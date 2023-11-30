OUCH: Network That Kept Homophobic, Race-Baiting, Antisemitic Joy Reid CANCELS Mehdi Hasan's Show

MSNBC has canceled Mehdi Hasan's show ... dude when you're too crazy for MSNBC?

That's not a great thing. Just sayin'.

MSNBC Cancels Mehdi Hasan’s Show, Debuts New Politics-Focused ‘Ensemble Program’ in Major Weekend Overhaul https://t.co/Jo2tLhbPn1 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 30, 2023

From Mediaite:

MSNBC announced major changes to its weekend lineup on Thursday, canceling the Sunday show hosted by Mehdi Hasan and debuting an ensemble program that will air on weekend mornings. The changes, which will take effect Jan. 13, will alter almost every hour of the weekend, where MSNBC has struggled in the ratings for years through a series of lineup revamps. Hasan and Sanders-Townsend will also be retiring their shows on MSNBC streaming service Peacock. Hasan will remain at MSNBC as a political analyst and fill-in host.

Ouch.

Now, where am I going to go to get my ridiculous, partisan, slanted, pro-globalist perspective on international affairs? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 30, 2023

Will Michiganders to the same for Rashida?

Wrong side of history has consequences. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 30, 2023

Joy Reid needs to go next 🤞🏼 — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) November 30, 2023

Truth be told, she should have 'gone' a long time ago.

I’m confused…….The antisemitic network cancels an antisemitic show……🤔 — E (@CcpSkipTracer) November 30, 2023

Maybe it's sort of like how a negative times a negative equals a positive? No? We got nothin'.

What a shame.😏 — ₳urel 🇺🇸 (@luluphoenix) November 30, 2023

Damn. For a moment, I thought you were going to tell us they hired this guy. pic.twitter.com/5sb20dLSzy — joe miller (@joemill37087868) November 30, 2023

Okay, THAT is funny.

Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy — JB (@Desertpuma) November 30, 2023

See ya'.

Don't let the door hit ya' ... yadda yadda yadda.

