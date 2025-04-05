Here's a HARSH Reality Check for the 'Trump Supporters Are Regretting Their Vote'...
Bible Bonkers: Letitia James Goes on Crazy Rant Praising Grifter Al Sharpton...
VIP
They Want George Floyd 2.0 So Badly: The Left Is Trying to Sanctify...
Ratio Alert! Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Social Security Fear Mongering Gets Nuked From Orbit
VIP
Puh-LEEZE! Several Dems on CNN Act Like They're Just Now Learning Biden Wasn't...
Ex DHS Secretary Mayorkas for SOME Reason Ran Away From Questions About the...
Oh, Honey: Obama Asks 'What If I Did This?' and X Reminds Him...
James Carville Says Businesses and Law Firms that Work with Trump Remind Him...
Tesla Dealerships Brace for Weekend of Protests, Violence, and Possible Domestic Terrorism
CNN Complains That Bombing Yemen is Too Expensive, Trump Disagrees and BOOM! Go...
VIP
The GOP Must Act to Permanently Protect Women From Trans Ideology
Mayoral Candidate Pushes Poll That 'Proves' NYC Residents Really Want Government-Run Groce...
SHADOW GOVERNMENT: DNC Chair Martin Announces Unelected 'People's Cabinet' of Experts to '...
The Left's War on Women Continues As Montana Judge Blocks Bathroom Bill With...

Rocky Mountain Sighs: Colorado Dems Pass Bill That Makes Misgendering Your Child 'Abuse'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on April 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This writer wonders if the insanity we see in Colorado is a result of Californians moving to the state and bringing their political insanity with them.

It would explain a lot, frankly.

Advertisement

Like this:

This writer would also like to speak to all the folks on X who told her she was lying when she said the Left was coming for our kids under the guise of protecting them.

Because it's clear they are.

Just despicable.

Some politicians opposed the bill.

Maybe elect this guy, Colorado.

But Democrats passed it, anyway.

Recommended

Ratio Alert! Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Social Security Fear Mongering Gets Nuked From Orbit
Doug P.
Advertisement

Pure evil.

That's (D)ifferent.

You'd also lose custody, so the state could place your child with an 'affirming' family who will abandon him the second they regret transitioning.

The smart move, if you can afford it.

Yes, it is.

Advertisement

We're hoping it's challenged in court and overturned.

Colorado Dems: Hold our beer.

This is what happens when California residents spread like locusts and bring their voting habits with them.

Remember: every single politician passing bills that allow the mutilation of our children will hide behind qualified immunity when those kids grow up to regret being 'transitioned.'

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CHILDREN COLORADO FREE SPEECH PARENTS SPEECH TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ratio Alert! Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Social Security Fear Mongering Gets Nuked From Orbit
Doug P.
Bible Bonkers: Letitia James Goes on Crazy Rant Praising Grifter Al Sharpton and Mangling the Scriptures
Warren Squire
Oh, Honey: Obama Asks 'What If I Did This?' and X Reminds Him That He Did SO MUCH WORSE
Grateful Calvin
Ex DHS Secretary Mayorkas for SOME Reason Ran Away From Questions About the Suddenly Secure Border
Doug P.
They Want George Floyd 2.0 So Badly: The Left Is Trying to Sanctify Austin Metcalf's Murderer
Grateful Calvin
CNN Complains That Bombing Yemen is Too Expensive, Trump Disagrees and BOOM! Go the Houthis
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ratio Alert! Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Social Security Fear Mongering Gets Nuked From Orbit Doug P.
Advertisement