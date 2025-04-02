Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste...
WATCH: Scott Walker EMBARRASSES CNN's Abby Phillip As She Repeatedly Lies About Social...
Quotes From Ex WH Chief of Staff In Book About Biden Sound WAY...
They've Got Him Now! Almost 2,000 Scientists Sign Petition to Stop Trump's 'Assault'...
The Student Loan Forgiveness Grift Is Back Like a Bad Burrito As CNBC...
Should Have Sent a Poet: Scott Jennings Has Hilarious Haiku for Cory Booker's...
Jessica Tarlov Tries (& Fails) to Trap Elon Musk!
'Spectacular'! Linda McMahon Crashed a Presser and the Dems IMMEDIATELY Regret Letting Her...
VIP
Spot the Bias In ABC News' Headline About the WI Supreme Court Election...
'Will You Side With the Truth?' Matt Walsh BLISTERS California Legislature on Trans...
NPR CEO Katherine Maher Doubles Down on 'No Bias' and Trips HARD Over...
'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! CNN's Jake Tapper and Kara Swisher Explain Difference...
'Tombstone' and 'Top Gun' Star Val Kilmer Dead at 65
VIP
W Is for 'Winsome Sears': Why Republicans MUST Win the Virginia Election This...

British Schools to Show Netflix's 'Adolescence' to Gaslight Population About Who Commits Violent Crimes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 02, 2025
ImgFlip

Politics is downstream of culture, and there's never been a more vivid illustration of that axion than this.

In Britain, schools will show the Netflix series 'Adolescence' to tackle 'misogyny' and 'violence' among young men. But only white young men and not, you know, the men who actually commit the violent, misogynistic crimes in the U.K.

Advertisement

Cause that would be racist.

Or something.

Watch:

This writer never dreamed she'd outlive the British empire. Yet here we are.

No.

That would also be racist.

Leftists always blame everything on white men.

Yes, they do hate their citizens that much.

Recommended

Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste and Fraud
Doug P.
Advertisement

But they're 'doing something' and that's all that matters.

Apparently.

It makes Leftists feel good and virtue signal-y, and that's what matters.

That's what they do best.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: BRITAIN CRIME MISOGYNY NETFLIX UK UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste and Fraud
Doug P.
WATCH: Scott Walker EMBARRASSES CNN's Abby Phillip As She Repeatedly Lies About Social Security
Amy Curtis
'Spectacular'! Linda McMahon Crashed a Presser and the Dems IMMEDIATELY Regret Letting Her Speak
Doug P.
Quotes From Ex WH Chief of Staff In Book About Biden Sound WAY Different Than Previous Claims
Doug P.
The Student Loan Forgiveness Grift Is Back Like a Bad Burrito As CNBC Shares One Woman's $250K Sob Story
Amy Curtis
They've Got Him Now! Almost 2,000 Scientists Sign Petition to Stop Trump's 'Assault' on Their Grant Money
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste and Fraud Doug P.
Advertisement