BBC Journos Aghast a Politician Bases Her Views In Reality and Not on Netflix's Fictional 'Adolescence'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on April 11, 2025
ImgFlip

A week ago, we told you about 'Adolescence', the Netflix show about a boy who murders after being drawn into 'toxic' social media, and how the U.K. is using the show as a lesson in schools.

It completely ignores the actual demographics of who commits violent crimes in the U.K., of course, because pointing that out would be racist or something. In fact, the same day we told you about the school lesson, a gang of six 'boys' was arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl, and we noticed a lack of info about who the attackers were.

As this writer said, politics is downstream from culture, and the U.K. is trying to cling to the narrative that white males are the most dangerous, violent demographic and not the culturally incompatible migrants flooding Europe.

This is why the reporters on BBC Breakfast get very upset with a politician who hasn't watched 'Adolescence,' which they're treating as almost Gospel truth on social issues.

WATCH:

'Utterly absurd' is putting it mildly.

It really is.

Because the truth is inconvenient to their political goals.

'Adolescence' is NOT a documentary.

This writer has seen 'Apollo 13', so does that make her an astronaut now?

That's exactly why they're pushing it so hard. They know society knows what the real issues are, and media (along with U.K. politicians) finds that intolerable.

Fair enough.

They're trying to create an alternate reality that's politically convenient for them.

The Left has turned '1984' into an instruction manual rather than a cautionary tale.

BBC CRIME NETFLIX TELEVISION U.K. UNITED KINGDOM

