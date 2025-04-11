There's Nothing 'Toxic' About Masculinity: POWERFUL New XX-XY Advertisement Celebrates Men

When Megyn Kelly endorsed Donald Trump for President on the eve of the 2024 election, she delivered a powerful speech at a Trump rally in Pittsburgh, speaking directly to women and tearing down the left's false narratives about Trump. She called him a protector of women. Kelly and Trump have a contentious history, so her endorsement carried a lot of weight in helping Trump improve his vote with nearly all classes of women (except for the young, single-woman demographic who are obsessed with abortion on demand).

But Kelly had a message for men in her speech as well. For years, the left, the fourth-wave feminists, and the gender cult have been demonizing men, labeling anyone 'toxic' who didn't bend the knee to them completely. Kelly noted that real women, strong women, appreciate men. And their masculinity.

Kelly's speech was a strong signal of the culture shift in America.

This morning, Jennifer Sey and XX-XY Athletics released an outstanding new advertisement to further symbolize that shift. Not only are men and masculinity not 'toxic,' they are necessary, they are essential, and they are just as important to society as strong women.

Watch:

For too long, men & boys have been told they are toxic.



At @xx_xyathletics we think XY is essential.



We made our latest ad in defense of men. pic.twitter.com/td4J1NOeEc — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) April 11, 2025

'Here's to masculinity. Here's to XY.'

We want to give this ad a standing ovation.

Sey and her company, understandably, focus most of their efforts on protecting women and girls from the left who want to erase and destroy them. But what this ad demonstrates is that men are a critical component of that fight.

And not 'White Dudes for Harris' kind of 'men.' Real men.

Those same men showed their appreciation to Sey and XX-XY for saying so.

Proud of the work @JenniferSey is doing with @xx_xyathletics.



Let’s be strong men who raise strong men. https://t.co/QtYhtqwO6v pic.twitter.com/xGf0Qm12dM — Daniel Cameron (@DanielCameronKY) April 11, 2025

This is AMAZING. Wow. More of this, please. https://t.co/6FkA2o3rCH — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 11, 2025

Thank you, @JenniferSey, for also standing up for boys and men.



Chills and tears. https://t.co/cQpPM0IgOL — Make Grammar Great Again (@grammygrammar2) April 11, 2025

The LEFT wants MEN to be LABLED and to feel “toxic” just for BEING MEN.

The LEFT prefers men to be weaklings who can’t DEFEND themselves (OR THEIR FAMILIES!) like Tim Walz.

But it’s MEN that keep the ROADS PAVED, and the LIGHTS ON and your PLANE in the AIR…

We NEED MEN to be… https://t.co/KuOqViBw0n — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) April 11, 2025

The complete last line of Schneider's post reads, 'We NEED MEN to be MEN.'

And he is correct in every word he posted. The left wants everyone to believe that the 'model man' and 'new masculinity' are Tim Walz, or David Hogg, or Doug Emhoff (who slaps around his girlfriends, it turns out).

No. Absolutely, unequivocally, NO.

This is the reason that the left is losing men so precipitously that they may never get any real man to vote for them ever again.

Strong women recognize the need to appreciate men as well.

Another fantastic ad by @xx_xyathletics



Make men masculine again! https://t.co/BZZCQYOiCb — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 11, 2025

There’s nothing toxic about true masculinity ❤️❤️❤️

Love to the real men out there standing up to help #ProtectWomenAndGirls#SaveWomensSports#SaveTheTomboys#SaveWomensSpaces https://t.co/VcnF422PAD — red phoenix (@redphoe28671901) April 11, 2025

I think I will send this to all the men in my life, including my adult sons. https://t.co/f1fPx3YowJ — Tish 🇨🇦 (@tishcasey11) April 11, 2025

Beautiful ad. This message is so needed.



Men and women will never thrive by tearing each other down. We need each other and we’re better together—not despite our differences, but because of them. https://t.co/BjrcmAyf4M — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) April 11, 2025

What she said. All of it.

We need more of this. It choked me up. Take a second to watch! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/IS9UoBlWy1 — Dee Kirby (@DeekKirby) April 11, 2025

Go ahead and watch it a second, third, or fourth time. We know we did.

I don’t know if she will get the credit she deserves, but in addition to starting a mission-driven apparel company into the teeth of cultural headwinds, @JenniferSey has overseen some absolute banger ads. Here’s another. https://t.co/CLWv9OEfnZ — David McCune, M.D. (@davidemccune) April 11, 2025

XX-XY ads never miss, and this one is no exception. We hope every man sees it, especially those who have been assailed relentlessly by the left who hate them.

Even Sey, however, acknowledged that this one was a little bit of a departure from the normal focus of her company's ads.

Fabulous! Didn't see this coming! — ExistenceExists (@IamSvented) April 11, 2025

After all, the name of the company isn't just 'XX.' It's XX-XY.

There's a reason for that, and today, Sey showed the world why she chose that name.

Men— you are NOT toxic. You are essential. https://t.co/gWKyNE0qf4 — Flyover Country Gal ✝️🇺🇸 (@FlyoverCntryGal) April 11, 2025

Real men are amazing and necessary. ❤️ https://t.co/fv3BgFowqJ — MarianiMegs (@MarianiMeg0331) April 11, 2025

The thing about men is, we tend to make it a point of pride to want to fight our own battles. It's just what we do. It's part of that strength and chivalry that the ad addresses.

But everyone likes to be appreciated, men and women alike.

So, cheers to Jennifer Sey for showing that appreciation in one of her company's most powerful ads to date.