How 'Bout That CEASEFIRE?! Hamas Opens Fire on Jerusalem Bus Stop, Kills at Least 3 Israelis (Watch)

As morons like Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, and Ayanna Pressley continue to bleat on and on about a ceasefire while claiming Israel is the REAL villain with what's happening in the Middle East right now, two Hamas terrorists opened fire on a Jerusalem bus stop killing three Israelis and wounding six others.

But you know, peace and love and stuff.

Watch (Note, this is violent):

⚠️TRIGGER WARNING ⚠️



WATCH: 2 terrorists open fire at a Jerusalem bus stop Thursday morning, killing 3 and wounding 6 others pic.twitter.com/52sqeWs0H2 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 30, 2023

So clearly, all a ceasefire really does is make innocent Israelis into sitting ducks.

Makes you wonder why The Squad is pushing so hard for it.

Ok, not really, we know why they're pushing for it. #Antisemitism

Hamas has taken responsibility for this terrorist attack.



Even during an alleged ceasefire, they try to murder Israeli civilians. That’s why this war can only end once Hamas is removed from power and their leadership is captured or killed. https://t.co/DLDchcZNOj — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 30, 2023

... this war can only end once Hamas is removed from power and their leadership captured.

Bingo.

No ceasefire is going to work with people whose only goal is the extermination of the Jews. No two-state solution (sorry, Joe). Hamas must GO.

Hamas must be destroyed. That’s the only solution. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 30, 2023

Ding ding freakin' ding.

I don’t see this war ending until Hamas is gone. — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) November 30, 2023

Why are they pushing for an extended ceasefire? You can’t trust them and the west better wake up to that fact now. — Angry Crab Cake (@AngryCrabCake66) November 30, 2023

Cease fire over. IDF needs to go in now and finish this job! — KDN (@PoudMomAndWife) November 30, 2023

Yup.

💔💔 and the American left are celebrating them, Highschool children are chanting support of Hamas, and BLM are making them part of their thing as well. What insanity 🤦‍♀️💔 — A (@wokeup2o2o) November 30, 2023

Insanity. Sure.

But don't forget evil.

