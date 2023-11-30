How 'Bout That CEASEFIRE?! Hamas Opens Fire on Jerusalem Bus Stop, Kills at Least 3 Israelis (Watch)

OUCH: Network That Kept Homophobic, Race-Baiting, Antisemitic Joy Reid CANCELS Mehdi Hasan...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on November 30, 2023
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

As morons like Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, and Ayanna Pressley continue to bleat on and on about a ceasefire while claiming Israel is the REAL villain with what's happening in the Middle East right now, two Hamas terrorists opened fire on a Jerusalem bus stop killing three Israelis and wounding six others.

But you know, peace and love and stuff.

Watch (Note, this is violent):

So clearly, all a ceasefire really does is make innocent Israelis into sitting ducks.

Makes you wonder why The Squad is pushing so hard for it.

Ok, not really, we know why they're pushing for it. #Antisemitism

... this war can only end once Hamas is removed from power and their leadership captured.

Bingo.

No ceasefire is going to work with people whose only goal is the extermination of the Jews. No two-state solution (sorry, Joe). Hamas must GO.

Ding ding freakin' ding.

Yup.

Insanity. Sure.

But don't forget evil.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

