Showing Them 'Adolescence' Will Fix This! BBC Locks Replies on Post About Six 'Boys' Arrested for Assault

Earlier, this writer told you how the U.K. thinks showing white British boys the Netflix show 'Adolescence' will curb their 'misogyny' and 'violence.'
This is, of course, gaslighting on a national scale. The problem in the U.K. is not British boys, but the immigrants let into the nation by the politicians in charge.
The politicians who then turn a blind eye to the sex crimes and violence those immigrants bring to Britain.
It's a cold comfort to know the British media are just as propaganda-loving as the U.S. media, because here they are, protecting replies about a story of a teenage girl raped by six boys:
Six boys arrested after girl, 15, raped https://t.co/76511NoqdK— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 1, 2025
Six teenage boys have been arrested after a "vulnerable" 15-year-old girl was raped in West Sussex, police have said.
The attack is alleged to have taken place in a field near the Roman wall and stream, close to the A286 Avenue De Chartres, in Chichester, between 19:00 and 21:30 BST on 19 March.
Sussex Police said four boys aged 16 and two boys aged 15, all from the Chichester area, were arrested on suspicion of rape and have been released on conditional bail.
The force is appealing for anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward.
They're encouraging people to come forward so they can accuse them of being racist, probably.
This is horrible but why no description of the attackers the police are usually quite quick to describe them. pic.twitter.com/2xGZV86AeT— Garry (@gmorrison20221) April 2, 2025
Tells us exactly what we need to know.
No mention of ethnicity.— The Last True Roman (@LastTrueRoman) April 1, 2025
Thanks BBC.
We get it now.
It's as clear as day.
They were bailed. No. No more. This must stop.— Jonathan Smith (@Fiat__Justitia) April 1, 2025
Under no circumstances should anyone be bailed when charged with rape which has the appearance of gang rape.
It's not their fault they missed seeing 'Adolescence' in school! That would've stopped this!
(And yes, that's biting sarcasm).
I think we know due to the lack of description who is responsible and it won’t be little welsh choir boys right?— 𝒯𝓇𝒶𝒸𝓉𝑜𝓇𝑔𝒾𝓇𝓁𝓎 🇬🇧🚜 💚🤍💜 (@tractorgirly) April 2, 2025
What’s so sad is Chichester is a lovely wee town and such things never used to happen there.
Until now ………💔
The U.K. is destroying itself.
They’ve closed replies. I’ll give you 3 guesses who perpetrated this crime. The first two don’t count. https://t.co/1bkFVGxt7Q— Kira (@RealKiraDavis) April 2, 2025
They gave away the answer by locking replies.
That thing we're told almost never happens just happened again. https://t.co/HZAJYSFsRe— Penny (@pennyelizabeths) April 2, 2025
The next step in this is 'Yeah, it's happening, but not that much.'
Comments turned off, and there is no description of the attackers?— Chris (@TheGentleman789) April 2, 2025
How will Netflix create a documentary for Govt policy if we don't know any details? https://t.co/8usVUbuz37
They'll just keep blaming the white kids.
