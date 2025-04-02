‘Show Up for Work’: Rep. Chip Roy Calls Proxy Voting Unconstitutional
Showing Them 'Adolescence' Will Fix This! BBC Locks Replies on Post About Six 'Boys' Arrested for Assault

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 02, 2025
Various

Earlier, this writer told you how the U.K. thinks showing white British boys the Netflix show 'Adolescence' will curb their 'misogyny' and 'violence.'

This is, of course, gaslighting on a national scale. The problem in the U.K. is not British boys, but the immigrants let into the nation by the politicians in charge.

The politicians who then turn a blind eye to the sex crimes and violence those immigrants bring to Britain.

It's a cold comfort to know the British media are just as propaganda-loving as the U.S. media, because here they are, protecting replies about a story of a teenage girl raped by six boys:

Here's more from the BBC:

Six teenage boys have been arrested after a "vulnerable" 15-year-old girl was raped in West Sussex, police have said.

The attack is alleged to have taken place in a field near the Roman wall and stream, close to the A286 Avenue De Chartres, in Chichester, between 19:00 and 21:30 BST on 19 March.

Sussex Police said four boys aged 16 and two boys aged 15, all from the Chichester area, were arrested on suspicion of rape and have been released on conditional bail.

The force is appealing for anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward.

They're encouraging people to come forward so they can accuse them of being racist, probably.

Tells us exactly what we need to know.

It's as clear as day.

It's not their fault they missed seeing 'Adolescence' in school! That would've stopped this!

(And yes, that's biting sarcasm).

The U.K. is destroying itself.

They gave away the answer by locking replies.

The next step in this is 'Yeah, it's happening, but not that much.'

They'll just keep blaming the white kids.

