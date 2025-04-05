Rocky Mountain Sighs: Colorado Dems Pass Bill That Makes Misgendering Your Child 'Abuse'

This writer wonders if the insanity we see in Colorado is a result of Californians moving to the state and bringing their political insanity with them.

It would explain a lot, frankly.

Like this:

BREAKING: Colorado House Democrats just passed a bill that classifies "misgendering" your own child as child abuse.



It could cause you to LOSE CUSTODY if you don't "affirm" your child's chosen gender. pic.twitter.com/pSDY7f1Liz — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 4, 2025

This writer would also like to speak to all the folks on X who told her she was lying when she said the Left was coming for our kids under the guise of protecting them.

Because it's clear they are.

Colorado House Bill 25-1312: "Legal Protections for Transgender Individuals" pic.twitter.com/ObUsePd8z9 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 4, 2025

Just despicable.

Some politicians opposed the bill.

Listen to Representative Scott Bottoms argue against the bill.



He is running for Colorado Governor.https://t.co/3Sf1AswXMN — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 5, 2025

Maybe elect this guy, Colorado.

Listen to Colorado Republican Jarvis Caldwell argue against the bill:https://t.co/M06t70Ou3H — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 5, 2025

But Democrats passed it, anyway.

This makes me sick to my stomach. The left is evil. — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) April 5, 2025

Pure evil.

What about those parents who decide on their own that the child is trans and then force that identity onto the child? Too many of these kids need to be protected from their parents. — Dean_089 (@Dean_Sliger) April 4, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

I guess I’d go to jail since I’d never play into my kid’s delusion. https://t.co/OLyFZ8PsQn — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) April 5, 2025

You'd also lose custody, so the state could place your child with an 'affirming' family who will abandon him the second they regret transitioning.

Rural Conservatives in Colorado looking for farmland in Wyoming, Kansas, and Nabraska about now. https://t.co/N5mOf2hK31 pic.twitter.com/MliiYaRXue — Tricky1947 (@biblebkwm) April 5, 2025

The smart move, if you can afford it.

It’s a tragedy that some of our most beautiful states are ruled by some of the most evil people. https://t.co/qZj1w9LX7F — Carlos E. Andino Jr. (@carloseandinojr) April 5, 2025

Yes, it is.

This is patently unconstitutional. Compelled speech is about the most unAmerican idea ever proposed by these morons. https://t.co/bUk5DhYSmU — Marc Sulfridge (@marcsulf) April 5, 2025

We're hoping it's challenged in court and overturned.

USA: Hey, Democrats, you've kinda been acting crazy. I think maybe we should take a break so you can get your mind right.



Democrats: https://t.co/hPFJvtoqwh — Blake Whorton (@WhortonBlake) April 5, 2025

Colorado Dems: Hold our beer.

Colorado is a political cesspit. Maybe worse than California. https://t.co/cusAXrKvVd — Farm Lady (@farm_lady22) April 5, 2025

This is what happens when California residents spread like locusts and bring their voting habits with them.

This is disgusting. Correctly using your child's biological gender is child abuse, but mutilating them is not? https://t.co/2UnrS35MPW — Luvmy3suns (@luvmy3suns) April 5, 2025

Remember: every single politician passing bills that allow the mutilation of our children will hide behind qualified immunity when those kids grow up to regret being 'transitioned.'