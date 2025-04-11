There's Nothing 'Toxic' About Masculinity: POWERFUL New XX-XY Advertisement Celebrates Men

WATCH: Colorado Dad NUKES School Board for Alienating His Daughter In the Name...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:40 PM on April 11, 2025
Meme

When Megyn Kelly endorsed Donald Trump for President on the eve of the 2024 election, she delivered a powerful speech at a Trump rally in Pittsburgh, speaking directly to women and tearing down the left's false narratives about Trump. She called him a protector of women. Kelly and Trump have a contentious history, so her endorsement carried a lot of weight in helping Trump improve his vote with nearly all classes of women (except for the young, single-woman demographic who are obsessed with abortion on demand). 

But Kelly had a message for men in her speech as well. For years, the left, the fourth-wave feminists, and the gender cult have been demonizing men, labeling anyone 'toxic' who didn't bend the knee to them completely. Kelly noted that real women, strong women, appreciate men. And their masculinity.

Kelly's speech was a strong signal of the culture shift in America. 

This morning, Jennifer Sey and XX-XY Athletics released an outstanding new advertisement to further symbolize that shift. Not only are men and masculinity not 'toxic,' they are necessary, they are essential, and they are just as important to society as strong women. 

Watch: 

'Here's to masculinity. Here's to XY.' 

We want to give this ad a standing ovation.

Sey and her company, understandably, focus most of their efforts on protecting women and girls from the left who want to erase and destroy them. But what this ad demonstrates is that men are a critical component of that fight. 

And not 'White Dudes for Harris' kind of 'men.' Real men. 

Those same men showed their appreciation to Sey and XX-XY for saying so.

The complete last line of Schneider's post reads, 'We NEED MEN to be MEN.'

And he is correct in every word he posted. The left wants everyone to believe that the 'model man' and 'new masculinity' are Tim Walz, or David Hogg, or Doug Emhoff (who slaps around his girlfriends, it turns out). 

No. Absolutely, unequivocally, NO. 

This is the reason that the left is losing men so precipitously that they may never get any real man to vote for them ever again.

Strong women recognize the need to appreciate men as well. 

What she said. All of it. 

Go ahead and watch it a second, third, or fourth time. We know we did. 

XX-XY ads never miss, and this one is no exception. We hope every man sees it, especially those who have been assailed relentlessly by the left who hate them. 

Even Sey, however, acknowledged that this one was a little bit of a departure from the normal focus of her company's ads.

After all, the name of the company isn't just 'XX.' It's XX-XY. 

There's a reason for that, and today, Sey showed the world why she chose that name.

The thing about men is, we tend to make it a point of pride to want to fight our own battles. It's just what we do. It's part of that strength and chivalry that the ad addresses.

But everyone likes to be appreciated, men and women alike. 

So, cheers to Jennifer Sey for showing that appreciation in one of her company's most powerful ads to date. 

