BBC Journos Aghast a Politician Bases Her Views In Reality and Not on...
So Much for 'Tax the Rich', Huh? Whoopi Tells Americans to 'Suck It...
FLUSHED AWAY: Gavin Newsom Had Half a BILLION In Funding to Stop Mexican...
There's Nothing 'Toxic' About Masculinity: POWERFUL New XX-XY Advertisement Celebrates Men
The U.K. Is Broken: Mom ARRESTED, Jailed SEVEN HOURS for Confiscating iPads From...
Jasmine Crockett Demands We 'Connect the Dots' As She Blames Food, Housing Prices...
FIGHT! Katie Pavlich Confirms Obama's WH Portrait Has Been Moved and Replaced With...
Party of the PEOPLE: GOP Makes HUGE Gains Among Voters Who Were Asked...
Welcome Home! Released Prisoner Ksenia Karelina Has a Special Message for Trump and...
WH Spox Gives a Biden-Inspired Smackdown to Press Demanding Transparency on Trump's Health
Obama Bro Jon Favreau Trips Over Stephen Miller While Taking Victory Lap Over...
Feathered (Fox and) Friends: Peter Doocy Gets Pestered by a Bird on Live...
Karoline Leavitt Compares Number of Questions Trump's Taken So Far to Biden's ENTIRE...
U Know U LYIN'! Jasmine Crockett DROPPED for GOP Budget Thread That's SHOCKINGLY...

WATCH: Colorado Dad NUKES School Board for Alienating His Daughter In the Name of 'Trans' Acceptance

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 11, 2025
imgflip

Colorado Democrats are coming for your kids in the name of 'trans' activism. Last week, they passed a bill that would make it a crime for parents to 'misgender' or 'deadname' their children, calling it 'child abuse.' 

Advertisement

And that 'crime' is punishable with possible loss of custody.

One Colorado dad is not taking this lying down, and he absolutely NUKED the Jefferson County Public School District for what they did to his daughter.

WATCH:

This should never happen in America.

But it's happening. Everywhere.

Absolutely the worst.

It is the most important fight you will ever have.

They are trash and long ago ceased being schools in favor of becoming Leftist indoctrination centers.

Leftists need to destroy the family unit. It stands between them and their communist utopia.

Recommended

So Much for 'Tax the Rich', Huh? Whoopi Tells Americans to 'Suck It Up' and Pay More In Taxes
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We'll see what happens.

One person standing up and saying 'no' can start a cascade.

It's maddening.

They are Leftists. This is what they do: destroy families.

Every single politician who passes these laws will hide behind qualified immunity when the lawsuits start rolling in.

So stop them now.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: COLORADO GIRL PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL TRANSGENDER TRANS KIDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So Much for 'Tax the Rich', Huh? Whoopi Tells Americans to 'Suck It Up' and Pay More In Taxes
Amy Curtis
There's Nothing 'Toxic' About Masculinity: POWERFUL New XX-XY Advertisement Celebrates Men
Grateful Calvin
FLUSHED AWAY: Gavin Newsom Had Half a BILLION In Funding to Stop Mexican Sewage Problem (Where'd It Go?)
Amy Curtis
FIGHT! Katie Pavlich Confirms Obama's WH Portrait Has Been Moved and Replaced With THIS
Doug P.
The U.K. Is Broken: Mom ARRESTED, Jailed SEVEN HOURS for Confiscating iPads From Her Kids
Amy Curtis
WH Spox Gives a Biden-Inspired Smackdown to Press Demanding Transparency on Trump's Health
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
So Much for 'Tax the Rich', Huh? Whoopi Tells Americans to 'Suck It Up' and Pay More In Taxes Amy Curtis
Advertisement