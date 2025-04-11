FIGHT! Katie Pavlich Confirms Obama's WH Portrait Has Been Moved and Replaced With THIS

WATCH: Colorado Dad NUKES School Board for Alienating His Daughter In the Name...
Doug P. | 4:42 PM on April 11, 2025
Twitchy

Ever since Donald Trump returned to the White House, new photo placements in the rooms and halls of the building have been among the many changes. One of the first additions that triggered the Left was this photo being placed just outside the Oval Office:

We now know that even more changes have taken place.

The White House Twitter/X account put a spotlight on a new picture hanging in the White House: 

Townhall's Katie Pavlich had a hunch that a different portrait had occupied that spot until very recently: 

And... confirmed!

That's just perfect.

What a way to kick off the weekend!

Now all America needs in the White House is a photo of Joe Biden trying to debate Trump last June next to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz portraits to explain "how we got here" without even using a word. 

***

