OUCH: Network That Kept Homophobic, Race-Baiting, Antisemitic Joy Reid CANCELS Mehdi Hasan's Show

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on November 30, 2023
Sarah D.

MSNBC has canceled Mehdi Hasan's show ... dude when you're too crazy for MSNBC? 

That's not a great thing. Just sayin'.

From Mediaite:

MSNBC announced major changes to its weekend lineup on Thursday, canceling the Sunday show hosted by Mehdi Hasan and debuting an ensemble program that will air on weekend mornings.

The changes, which will take effect Jan. 13, will alter almost every hour of the weekend, where MSNBC has struggled in the ratings for years through a series of lineup revamps.

Hasan and Sanders-Townsend will also be retiring their shows on MSNBC streaming service Peacock. Hasan will remain at MSNBC as a political analyst and fill-in host.

Ouch. 

Truth be told, she should have 'gone' a long time ago.

Maybe it's sort of like how a negative times a negative equals a positive? No? We got nothin'.

Okay, THAT is funny.

Irish Media’s Story on Background of Suspect in Irish Stabbing Blows Up in Their Faces
Aaron Walker
See ya'.

Don't let the door hit ya' ... yadda yadda yadda.

