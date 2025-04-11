WATCH: Colorado Dad NUKES School Board for Alienating His Daughter In the Name of 'Trans' Acceptance

Colorado Democrats are coming for your kids in the name of 'trans' activism. Last week, they passed a bill that would make it a crime for parents to 'misgender' or 'deadname' their children, calling it 'child abuse.'

Advertisement

And that 'crime' is punishable with possible loss of custody.

One Colorado dad is not taking this lying down, and he absolutely NUKED the Jefferson County Public School District for what they did to his daughter.

WATCH:

MUST WATCH: Dad OBLITERATES @JeffcoSchoolsCo after they fed his daughter lies about him, alienated her, and undermined his parental rights. pic.twitter.com/xZtifWFvhY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 11, 2025

This should never happen in America.

But it's happening. Everywhere.

Notice he lists off the names of a bunch of liberal white Women. They are a pox on our society pic.twitter.com/YyNKztsPvp — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) April 11, 2025

Absolutely the worst.

This gave me chills.



Well done, dad.



Fight for your kids!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 11, 2025

It is the most important fight you will ever have.

Public schools have gone to trash! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 11, 2025

They are trash and long ago ceased being schools in favor of becoming Leftist indoctrination centers.

What schools are doing to families now is outrageously awful.



The undermining of parents is truly criminal.



These systems need to be shut down and the promoters of them need to face federal charges.



The attack on the family unit is an attack on us all. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 11, 2025

Leftists need to destroy the family unit. It stands between them and their communist utopia.

This is devastating and wrong on so many levels. I can't even imagine the pain he's going through. I hope justice comes swiftly. This cannot be allowed to stand. — NewWorldMan (@NewWorldMan42) April 11, 2025

We'll see what happens.

You will change the direction for many parents who feel alone. Well done 🕊️



God bless you and watch over you and all the parents who are fighting back against immorality and evil. — Angela Meck (@mylittle420) April 11, 2025

One person standing up and saying 'no' can start a cascade.

School districts across the map been doing it. My extended family has been affected by this https://t.co/ZosY9hP4nI — Kassy (@coffeenkisses) April 11, 2025

It's maddening.

My school district is basically a child predator haven. They are quite literally and purposefully trying to ruin the lives of children and parents.



Get your kids out of public school. https://t.co/zakoymQunX — Liberty On The Rocks (@Liberty_Rocks) April 11, 2025

They are Leftists. This is what they do: destroy families.

He should sue all of them. Make them pay for the damage they have caused. https://t.co/5au0sFQBwm — Jen (@JenJulesJabba) April 11, 2025

Every single politician who passes these laws will hide behind qualified immunity when the lawsuits start rolling in.

So stop them now.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.