FIGHT! Katie Pavlich Confirms Obama's WH Portrait Has Been Moved and Replaced With THIS

Ever since Donald Trump returned to the White House, new photo placements in the rooms and halls of the building have been among the many changes. One of the first additions that triggered the Left was this photo being placed just outside the Oval Office:

Advertisement

We now know that even more changes have taken place.

The White House Twitter/X account put a spotlight on a new picture hanging in the White House:

Some new artwork at the White House 👀 pic.twitter.com/l6u5u7k82T — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 11, 2025

Townhall's Katie Pavlich had a hunch that a different portrait had occupied that spot until very recently:

I’m pretty sure this is where the Obama portrait was. https://t.co/VSduieUK0l — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 11, 2025

And... confirmed!

Yep confirmed. Obama was

moved to the other side of the room. https://t.co/Pxaj1Q50Tf pic.twitter.com/4yS7mNM1ZV — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 11, 2025

That's just perfect.

I have independently confirmed that President Obama’s portrait has indeed been replaced by this portrait of President Trump in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against him. pic.twitter.com/gJQID1W95T — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 11, 2025

What a way to kick off the weekend!

Now all America needs in the White House is a photo of Joe Biden trying to debate Trump last June next to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz portraits to explain "how we got here" without even using a word.

***

Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people.