to give American consumers a break is this good-for-nothing, crap Biden administration. And this tweet where he pretends it's not HIS fault that prices are high, claiming inflation has come down?

What a di*k move.

Seriously.

How can corporations bring their prices down when it still costs more and more to function in this economy? Inflation hasn't really 'come down', it's just not rising as quickly. And he knows this.

Or you know, whoever is writing his posts know this.

Luckily, the good people at Twitter/X weren't about to take this crap seriously:

Yeah, Jack!

The intern knows anybody who would still consider voting for Biden is dumb enough to believe this tweet.

Lying, pony soldier!

Sam J.
What they said.

THERE ya' go!

Nah. He'd rather hire tens of thousands of IRS agents to target people for receiving payments of more than $600 from Venmo.

Short.

Not sweet.

To the point.

Yeah.

Jack.

Tags: BIDEN CORPORATIONS

