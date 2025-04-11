BBC Journos Aghast a Politician Bases Her Views In Reality and Not on Netflix's Fictional 'Adolescence'

A week ago, we told you about 'Adolescence', the Netflix show about a boy who murders after being drawn into 'toxic' social media, and how the U.K. is using the show as a lesson in schools.

It completely ignores the actual demographics of who commits violent crimes in the U.K., of course, because pointing that out would be racist or something. In fact, the same day we told you about the school lesson, a gang of six 'boys' was arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl, and we noticed a lack of info about who the attackers were.

As this writer said, politics is downstream from culture, and the U.K. is trying to cling to the narrative that white males are the most dangerous, violent demographic and not the culturally incompatible migrants flooding Europe.

This is why the reporters on BBC Breakfast get very upset with a politician who hasn't watched 'Adolescence,' which they're treating as almost Gospel truth on social issues.

WATCH:

Kemi Badenoch torches BBC Breakfast: ‘I don’t need to watch Casualty to know what's going on in the NHS.’ 🔥



This is insane. The BBC are visibly offended that Kemi Badenoch *hasn't* watched the Netflix drama Adolescence.



I had to post the whole thing, it's utterly absurd. pic.twitter.com/sTr9ZJhCmQ — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) April 10, 2025

'Utterly absurd' is putting it mildly.

This is possibly one of the most crazy interviews I have ever watched. — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) April 10, 2025

It really is.

It’s crazy that they keep pushing adolescence (fiction) but yet won’t push three girls which is based on a true story, honestly how these people can look at themselves in the mirror blows my mind. pic.twitter.com/fV2YSxL20F — tylda05 (@Tylda05) April 10, 2025

Because the truth is inconvenient to their political goals.

The female presenter continues to refer to the drama series ‘Adolescence’ as ‘a documentary’. The male presenter is appalled by Badenoch’s reference to ‘Casualty’. BBC staff are confusing truth with fiction. Perhaps @mariannaspring and the BBCVerify unit could enlighten them. — Clarissa Reilly (@clarescastle) April 10, 2025

'Adolescence' is NOT a documentary.

I have watched "Futurama". I guess this makes me an expert on robotics and rocketry. — Friend of the Talking Bird (@DrugGovoruna) April 10, 2025

This writer has seen 'Apollo 13', so does that make her an astronaut now?

The only people talking about "Adolescence" are the MSM.



Most people don't care.



And most people don't think it's relevant to society - We all know what the real issues are.



It's just a crappy miniseries on Netflix that some people will watch if there's nothing else to do. — Tremont (@Tremont1965) April 10, 2025

That's exactly why they're pushing it so hard. They know society knows what the real issues are, and media (along with U.K. politicians) finds that intolerable.

To be fair, when I’m asked to opine on the phenomenon of rampant resort murder, I simply recuse myself if I haven’t finished White Lotus yet. It’s the only responsible thing to do. https://t.co/SfJocYehCI — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) April 11, 2025

Fair enough.

The hysteria around Adolescence is insane.



Why do they keep referring to it as a documentary?!



It’s a complete fiction and has no bearing on reality whatsoever. https://t.co/mDSfgDzLFJ — E.O'Reilly 🇬🇧 (@360eamon) April 11, 2025

They're trying to create an alternate reality that's politically convenient for them.

Orwell's 1984 is far more of a documentary for the current times than Adolescence - it should be required reading. https://t.co/xtY2Lhwo85 — Paul Colin Chatfield (@PaulCChatfield) April 10, 2025

The Left has turned '1984' into an instruction manual rather than a cautionary tale.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



