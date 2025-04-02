British Schools to Show Netflix's 'Adolescence' to Gaslight Population About Who Commits Violent Crimes

Politics is downstream of culture, and there's never been a more vivid illustration of that axion than this.

In Britain, schools will show the Netflix series 'Adolescence' to tackle 'misogyny' and 'violence' among young men. But only white young men and not, you know, the men who actually commit the violent, misogynistic crimes in the U.K.

Cause that would be racist.

Or something.

Netflix's hit show Adolescence is to be shown in secondary schools, the government has confirmed.



But will airing the hit series in schools go any way to tackling misogyny and violence in boys and young men? pic.twitter.com/mOR2nLGy8R — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 1, 2025

This writer never dreamed she'd outlive the British empire. Yet here we are.

Are there any adults in Britain? — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) April 2, 2025

No.

Not unless it's shown in the mosques. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) April 2, 2025

That would also be racist.

Again It's all as clear as day isn't it .



And those who see-



Knew this was a propaganda piece from the get go.



Where again poor white boys are the target - when they are the least of our problems factually



Poor white boys are at the bottom of the education pile

Get taught… pic.twitter.com/pX7V2Eorie — emma rock (@chatswithem) April 1, 2025

Leftists always blame everything on white men.

Why is the government pushing a show in schools that’s inappropriate for children?



And why are parents allowing this?



I’ve been out the country for a few years. Does the UK hate itself that much now that it’s fine to demonise White British children in this way? What happened? — Heavy Lies The Crown (@CrownOnMyFrown) April 1, 2025

Yes, they do hate their citizens that much.

They are all proud of themselves for addressing a non-existent problem. — Spock The Ripper (@CrimsonPKing) April 1, 2025

But they're 'doing something' and that's all that matters.

Do people think this is a documentary? https://t.co/5SATy90OM6 — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) April 2, 2025

Apparently.

May I offer the observation that the Netflix show, on which apparently a nationwide educational curriculum is being implemented, is completely fictional https://t.co/5b8wndesDh — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 2, 2025

It makes Leftists feel good and virtue signal-y, and that's what matters.

It’s intriguing to observe how godless and nihilistic Leftists attempt to moralize others with their fabricated fetishes. In this case, they employ a TV show that had to distort reality to avoid offending yet another of their fetishes. https://t.co/WWk9ygFbII — David Larkin (@davexesq) April 2, 2025

That's what they do best.