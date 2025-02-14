Frame of Reference: President Trump’s Defiant Mugshot Now Greets Visitors to the Oval Office

The old saying goes ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ The new pic hanging outside the Oval Office dials that saying up to a million or more. Trump has framed The New York Post newspaper with his infamous mugshot photo for all to see before they step into his office.

Here’s more.

President Trump is proving that there is a first time for everything after his famous mugshot was seen decorating one of the walls just outside the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/k0MjdKF9aj — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 14, 2025

That action is both trolling and a stern message to anyone who would dare mess with our President.

Commenters have some ideas as to what else Trump is trying to convey.

What impact do you think this mugshot will have on Trump's political image? — NotPhilSledge (@NotPhilSledge) February 14, 2025

It shows strength and resilience! — JRANDOLPHHEGER (@jrandolphh18445) February 14, 2025

The man has endured a lot since he entered politics roughly ten years ago.

Some say it symbolizes the dark place our country was in and the even darker domain it was hurtling towards before Trump arrived on the scene.

It's part of American history and a daily reminder for him of the dark days he is bringing us out of. — Good Shepherd (@Impact_Echo) February 14, 2025

It serves as an important reminder of what happens when political power is abused and weaponized. — An Orwellian Gator (@CJWood71) February 14, 2025

Lest we forget the evil PresTrump suffered at the hands of the democrats...there's a mugshot on the wall to serve as a reminder. — Farmgirl (@meWooster) February 14, 2025

It should never be taken down. A reminder of the lawfare that almost destroyed our country. — QuestionEverything (@Quest_4_Truth_) February 14, 2025

We should never forget how the Democrat Party weaponized our judicial system against a political opponent.

Commenters imagine what it must be like to be awaiting a meeting with Trump and being greeted by that framed newspaper.

So, as you wait outside to have a meeting with the president you have to look at his mug shot 😂 — John Hawkins (@sfcjohnhawkins) February 14, 2025

It’s a reminder to visitors about who they’re dealing with and who he was dealing with and that he beat them soundly and is now tearing apart their world. — Golden Aged (@sydneyduodenum) February 14, 2025

Posted like a badge of honor! Showing the world that the Left did not win ! — Julio (@lightthemup_MrJ) February 14, 2025

That mugshot is not only important to Trump but to those who’ve supported him all these years. It represents how far the powerful are willing to go to usurp the vote of the people and that one should never surrender to those forces of evil. Trump framed that sentiment and put it on a wall.